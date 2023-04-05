Happenings around the lakes area, April 4-16

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, April 5

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, April 6

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing will host an After-Hours Book Club gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. This month's book selection is “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman, a story about two teens who are chosen to be apprentices to a scythe (essentially a grim reaper). Their apprenticeship becomes a matter of life or death, as it becomes clear only one of them will be chosen to become a scythe, and the other will be gleaned. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to the Detroit Lakes Public LIbrary at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Friday, April 7

Rotary Blood Drive: The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club and VFW Post 1676 are joining forces to host a community blood drive for Vitalant at the VFW Club, 500 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Cara Frank at 218-841-9533, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code DETROITLAKES.

Good Friday Service: Detroit Lakes' First Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church and Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church are joining forces to host a combined Good Friday service at Lake Eunice EFC, 12986 County Highway 15, Detroit Lakes, starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Detroit Mountain Pond Skim: Come celebrate the last official date of skiing at Detroit Mountain this season with its annual Pond Skim, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Participants and spectators welcome.

Tuesday, April 11

Holmes Artist Collective: All artists and creators are invited to gather at the Holmes Art Cellar at 10 a.m. to brainstorm and discover what can help us shape the creative scene in our community. All makers, crafters, designers, fine artists (and not-so-fine artists), photographers, plus patrons and cheerleaders of the arts are welcome to join the discussion. Enjoy coffee and treats while spending time with fellow creatives. There is no fee to attend, but we ask that you pre-register by noon on Friday, April 7 for planning purposes. Sign up by sending an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org (comments are also welcome to be sent to this address if you are unable to attend.

Board Game Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. for a fun night of game playing. Stop by and play old classics, bring one of your own, or learn a new game.

Sons of Norway: The Sons of Norway, Vikingland Lodge 1-495 will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m., in the lower level of First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. Goodies and coffee served after program. Any questions contact Cindy Sauer at 218-234-5737 or cindy.sauer5737@gmail.com .

Thursday, April 13

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on"How to Train your Dragon" by Cressida Cowell, in all of its many adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Friday, April 14

Author Visit at the Library-Marcie Rendon: Join Lake Agassiz Regional Library at 10:30 a.m. in the library's main meeting room for an author visit featuring Marcie Rendon ("Murder on the Red River," "Girl Gone Missing"). Pinckley Prize–winner Marcie R. Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, an author, playwright, poet, and freelance writer. During her visit, she will discuss her writing career and her most recent book, "Sinister Graves," which is a gripping mystery set in Minnesota in the 1970s. The book follows a young Ojibwe woman named Cash Blackbear as she uncovers the truth about the disappearances of young Native women and their newborns.

Square Dancing: The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids. The caller will be Charley Huhtala. Potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

Saturday, April 15

Detroit Mountain Jam: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting its inaugural Detroit Mountain Jam, with six hours of live music! Dan Brekke and 32 Below will be performing in the lodge from 4 to 10 p.m., and there will also be fresh-grilled burgers and brats, plenty of cold brews and lots of fun to be had.

Wild Game Feed: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church will host its 7th Annual Wild Game Feed, starting at 5:30 p.m. Avid hunter and fisherman Sam Bauer will be the guest speaker at the event, which will include a variety of foods and prizes. Admission is a free will offering.

Eagles Stag and Doe: Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie 2342 will host its annual Stag and Doe from 5 to 9 p.m. Social starts at 5 p.m., gun raffle starts at 8:30 p.m. Free beer and rail drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the raffle only or $60 for the raffle and dinner.

Sunday, April 16

Afternoon Tea at the Museum: The public is cordially invited to join the staff of the Becker County Museum for a delightful afternoon tea, complete with etiquette lessons, beautiful china, fancy hats, tea and light refreshments. Party dresses are encouraged. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 per individual, or $55 per couple; museum members get an admission discount of $5 per couple. Reserve your seats online at beckercountymuseum.org/store .

Polka Dance Party: Come to the Vergas Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy live music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band. Admission is $10 for adults (age 17 and above) and $5 for kids age 16 and under. Free popcorn from Ditterich Mercantile and a cash bar served by Spanky's Stone Hearth. Sponsored by the Vergas Art Club, with funding from the Vergas Community Club.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Matt Aakre, 2-5 p.m. April 8 in the lounge at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area; The Fat Cats, starting 7 p.m. April 8 at Shorewood Pub in Detroit Lakes; Kyle Colby, starting 9 p.m. April 15 at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.