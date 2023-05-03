Generations: Second generation American Hazel Houkom shares lessons from growing up with immigrant parents

Editor's Note: The following originally appeared in the 2023 Generations magazine, which was included as a free insert of the Tribune in March 2023. Read the magazine in its entirety HERE online.

Germany’s first-ever chancellor Otto von Bismarck once said: “The first generation earns the money, the second manages the wealth, the third studies history of art, and the fourth degenerates completely.”

According to second generation American Hazel Houkom, wealth is not defined by money.

“My parents never put up the Christmas until Christmas eve; they said it was a strict German tradition,” the 79-year-old recalled. “I remember waking up and the Christmas tree was there, all decorated; no presents, but plenty of food.”

It wasn’t the absence of gifts that Hazel noticed as a child, but the lack of extended family.

“There were no grandparents, uncles, aunts or cousins,” she said. “Just us – our family.”

Hazel was one of six children born to German immigrants Gottfried and Lina.

In Germany, Gottfried was a middle child in a family of six boys who lived on a farm. Parcels of land are smaller in Germany than in the States, Hazel explained, noting her father didn’t feel the family land could sustain him, his brothers and their future families.

As a young man, he left the farm to work as a hired hand; he farmed and logged in the Black Forest in southwest Germany before advertisements enticed him to travel to the land of opportunity – the United States.

Before making the journey, immigrants needed a sponsor. Hazel explained the sponsor would sign a document stating they could provide work for the immigrants so they wouldn’t be a burden on the state.

There was a woman in Gottfried’s German village who had a son that traveled the ocean blue and made a life farming in North Dakota. Connections were made and Gottfriend found his sponsor.

Hazel’s mom, Lina, also grew up on a farm along the Tauber River in Germany. She said her parents knew of each other, but to her knowledge were just acquaintances as her father boarded a boat to begin his life in the U.S.

“As the story goes, she was one of the people who saw him off and he waved to her from the ship and asked her to follow him,” Hazel said.

After a weeklong travel, Gottfried arrived at Ellis Island in the New York Harbor in 1925. Upon deboarding, he was told to place his items in a bin, Hazel said.

“He put his billfold and what he had in a pile, and went to do whatever he did (for paperwork and customs),” she said. “When he came back, it was all gone. He was left with a few bucks in his pocket.”

Gottfried boarded a train to North Dakota. When a waiter came through the train car holding a platter of chocolate bars, he didn’t understand the man speaking English, who was likely stating the cost, Hazel explained. Her father took a treat only to discover later that it cost what money he had remaining.

Gottfried showed up to his sponsor’s farm empty-handed, but thankful to have another person who spoke German in his life and for the work to be done on the farm.

“My dad would mention how lonely he was during that time,” Hazel said. “I think he wrote my mom a letter because I don’t think she all of a sudden showed up.”

Lina arrived in the U.S. in 1926, using the same sponsor as Gottfried. However, there wasn’t enough work for both of them, so Lina went to stay with a Jewish family at another farm. She was totally isolated – unable to communicate and later told her children about the growing sense of discomfort she saw in her host family. The reason for the discomfort had to do with the growth of the Nazi Party, which was founded in 1920.

“During that time my parents went on five dates, then on the fifth date they got married,” Hazel said, adding their union happened in February 1928.

Gottfriend and Lina found their own plot of land seven miles north of Steele, N.D., which grew to more than 1,000 acres as they grew their family, welcoming six children, with the youngest being Hazel.

“We didn’t grow up with much money, but we didn’t know because there was food,” she said. “My dad always had cattle, pigs, chicken and his work horses.”

As World War II started in 1939, Hazel saw first hand what her mom must’ve gone through while living with a less-than-accepting Jewish family.

“In that area, 75% of the people were very accepting (of German immigrants and their families), but there are always those few who make life miserable,” she said. “Two of those families happened to live about a mile from us.”

After Pearl Harbor was bombed, rationing of things like gas, flour and sugar began.

“We were in country school and all got our ration of sugar,” she said. “Mom was very thrifty and kept two cups of sugar upstairs and the rest downstairs.”

Her mom made cookies, and placed one in the lunch bag of each of her children. At school, the cookies ignited jealousy from their peers.

“They called the authorities and the authorities searched our house, went downstairs, found the sugar and took it,” Hazel said.

As internment camps were built for Japanese and German citizens living in the Dakotas, Hazel said a friend of the family who was a judge encouraged her parents to get their citizenship.

“They did,” she said. “They were proud they took those steps.”

As time marched on, Hazel’s family spent most of their days either in the classroom or completing farm chores. Hazel said the unforgiving work ethic of farm life, in the time before machines did the work of many hands, was too much for her older siblings.

“They worked from the time they got up until 10 p.m.,” Hazel said. “I know my brother resented that and he left home at 16. My oldest sister also left as soon as she could.”

Hazel added the endless work of the farm prevented her parents from returning to their native country, until most of their family had passed away.

“The first time they went back it was 1969,” Hazel recalled. “Mom had one sister left and my dad had two brothers. They went back twice more after that.”

Hazel noticed the disconnect from family. After graduating high school in 1962, she set out into the world to build her own family and give her children the gift of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She married an Army man. After he retired from the service they moved to West Fargo, N.D. to raise their four children. Only, her husband had other plans.

“He literally left me with four kids to raise,” she said, adding her father stepped in to take on the bank loan for the house. “My dad didn’t believe in insurance. So I asked a neighbor across the road what I should do and they told me to talk to Irv Hokum.”

In time, Irv and Hazel began dating. He had three kids, all of which were nearing adulthood, while her youngest was six. They eventually married and built a full life together and moved to the lakes area 25 years ago.

Hazel was grateful to provide her kids, and her parents with a full house of family for the holidays.

However, relational wealth can be gained and just as easily lost, Hazel noted. She said like all families there are things that can divide, from ideology to addiction, disagreements to the passage of time without communication.

While her family faces those struggles, Hazel said she is mindful to appreciate the moments with her extended family where she can share the story of the first generation American perspective, and the second generation, too.