Inc. 5000 ranks Lakeshirts among America's fastest-growing private companies

DETROIT LAKES — Inc. Business Media, the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs, recently announced that Lakeshirts ranks No. 113 for manufacturing firms on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Detroit Lakes-based manufacturer of resort and college apparel was established in 1984. Since then, it has grown to six brands, multiple facilities across the United States, nearly 1,000 team members and well over 10,000 satisfied customers. Visit lakeshirts.com for more information.

“As a mature company — we’re almost 40 years old — generating this kind of growth is truly remarkable,” stated Mike Hutchinson, Lakeshirts’ co-CEO. “Being recognized for our growth by Inc. is a real honor, and is a testament to all of our incredible team members and their great and productive efforts.”

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, which provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The Inc. 5000 recognition is the latest in a recent string of notoriety for Lakeshirts: In May the Detroit Lakes-based company was awarded the Apparel Impact Award by CLC, the leading collegiate trademark licensing company. Likewise, in June they were the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics winners for large companies in Minnesota and North Dakota.

“Having received all this recent recognition, our tagline of ‘life’s better in a t-shirt’ sure seems on-target,” stated Mark Fritz, Lakeshirts’ co-CEO. “We’re humbled to be called out by such a prestigious list of organizations.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 ranked companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala is set for Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in San Antonio, Texas; visit conference.inc.com for details.