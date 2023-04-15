Happenings around the lakes area, April 15-26

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, April 15

Detroit Mountain Pond Skim: Come celebrate the last official date of skiing at Detroit Mountain this season with its annual Pond Skim, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Participants and spectators welcome. This event was postponed from April 8.

Detroit Mountain Jam: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting its inaugural Detroit Mountain Jam, with six hours of live music! Dan Brekke and 32 Below will be performing in the lodge from 4 to 10 p.m., and there will also be fresh-grilled burgers and brats, plenty of cold brews and lots of fun to be had.

Wild Game Feed: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church will host its 7th Annual Wild Game Feed, starting at 5:30 p.m. Avid hunter and fisherman Sam Bauer will be the guest speaker at the event, which will include a variety of foods and prizes. Admission is a free will offering.

Eagles Stag and Doe: Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie 2342 will host its annual Stag and Doe from 5 to 9 p.m. Social starts at 5 p.m., gun raffle starts at 8:30 p.m. Free beer and rail drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the raffle only or $60 for the raffle and dinner.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten, 7 p.m. at Pit 611 in Audubon; Groove Inc., 8 p.m. in Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge; Kyle Colby, 9 p.m. at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

Sunday, April 16

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Bring friends and family.

Afternoon Tea at the Museum: The public is cordially invited to join the staff of the Becker County Museum for a delightful afternoon tea, complete with etiquette lessons, fine china, fancy hats, tea and light refreshments. Party dresses are encouraged, not required. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 per individual, or $55 per couple; museum members get an admission discount of $5 per couple. Reserve your seats online at beckercountymuseum.org/store .

Polka Dance Party: Come to the Vergas Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy live music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band. Admission is $10 for adults (age 17 and above) and $5 for kids age 16 and under. Free popcorn from Ditterich Mercantile and a cash bar served by Spanky's Stone Hearth. Sponsored by the Vergas Art Club, with funding from the Vergas Community Club.

Monday, April 17

Tamarac Environmental Education Volunteer Team Training: Are you interested in working with local students as they explore the wonders of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge? Learn about the Refuge's unique environmental educational program and how you can make a difference in a child’s life. Come join our fun team of leaders and assistants by completing this training, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tamarac's Discovery Center. For more information, contact Janice_Bengtson@fws.gov or call 218-847-1756. Tamarac's Discovery Center is located nine miles north of State Highway 34, at the junction of Becker County Highways 29 and 26.

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, April 18

Old-Time Variety Dance: Eric's Dance Band will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Financial Milestones Webinar: Thrivent Financial will present a special "Financial Milestones" webinar geared toward teens and young adults from 5 to 6 p.m., sponsored by Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union. This free webinar will provide participants an entry into the adult world of money, by learning how to manage their first checking accounts and/or credit cards; build a good credit score; grow their savings with their first investments; and create money management habits that will lead to a lifetime of financial wellness and resiliency.

There is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, but pre-registration is required at mmfcu.org/community/upcoming-events . For questions, call MMFCU at 218-829-0371.

Lions Gift of Sight Presentation: The Detroit Lakes Lions Club is hosting a Gift of Sight event at 6:30 p.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Presenters will include Sean Popoff, the executive director of the Lions Gift of Sight program, and Kailee Vigen, a Concordia College student who was the recipient of a cornea transplant when she was less than two years old. This is a free event and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested, by messaging the club via email, at lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com , their web page at e-clubhouse.org/sites/detroit_lakes , or their Facebook page . You can also call Jim Granger at 218-841-0277.

Wednesday, April 19

El Zagal Shrine Circus: Postponed from April 4, the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will host three performances by the El Zagal Shrine Circus at Kent Freeman Arena, starting at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each show. See the circus acts, enjoy all the great circus treats and toys, and get the chance to win free bikes for all! Tickets on sale at Central Market in Detroit Lakes or from any Shriner. Cost is $10 per person, or free for all kids age 5 and under. All advance tickets issued for the original April 4 date will be honored.

Wednesday Workshop-Silk Scarf Painting: Looking for something unique for Mother’s Day? Design, dye, and paint your own 11×60-inch silk scarf in this three-hour class at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Several techniques will be demonstrated, then participants will be able to create their own one-of-a-kind, wearable work of art. Minimum of four and maximum of 10 participants. Cost is $30, with a 10% discount for members.

Coffee Talk with Tri-State Diving: Elevate OTC will host a "Coffee Talk" at the New York Mills Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Tri-State Diving's Gary Thompson will discuss diving safety tips, crazy stories, and how his business works. Tri-State is a full service dive center offering sales, service, and rental of scuba equipment that is based in Detroit Lakes.

Cocktail Pairing Dinner: Spanky's Stone Hearth is hosting a cocktail pairing dinner that begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a four-course dinner at 7 p.m., with each course paired with a different cocktail featuring spirits from Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis. Call 218-334-3555 to save your spot.

Thursday, April 20

Frazee Community Blood Drive: The Frazee Event Center will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 2:30 to 6:15 p.m, sponsored by Neighbor to Neighbor. To schedule an appointment please contact Mary at 218-849-0645 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code FRAZEE.

Library Teen Advisory Group: Area teens are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. We meet each month to suggest books and other materials for the library to purchase, assist library staff in creating fun library programs, and make the library welcome for all.

Friday, April 21

Square Dancing: The Country Twirlers will host a square dance from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Oddfellows Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes. Caller is Charley Huhtala. Cost for the dance is $5 per person. For information call 218-849-9317.

LCRC "Reflections of Hope" Banquet and Auction: The 31st Annual Banquet for the Lakes Area Crisis and Resource Center will take place at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom in Detroit Lakes, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, and may be purchased online at lakescrisis.com/events , in person at the LCRC office (1339 Pelican Lane, Detroit Lakes), or at Bluebird Books in downtown Detroit Lakes. Evening will include both live and silent auctions as well as food, games and more.

Saturday, April 22

Family Earth Day Celebration: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a Family Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a special Earth Day-themed storytime at 10:30 a.m.; a "Happy Earth Day" environmental magic show at 11 a.m.; and information on programs such as Becker County Environmental Services/Recycling program; the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge environmental services programming and volunteer opportunities; the Prairie Winds Chapter of the Izaac Walton League, which is based in Detroit Lakes, Manna Food Co-op's local food sourcing efforts, FLC Creation Care, the Becker County Master Gardeners and more. Make your own started plant and receive a free, reusable grocery bag to take home. Open to the public.

Frazee Polka Fest: Come to the Frazee Event Center from 1 to 7 p.m. and enjoy music from not just one, but two polka bands, led by Matt Hodak and Julie Lee. Cost is $5 per person, and there will be food available for purchase.

Live Music: Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter Rachael Ianiro performs at Perham's 1894 restaurant from 6 to 9 p.m. Open to the public.

Van Morrison Tribute: Mick Sterling will present “Beautiful Vision: The Essential Songs of Van Morrison” at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. This show features the most popular of Morrison's hits, such as "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Iinto the Mystic," "Domino" and "Wild Nights" along with classics like "Street Choir," Wavelength" and more, performed by a spectacular 13-piece band. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students; they may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-html, by phone at 218-844-7469 or in person at the Holmes Box Office, which is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of the show. ("Beautiful Vision" is replacing the originally scheduled "3 Stars Born," which has been postponed until next season at the Holmes due to "unforeseen circumstances.")

Eric Peltoniemi Concert: The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's 2023 Live Music Series continues with a concert by Eric Peltoniemi, which starts at 7:30 p.m. All are invited! Since the early 1970s in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minnesota, and Finland, Eric Peltoniemi has worked multiple sides of the music world as a singer/songwriter, guitarist, lyricist, and composer for the music theater, and for three decades an executive at acclaimed indie roots label, Red House Records. His original songs have been covered and recorded by a number of artists, including Robin & Linda Williams; Claudia Schmidt; Gordon Bok, Anne Mayo Muir & Ed Trickett; NYC cabaret singer Lisa Asher; and young Finnish folk star, Topi Saha, to name a few. Adult tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (members get a $2 discount); student admission is $5. Buy tickets online at kulcher.org, or at the door. Cash bar and light refreshments will be available; doors open at 7 p.m. Call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 with any questions.

Sunday, April 23

Community Band Spring Concert: The Lakes Area Community Concert Band will present its 2023 spring concert at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy two hours of free, live entertainment from more than 50 of the area's most talented musicians. Though there is no cost to attend, a free will donation will be taken to help support the band.

Monday, April 24

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the comedy in shows like "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Tuesday, April 25

Knitting 101: Join fiber artist Heidi Hull in the Holmes Art Cellar (806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) at 10 a.m. for a 90-minute session on knitting basics. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

Library Club: Author Lynette Lamb will speak about her book "Strokeland," a true story that details the challenges she experienced as the wife of a stroke survivor. The presentation will start at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library.

Family Fun Movie Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 5 p.m. for a free screening of the movie "Incredibles 2." Families are welcome to wear their PJ's and snuggle in with some hot cocoa and popcorn.

Wednesday, April 26

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Women's EDGE on the Rocks: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a special "On the Rocks" session of its popular Women's EDGE speaker series at Spanky's Stone Hearth in rural Frazee, from 6 to 8 p.m. This evening presentation will feature Heather Manley, founder and CEO of Minnesota's own Crooked Water Spirits, who will provide guests with samples of some of her distillery's finest spirits. Tickets are $50 each, and may be purchased by calling the Chamber at 218-847-9202. Each ticket includes appetizers, sampling and presentation; cocktails and entrees may be purchased from Spanky's menu separately.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

The Gathering Fish Decoy Show: The Gathering is the world's largest decoy show, held annually at the Perham Area Community Center, and featuring the John Jensen National Fish Decoy Competitions. Carvers come from all across the United States to compete and sell their beautiful works of art. Over 100 vendors will be on site, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are looking for a decoy to use or to hang on the shelf there is something for everyone. Vendors wll also be selling a wide array of sporting collectibles, antiques and much more. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids age 17 and under.

Outdoor Gear Swap: Roots and Wings Forest School will host an Outdoor Gear Swap from 9 a.m. to noon in the New York Mills School commons. Have outdoor gear/clothes you no longer need? Don’t want the hassle of trying to sell it? At the Outdoor Gear Swap we’ll sell it for you! Gear can be dropped off at the school commons on Friday, April 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Saturday, April 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Adult and children's gear accepted. For more information, call 218-325-0234 or email Leona Cichy at leona@rwfsmn.org .

Up North Junkin' Show: Come to the Lakeside Golf Course and Event Center in Perham on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 for some handmade, vintage home decor and more. Admission is $5 per person at the door; hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

32 Below at Shooting Star: Live music from local favorites 32 Below at the Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge on both Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, starting at 8 p.m. Open to the public.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.