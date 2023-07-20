6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Fundraiser for Detroit Lakes man battling brain cancer set for Saturday

A fundraiser to benefit Brent Blake of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lakeview Golf Course, 24962 County Highway 22, Detroit Lakes.

071523.F.FF.LENDAHANDUP.2.jpg
Brent Blake
Contributed / Lend A Hand Up
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:36 AM

A fundraiser to benefit Brent Blake of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lakeview Golf Course, 24962 County Highway 22, Detroit Lakes.

Blake suffered a seizure in August of 2020 which led to his diagnosis of stage 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). Since then, he has undergone two craniotomies, two rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, multiple infusions, and hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

More from around the Detroit Lakes area

A recent MRI showed new growth, so he has been referred to the Mayo Clinic team for further options. Brent lives with his wife, Jodi, and teenage daughter, Brooklyn.
Lend A Hand Up is a 501c3 nonprofit subsidiary of Dakota Medical Foundation. Gifts raised through Lend A Hand Up’s giving site increase in value by 20% to help area families experiencing hardship due to a health issue, recent loss of life, or traumatic event.

To start a Lend A Hand Up fundraiser or support one, go to www.lendahandup.org or call 701-356-2661

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Gavel sits on a desk
Local
Red Lake Man sentenced to 33 months in prison for assault
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Disturbance reported at a business in Osage, results in broken ribs
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
_MG_0169.JPG
Local
Tug-O-War competition draws crowd in Detroit Lakes
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Shawn Felker.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Felker’s strong performance propels Detroit Lakes over East Grand Forks
6m ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
27-year-old Ely man killed in crash Monday
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
MichaelLustilaWeb.png
Local
Menahga man gets 31 months for violating predatory offender registration law
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Color Guard.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 19-30
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff