Happenings around the lakes area, April 1-12

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, April 1

Hillfest at the Mountain: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host the final day of its new Hillfest event, which is part of the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge (MESC) racing series. The weekend will feature Hillclimb, Hillcross and Hill-Drags racing categories, thrilling for spectators and participants alike. Gates open at 8 a.m., with races at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Maple Syrup Festival: The Vergas community will host its annual Maple Syrup Festival from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Events include a pancake breakfast with fresh maple syrup from 8-11 a.m.; a 5K "Saps Running" Walk/Run Chipped Race starting at 9 a.m. (registration at Billy's Bar, 8-8:30 a.m.); horse-drawn wagon rides from 9 a.m. to noon by Farm 41; a Maple Leaf Hunt on the Long Lake Trail starting at 10 a.m., for ages 6 and under; and stores offering festival specials throughout the day.

Easter Fun Day: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will host an Easter Fun Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with a make-and-take craft, cupcake decorating, games and a chance to have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Aeromodelers Swap & Show: The Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes will host its 21st Annual Aeromodelers Swap & Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see remote-controlled planes, cars, boats, helicopters and more!

ADVERTISEMENT

Maple Syrup Demonstration Day: Come out to Maplewood State Park's Sugar Shack between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and see how maple syrup is produced. Hosted by the Friends of Maplewood.

Permit to Carry Class: The Sandbar in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry class by Red Bull Firearms Training, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch provided as part of the class; cost is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals. Handgun rentals available. Call 218-234-7145 to sign up.

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Cinema 7 Theatres and the Washington Square Mall will host a free 10 a.m. screening of the family-friendly animated movie, "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Heart O' Lakes Harmony: The Heart O'Lakes Harmony Men's Chorus will host its spring concert, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway," at 7:30 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are available at the Holmes Box Office, by phone at 218-844-7469, or online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

VFW Spring Stag: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will host its Spring Stag fundraiser, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50, available at the VFW, and include dinner, drinks and gun drawings. Need not be present to win the drawings.

Sunday, April 2

Puzzle Competition: Do you enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles? Then join the Lakes Trail Blazers Saddle Club at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 for their 2nd annual puzzle competition fundraiser. Registration gets underway at 11:30 a.m., with the competition taking place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Puzzles are 500 pieces each. Maximum capacity is 20 teams, so pre-registration is required, but there are still a few slots open. Cost is $45 per team, which can include two or four people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three fastest teams in both the 2-person and 4-person groups. To sign up, contact LeAnn Vetter at 218-849-7484, or send an email to leannjay5@hotmail.com .

Ham Bingo: The Callaway Lions will host a session of Ham Bingo starting at 7 p.m. in the Callaway Event Center. Open to the public.

Monday, April 3

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, April 4

Company Culture Club: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will host "Company Culture Club," a corporate culture learning workshop with specialist Mike Henke, 9-11 a.m. at the Chamber office, 700 Summit Ave. Cost is $20 for Chamber members, $30 for nonmembers; please RSVP by March 31 at the Chamber office, 218-847-9202.

El Zagal Shrine Circus: The Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will host three performances by the El Zagal Shrine Circus at Kent Freeman Arena, starting at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each show. See the circus acts, enjoy all the great circus treats and toys, and get the chance to win free bikes for all! Tickets on sale at Central Market in Detroit Lakes or from any Shriner. Cost is $10 per person, or free for all kds age 5 and under.

Welcome to Detroit Lakes: Whether you are new to the area or want to re-connect with the community, come to the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office (700 Summit Ave.) at 4 p.m. for a free open house where you can learn about events, resources and community information you can use. No cost to attend, but please RSVP by contacting the chamber office at 218-847-9202.

Abstract Painting: Artist Kara Schumann will present an abstract painting workshop, "Exploring Non-Representational Art," 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes Art Cellar in the basement of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Using color, line, form, space, light and composition, Schumann will lead participants through a multi- layer non-representational abstract acrylic painting on canvas. Be ready to explore abstract painting by working from your imagination while exploring techniques to create vivid and innovative imagery. Class is intended for those age 16 and up; cost is $65 per person, which includes all supplies. Sign up at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

50-State Bike Touring Presentation: Interested in bike touring and/or mountain biking? Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance & Trails) at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes for their 7 p.m. membership meeting and presentation by Nancy McDaniel about "50 states of bicycle adventures."

ECFE Night at the Museum: Families with preschoolers, join Detroit Lakes Early Childhood Family Education at the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave.) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for art and activities. plus a chance to explore the new Museum space! No fees, and no pre-registration required.

Wednesday, April 5

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, April 6

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing will host an After-Hours Book Club gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. This month's book selection is “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman, a story about two teens who are chosen to be apprentices to a scythe (essentially a grim reaper). Their apprenticeship becomes a matter of life or death, as it becomes clear only one of them will be chosen to become a scythe, and the other will be gleaned. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to the Detroit Lakes Public LIbrary at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, April 7

Rotary Blood Drive: The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club and VFW Post 1676 are joining forces to host a community blood drive for Vitalant at the VFW Club, 500 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Cara Frank at 218-841-9533, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code DETROITLAKES.

Good Friday Service: Detroit Lakes' First Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church and Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church are joining forces to host a combined Good Friday service at 7 p.m. inside Lake Eunice EFC, 12986 County Highway 15, Detroit Lakes.

Saturday, April 8

Detroit Mountain Pond Skim: Come celebrate the last official date of skiing at Detroit Mountain this season with its annual Pond Skim, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Participants and spectators welcome.

Tuesday, April 11

Board Game Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. for a fun night of game playing. Stop by and play old classics, bring one of your own, or learn a new game.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Shane Martin at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, April 1 starting at 8 p.m.; Matt Aakre, 2-5 p.m. April 8 in the lounge at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area; The Fat Cats, 7 p.m. April 8 at Shorewood Pub in Detroit Lakes.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.