Ready, set ... Action! Metal fabricating business has grown to include four facilities, nearly 80 employees

Though the business has been based in Detroit Lakes since it was founded by Jon Grones in 1997, Action Fabricating has grown considerably since its early beginnings.

“He (Grones) pretty much started in a garage with a press brake and a sheer,. And then from there it just kind of branched off and grew."

That's how the company's then-production manager, Jordan Priem, described the founding of Action Fabricating in a business profile that appeared in a 2014 Detroit Lakes Tribune publication called "Business and Industry" (which later became "Down to Business").

By 1999, Action's business had grown so much that it moved into a new, much larger facility on Hawk Street. That building continues to be the headquarters for the company, though it is by no means its only facility — not even in Detroit Lakes.

Though robots handle some of Action Fabricating's more dangerous jobs, they still require a human to program them for their work. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Priem noted in the 2014 article that one of Action's first clients was a company in Arizona that wanted customized radiators. Demand for its products grew so quickly in Arizona that Action opened another facility in Phoenix in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company kept diversifying with time, hiring talented engineers and skilled workers to come up with ways to do bigger and better projects. Big investments in large pieces of equipment like laser cutters, press brakes and robot welders kept the metal manufacturers on the cutting edge of the industry, giving Action more capability in production.

Continued growth at the company translated into a 25,000-square-foot addition to the Hawk Street building in 2011, and it didn’t stop there. Two years later, Action acquired another Detroit Lakes manufacturing business, Minnesota Metalworks, which had moved to Detroit Lakes from Perham in 2008.

Though Action Fabricating uses robotic welders for some jobs, it also still employs welders of the human variety to complete others. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Though they are housed in separate facilities (Minnesota Metalworks is located on Richwood Road), the two companies "fall under one umbrella," said Travis Stone, who along with Priem and a third partner, Jed Sazama, purchased the operation five years ago. All three were long-time employees of the business.

A fourth Action Fabricating location in Virginia was added in 2015, Stone said. "Between the two locations in Detroit Lakes, we have about 60 employees, with another 15 in Arizona and three in Virginia," he added.

Though Action's first identifying slogan, "from start to finish," is still applicable, Stone said, when he and his partners purchased the operation five years ago, they decided to update its logo to incorporate the two businesses under a unified logo and slogan of "Quality, Service, Results."

Between the two locations, they can take pretty much any kind of metal and turn it into a finished product, Stone said. "Action Fabricating is set up to be a full service fabricating shop," he continued, adding that they have the equipment and employees to do "laser cutting, turret punch pressing, metal forming, machining and welding (of both the human-operated and robotic variety)."

When in operation, this laser cutter at Action Fabricating is shielded behind a thick door with a green-tinted viewing window. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Minnesota Metalworks, meanwhile, "is set up to weld and finish (i.e., polish, add powder coating, etc.)," he added. "They also do assembly — take the finished parts and put them together."

Stone also said that metal manufacturing is a pretty "recession proof" business. As an example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many retail businesses went through some pretty lean times, "our orders didn't go away," he said. "If anything, they increased."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he and his two partners "each brought a different aspect to the partnership," with their diverse education backgrounds.

Action Fabricating and Minnesota Metalworks employs roughly 80 people at its facilities in Minnesota, Arizona and Virginia, though the bulk of them live and work in Detroit Lakes. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I went (to school) for accounting and finance at M State in Detroit Lakes; Jordan went to school for lean manufacturing at Bemidji State University; and Jed went to trade school for welding, at Lynnes Welding in Fargo," he said.

Their clientele is just as diverse, ranging from logistics to heavy equipment to fluid motion controls, and even a company that manufactures automatic door systems. In fact, the latter is a company that makes automatic doors for several local businesses, and Stone said it's "kind of fun" to see a product they manufactured being used around town.

"We have a large variety of customers, in a lot of different industries," he said, adding with a laugh, "We're never going to get bored."

In addition to the various metal parts that Action Fabricating produces for its clients, the company also occasionally gets more creative, making customized fire rings that it offers to its clients, or donates to various charity fundraising events. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One thing they don't do, however, is manufacture their own product lines; all of their parts are sold for use by other companies, save a few exceptions. "We've done some fun ornaments for our employees at Christmas," Stone said, adding that they also make the occasional customized fire ring, either at the request of one of their customers, or for donation to a local fundraising event.