Happenings around the lakes area, April 26-May 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, April 26

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Women's EDGE on the Rocks: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a special "On the Rocks" session of its popular Women's EDGE speaker series at Spanky's Stone Hearth in rural Frazee, from 6 to 8 p.m. This evening presentation will feature Heather Manley, founder and CEO of Minnesota's own Crooked Water Spirits, who will provide guests with samples of some of her distillery's finest spirits. Tickets are $50 each, and may be purchased by calling the Chamber at 218-847-9202. Each ticket includes appetizers, sampling and presentation; cocktails and entrees may be purchased from Spanky's menu separately.

Thursday, April 27

Tween/Teen Writers Group: Teens and Tweens interested in pursuing writing are invited to join this group at 4 p.m. for inspiration and support. Grab a snack, do a writing prompt, learn writing tips, and hear feedback from your peers. Group meets at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. All area teens and tweens are welcome.

Tamarac Refuge Volunteer Orientation and Training:

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly gathering in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Department at 807 Summit Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., with "Show and Tell" items displayed at 6:30 and the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Detroit Lakes' Bucks Mill Brewing will be hosting a visit from the Traveling Art Pub at 6 p.m. Cost is $43.50 per person (food and beverages not included); must be age 16 and up to participate. TAP provides all supplies and an apron to use. Sign up online at thetravelingartpub.com .

United Way Celebration of Heroes: The United Way of Becker County will be holding its annual Celebration of Heroes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn. Each year, United Way of Becker County honors the everyday heroes that live among us, by recognizing both youth and adult "Everyday Heroes" as well as presenting its annual Community Spirit and Bob and Michelle Harris service awards. For more information call the United Way at 218-847-0727.

Friday, April 28

Positive Powers Hero and Superhero Party: The Lincoln Early Childhood Education Center in Detroit Lakes (204 E. Willow St.) will host a Positive Powers Hero and Superhero Party from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Parents and children are invited to come meet helpers in the community, see their vehicles up close and join in fun activities! No fee to attend, and pre-registration is not required.

Minnesota Poets Out Loud: The Historic Holmes Theatre will host a special "Minnesota Poets Out Loud" presentation at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Public Library, with funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. This dynamic program will feature artists performing poems which demonstrate the varied experiences of Minnesotans. It is appropriate for ages 16 and up and may feature topics sensitive to some listeners. Admission is free; featured poets will include Fatima Camara, Donte Collins, Shane Hawley and Kevin Zepper, with Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre serving as emcee and performer. A reception will be held following the performance in the Holmes Ballroom, featuring refreshments and the opportunity to mingle with the performers, sponsored by the Becker County Friends of the Library.

Kansas in Concert: Classic rock band Kansas will perform live at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, April 29

Mother-Daughter Brunch: The Castaway Club on Pelican Lake will host a special mother-daughter brunch, spfrom 9:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy brunch along with a silent auction, speaker, professional photos and door prizes. Tickets are $20, or $10 for kids ages 3-12. and may be purchased Health Resources in Detroit Lakes (904 Lake Ave.), or online at eventbrite.com ; klds age 2 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Loop the Lake: Celebrate the end of a long winter and the start of spring with Loop the Lake, the lakes area's newest and coolest run, with four distances including 5, 10, 15 and 20 miles, starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. Register online at detroitmountain.com .

Gun Bingo: The Detroit Lakes Jaycees will host an evening of Gun Bingo at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All prizes will be firearms; cost is $60 for 14 games. Only 300 tickets will be sold; sign up at Lakes Sport Shop or get your ticket from a Jaycees member.

Sunday, April 30

Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Bingo: The Detroit Lakes chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host an afternoon of Sportsman's Bingo from 1 to 5 p.m. at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. The first game starts at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 (includes membership); bingo packages will be sold for $50 each at the event. Prizes will include Traeger grills, hunting and fishing gear, power tools and more. Tickets available online at mndu.org . For more information, contact Tony at 218-371-6338.

Winner Take All Golf Scramble: The Lakes Golf Simulator is hosting a winner take all golf scramble, starting at noon. Two-person teams can sign up online at lakesgolfsim.com/compete . Cash prize to the winning team is $1,000, no matter how many teams sign up (minimum of eight teams, maximum of 12).

Monday, May 1

45 and Older Softball Meeting: All those ages 45 and above who are interested in playing some summer softball are invited to the Callaway Liquor Store at 7:30 p.m. to learn more about joining a team. For more information call Kermit at 218-846-0805.

Wednesday, May 3

LPA Day of Caring: Students, staff and volunteers at Lake Park-Audubon Public School will spend part of their day raking lawns, bagging leaves and clearing trash from roadside ditches in support of the United Way of Becker County's 2023 Day of Caring. Senior citizens, disabled residents and families of active military living in the Lake Park-Audubon School District will be receiving help with spring clean-up projects. For more information, call 218-847-0727.

Thursday, May 4

Greta's Going Away Party and Bathroom Grand Opening: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a grand opening celebration for its new bathrooms and going away party for its outgoing executive director, Greta Guck, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony for the library's new bathrooms at 3 p.m., followed by a tour at 3:15 p.m. and a reception to celebrate Greta's farewell at 3:20 p.m. There will be cake and refreshments served. Open to the public.

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing will host an After-Hours Book Club gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. This month's book selection is “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" by Jamie Ford. Set in the ethnic neighborhoods of Seattle during World War II, and in Japanese American internment camps of the era, this debut novel tells the heartwarming story of widower Henry Lee, his father, and his first love, Keiko Okabe. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Party: Come to Detroit Lakes American Legion Post 15 and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, with a taco bar, prize wheel, margaritas and great music, starting at 4 p.m. and continuing until midnight.

Saturday, May 6

Free Family Film Screening: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinemas will host a free screening of the family movie, "Sing 2," at 10 a.m.; concessions open at 9:30. All are welcome.

Donut Sale: Come to Lund Lutheran Church, located nine miles north of Detroit Lakes on Richwood Road, beteen 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to enjoy some freshly-made, old-fashioned cake donuts. Cost is $1 for a donut and cup of coffee, or $6 for a dozen donuts to take home. To pre-order, call 218-846-9662.

Frazee Spring Fling: Come to the Frazee Event Center from 5 to 7 p.m. for a family-friendly evening of games, crafts, taco in a bag, photos and dancing.

Bonnets and Bowties: The Marshmallow Animal Shelter will host a Kentucky Derby-themed "Bonnets and Bowties" fundraiser at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes from 3 to 6 p.m. Put on your Sunday best and come watch the 149th annual Kentucky Derby while enjoying raffles, silent auctions, games of chance and more. There will also be a contest for Best Bowtie and Best Bonnet. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each, in person at Lucky Dog (1478 Mallard St.) or by calling the Marshmallow Animal Shelter at 218-847-9040. Tickets include admission to the event as well as appetizers catered by La Barista. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend.

Sunday, May 7

Wildflower Golf Course Spring Fling: The Wildflower Golf Course will host a Spring Fling golf scramble starting at 10 a.m. Two-person teams can sign up by calling 888-PLAY-WILD, sending an email to emily@wildflowergolfcourse.com , or visiting wildflowergolfcourse.com/events .

Wednesday, May 10

United Way Day of Caring: Students, staff and volunteers at Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas public schools will spend part of their day out in the community, raking lawns, bagging leaves and clearing trash from roadside ditches in support of the United Way of Becker County's Day of Caring. Senior citizens, disabled residents and families of active military living in the Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas school districts will be receiving help with spring clean-up projects. For more information, call 218-847-0727.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Tamarac Refuge Earth Day Clean-Up: Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host two volunteer clean-up days in honor of Earth Day 2023, on Thursday, April 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will work in teams. There will be litter routes, some groundskeeping, light trail maintenance and other small projects. Wear clothes you can get dirty and sturdy shoes. Bags, trash grabbers and snacks provided, bring water. Meet outside of the Discovery Center. For more information, contact Janice_Bengtson@fws.gov or call 218-844-1756. The Tamarac Visitor Center and Discovery Center are both located nine miles north of Highway 34, at the junction of Cty Hwys 29 and 26.

Tamarac Refuge Volunteer Orientation and Training: Both new and seasoned volunteers are welcome to come to Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge for an orientation and training session from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 or Saturday, April 29. Bring a friend! Learn about the volunteer program and the unique experiences you’ll have. Find your niche at Tamarac. Both sessions will meet at the Discovery Center. For more information, contact Janice_Bengtson@fws.gov or call 218-844-1756. The Tamarac Visitor Center and Discovery Center are both located nine miles north of Highway 34, at the junction of Cty Hwys 29 and 26.

Red River Model Train Show: The Washington Square Mall will host its annual Red River Model Train Show on April 29-30; hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Free and open to the public. For more information please call Dawn Livdahl at 218-847-1679.

Live Music: Brianna Helbling will perform live at the Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge on April 28-29, with both shows starting at 8 p.m.; Pretty Ricky & Big Mike perform at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, April 29 at 9 p.m.; Rootz Within perform live at Zorbas in Detroit Lakes, May 6 at 9 p.m.

Chunky Blanket Making Class: Instructors Mary and Etta Rotter will lead a Chunky Blanket Making Class at the Becker County Museum on May 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and May 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $76 for museum members and $85 for nonmembers; sign up online at beckercountymuseum.org/store or call the museum at 218-847-2938.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.