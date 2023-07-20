Fundraiser for Detroit Lakes man battling brain cancer set for Saturday

A fundraiser to benefit Brent Blake of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lakeview Golf Course, 24962 County Highway 22, Detroit Lakes.

Blake suffered a seizure in August of 2020 which led to his diagnosis of stage 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). Since then, he has undergone two craniotomies, two rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, multiple infusions, and hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

More from around the Detroit Lakes area





A recent MRI showed new growth, so he has been referred to the Mayo Clinic team for further options. Brent lives with his wife, Jodi, and teenage daughter, Brooklyn.

Lend A Hand Up is a 501c3 nonprofit subsidiary of Dakota Medical Foundation. Gifts raised through Lend A Hand Up’s giving site increase in value by 20% to help area families experiencing hardship due to a health issue, recent loss of life, or traumatic event.

To start a Lend A Hand Up fundraiser or support one, go to www.lendahandup.org or call 701-356-2661

