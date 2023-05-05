Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Growing again: Lakeshirts acquires Colorado-based resort apparel company

Aksels, a Colorado-based apparel maker originally known for its t-shirts and hats, was recently purchased by the Detroit Lakes-based business, which will add the "Aksels" line to its other brands.

lakeshirts2 (front).jpg
The main entrance to Lakeshirts' production facility in Detroit Lakes.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Today at 2:06 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Lakeshirts Co-CEO Mark Fritz announced Tuesday, May 2, that the longtime Detroit Lakes-based apparel company has purchased Aksels, a Colorado-based resort apparel and accessory manufacturer, known for “incredible artwork and the quality of their socks, hats, and tees,” according to a company release.

Lakeshirts, which has purchased other apparel companies in the past, said that the 15-year-old "Aksels" line of clothing will be operated as a stand-alone brand. Other brand names in the Lakeshirts portfolio include Blue 84, Zephyr, TGT, Yesterdays, Lakegirl and Elite Fan Shop.

Aksels_Keep it Awesome.jpg
Detroit Lakes-based Lakeshirts announced that it has purchased Aksels, a 15-year-old Colorado-based resort apparel and accessory manufacturer known for “the quality of their socks, hats, and tees.”
Conributed / Lakeshirts

“Both Aksels and Lakeshirts share very similar orientations – both are resort apparel veteran brands, both started with humble beginnings in a basement, and both pride themselves on their original artwork, quality products, and customer preference,” stated the Lakeshirts release.

The Aksels brand made itself known for its t-shirts and hats, according to the Lakeshirts release, but in recent years has added novelty socks to its line.

“Their sock designs are incredibly popular at retail,” stated the release, “and beyond how they look, they feel substantially better than the typical run-of-the-mill novelty sock currently in the marketplace.”

Askels Food Socks.jpg
Aksels, a Colorado-based apparel maker originally known for its t-shirts and hats, in recent years added novelty socks to its line. The company has been purchased by Detroit Lakes-based Lakeshirts.
Contributed / Lakeshirts

“We’ve been fans of Aksels for a long time. Their art is fantastic and the quality of their merchandise is really awesome,” Fritz said in the release.

Lakeshirts also made news last November when it purchased Coastal Classics, a California-based resort apparel manufacturer, which was incorporated into Lakeshirts’ “Yesterdays” division, a business division that also captures and reflects beach life.

In January 2020, Carlson Private Capital Partners made an undisclosed investment in Lakeshirts, a resort and college garment manufacturer headquartered in Detroit Lakes since starting in a basement in 1984. Since then, Lakeshirts has grown to six brands and multiple production facilities nationwide.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
