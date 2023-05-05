Growing again: Lakeshirts acquires Colorado-based resort apparel company

DETROIT LAKES — Lakeshirts Co-CEO Mark Fritz announced Tuesday, May 2, that the longtime Detroit Lakes-based apparel company has purchased Aksels, a Colorado-based resort apparel and accessory manufacturer, known for “incredible artwork and the quality of their socks, hats, and tees,” according to a company release.

Lakeshirts, which has purchased other apparel companies in the past, said that the 15-year-old "Aksels" line of clothing will be operated as a stand-alone brand. Other brand names in the Lakeshirts portfolio include Blue 84, Zephyr, TGT, Yesterdays, Lakegirl and Elite Fan Shop.

“Both Aksels and Lakeshirts share very similar orientations – both are resort apparel veteran brands, both started with humble beginnings in a basement, and both pride themselves on their original artwork, quality products, and customer preference,” stated the Lakeshirts release.

The Aksels brand made itself known for its t-shirts and hats, according to the Lakeshirts release, but in recent years has added novelty socks to its line.

“Their sock designs are incredibly popular at retail,” stated the release, “and beyond how they look, they feel substantially better than the typical run-of-the-mill novelty sock currently in the marketplace.”

“We’ve been fans of Aksels for a long time. Their art is fantastic and the quality of their merchandise is really awesome,” Fritz said in the release.

Lakeshirts also made news last November when it purchased Coastal Classics, a California-based resort apparel manufacturer, which was incorporated into Lakeshirts’ “Yesterdays” division, a business division that also captures and reflects beach life.

In January 2020, Carlson Private Capital Partners made an undisclosed investment in Lakeshirts, a resort and college garment manufacturer headquartered in Detroit Lakes since starting in a basement in 1984. Since then, Lakeshirts has grown to six brands and multiple production facilities nationwide.