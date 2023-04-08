Happenings around the lakes area, April 8-19

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Tuesday, April 11

Holmes Artist Collective: All artists and creators are invited to gather at the Holmes Art Cellar at 10 a.m. to brainstorm and discover what can help us shape the creative scene in our community. All makers, crafters, designers, fine artists (and not-so-fine artists), photographers, plus patrons and cheerleaders of the arts are welcome to join the discussion. Enjoy coffee and treats while spending time with fellow creatives. There is no fee to attend, but we ask that you pre-register by noon on Friday, April 7 for planning purposes. Sign up by sending an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org (comments are also welcome to be sent to this address if you are unable to attend.

Board Game Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. for a fun night of game playing. Stop by and play old classics, bring one of your own, or learn a new game.

Sons of Norway: The Sons of Norway, Vikingland Lodge 1-495 will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m., in the lower level of First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. Goodies and coffee served after program. Any questions contact Cindy Sauer at 218-234-5737 or cindy.sauer5737@gmail.com .

Wednesday, April 12

Taxpayer Assistance Event: White Earth Investment Initiative will host a taxpayer assistance event from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. Anyone who needs help with filing their income or property tax returns, or dealing with unresolved tax issues, is invited to come and receive free, in-person assistance. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call 800-752-6579 to schedule your free tax prep appointment.

Thursday, April 13

Tamarac Visitor Center Host Training: Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's Visitor Center will offer host training from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for seasoned and new volunteers. Hosting the visitor center at Tamarac is fun! Training will cover visitor center operations, frequently asked questions and more. Lunch included. For more information, contact Janice_Bengtson@fws.gov or call 218-847-1756. Tamarac's Visitor Center is located nine miles north of State Highway 34, at the junction of Becker County Highways 29 and 26.

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on"How to Train your Dragon" by Cressida Cowell, in all of its many adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Friday, April 14

Author Visit at the Library-Marcie Rendon: Join Lake Agassiz Regional Library at 10:30 a.m. in the library's main meeting room for an author visit featuring Marcie Rendon ("Murder on the Red River," "Girl Gone Missing"). Pinckley Prize–winner Marcie R. Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, an author, playwright, poet, and freelance writer. During her visit, she will discuss her writing career and her most recent book, "Sinister Graves," which is a gripping mystery set in Minnesota in the 1970s. The book follows a young Ojibwe woman named Cash Blackbear as she uncovers the truth about the disappearances of young Native women and their newborns.

Square Dancing: The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids. The caller will be Charley Huhtala. Potluck lunch after the dance. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

Saturday, April 15

Detroit Mountain Pond Skim-NEW DATE: Come celebrate the last official date of skiing at Detroit Mountain this season with its annual Pond Skim, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Participants and spectators welcome. This event was postponed from April 8.

Detroit Mountain Jam: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting its inaugural Detroit Mountain Jam, with six hours of live music! Dan Brekke and 32 Below will be performing in the lodge from 4 to 10 p.m., and there will also be fresh-grilled burgers and brats, plenty of cold brews and lots of fun to be had.

Wild Game Feed: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church will host its 7th Annual Wild Game Feed, starting at 5:30 p.m. Avid hunter and fisherman Sam Bauer will be the guest speaker at the event, which will include a variety of foods and prizes. Admission is a free will offering.

Eagles Stag and Doe: Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie 2342 will host its annual Stag and Doe from 5 to 9 p.m. Social starts at 5 p.m., gun raffle starts at 8:30 p.m. Free beer and rail drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the raffle only or $60 for the raffle and dinner.

Sunday, April 16

Afternoon Tea at the Museum: The public is cordially invited to join the staff of the Becker County Museum for a delightful afternoon tea, complete with etiquette lessons, beautiful china, fancy hats, tea and light refreshments. Party dresses are encouraged. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 per individual, or $55 per couple; museum members get an admission discount of $5 per couple. Reserve your seats online at beckercountymuseum.org/store .

Polka Dance Party: Come to the Vergas Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. and enjoy live music from the Chmielewski Fun Time Band. Admission is $10 for adults (age 17 and above) and $5 for kids age 16 and under. Free popcorn from Ditterich Mercantile and a cash bar served by Spanky's Stone Hearth. Sponsored by the Vergas Art Club, with funding from the Vergas Community Club.

Monday, April 17

Tamarac Environmental Education Volunteer Team Training: Are you interested in working with local students as they explore the wonders of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge? Learn about the Refuge's unique environmental educational program and how you can make a difference in a child’s life. Come join our fun team of leaders and assistants by completing this training, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tamarac's Discovery Center. For more information, contact Janice_Bengtson@fws.gov or call 218-847-1756. Tamarac's Discovery Center is located nine miles north of State Highway 34, at the junction of Becker County Highways 29 and 26.

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, April 18

Old-Time Variety Dance: Eric's Dance Band will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Financial Milestones Webinar: Thrivent Financial will present a special "Financial Milestones" webinar geared toward teens and young adults from 5 to 6 p.m., sponsored by Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union. This free webinar will provide participants an entry into the adult world of money, by learning how to manage their first checking accounts and/or credit cards; build a good credit score; grow their savings with their first investments; and create money management habits that will lead to a lifetime of financial wellness and resiliency.

There is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, but pre-registration is required at mmfcu.org/community/upcoming-events . For questions, call MMFCU at 218-829-0371.

Lions Gift of Sight Presentation: The Detroit Lakes Lions Club is hosting a Gift of Sight event at 6:30 p.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Presenters will include Sean Popoff, the executive director of the Lions Gift of Sight program, and Kailee Vigen, a Concordia College student who was the recipient of a cornea transplant when she was less than two years old. This is a free event and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested, by contacting a Lions member directly, or messaging the club via email, at lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com , their web page at e-clubhouse.org/sites/detroit_lakes , or their Facebook page .

Wednesday, April 19

El Zagal Shrine Circus-NEW DATE: Postponed from April 4, the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will host three performances by the El Zagal Shrine Circus at Kent Freeman Arena, starting at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each show. See the circus acts, enjoy all the great circus treats and toys, and get the chance to win free bikes for all! Tickets on sale at Central Market in Detroit Lakes or from any Shriner. Cost is $10 per person, or free for all kids age 5 and under. All advance tickets issued for the original April 4 date will be honored.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Matt Aakre, 2-5 p.m. April 8 in the lounge at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area (lifts will be open all day); The Fat Cats, starting 7 p.m. April 8 at Shorewood Pub in Detroit Lakes; Stimulus Package, April 8 at 9 p.m. in Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge; Groove Inc., April 14-15 at 8 p.m. in Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge; Kyle Colby, April 15 at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, starting at 9 p.m.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.