Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 12-23

Saturday, August 12

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Vergas Looney Days: Today's Looney Days schedule includes all-day rummage sales around the Vergas area; all-day "You Pick Bouquets" at True Blue Flower Company; Lions breakfast sandwiches served at the Vergas Event Center, 8-11 a.m.; a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m., beginning and ending at Loon Park (registration starts at 7 a.m.); street fair on Main Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; wiener dog races at the baseball field, 9 a.m. (registration starts 8 a.m.); Trowbridge Petting Zoo at Summers Construction, 9 a.m.-noon; inflatable games at the baseball field, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; family games at the baseball field, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Vergas Fire and Rescue open house, 10 a.m.-noon at the Vergas Fire Hall; horse-drawn wagon rides at Vergas Assisted Living, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull, Hanson's Lot on the Vergas Trail, 10:30 a.m. (registration starts 10 a.m.); Ice Cream Stroll at Vergas Assisted Living, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; brats and beans served in the United Methodist Church parking lot, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; beer garden on Railway Avenue, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Little Miss and Mister Vergas Pageant, Loon Park, 12 p.m.; Puppy Plunge at Loon Park, 3 p.m. (registration starts at 2:30 p.m.); bean bag tournament on Railway Avenue, 3 p.m. (registration starts at 2 p.m.); North Stars Water Ski Show at Loon Park, 5-6 p.m.; street dance on Railway Avenue, 8 p.m.-midnight. A full, downloadable schedule is available online at cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze .

JJ's Hog Roast for Hospice: The 14th Annual JJ's Hog Roast for Hospice concludes today in Pelican Rapids, near Pelican Lake at 51943 County Highway 9. Today's festivities include a "show and shine" car show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; ATV/UTV mud drag races for youth ages 10-14, 1 p.m. (drivers meeting at 12:30 p.m.); Travel Escape Room’s escape trailer on site, 6-9 p.m.; music with a laser light show starting at 7 p.m.; kids' bounce house, hole-in-one golf challenge, other games and giveaways; radio-controlled car performances throughout the day; and a hog roast meal, with serving from 11 a.m. onwards. Memorial balloon release at approximately 6 p.m. Admission to all events is a free-will donation, with all proceeds benefiting Hospice of the Red River Valley. To register for the car show or youth mud drag races, visit jjshogroast.com — which also has a full schedule of events.

Rotary Peach Sale: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary's 24th Annual Peach Sale concludes today, with sales starting at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last. The sale will take place in the Nereson's Automotive parking lot at 923 U.S. Hwy. 10, Detroit Lakes. Peaches are trucked in, picked ripe off the trees, from an orchard in Washington State. Cost is $23 for a half lug or $39 for a full lug; all proceeds go to support various Rotary community projects.

Lakes Area EV Event: The 2nd Annual Lakes Area Electric Vehicle Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Test drive an electric vehicle, talk to contractors about your electric power home and tool needs, talk to EV owners about their experiences, and hear a keynote address from J. Drake Hamilton of Fresh Energy. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids of all ages, live music from the Eco Echoes and more. Free and open to the public.

Fly Fishing and Casting: Come to the Maplewood State Park Trail Center at noon for a class on fly fishing and casting with instructor Scott Stenshoel. This three-hour class will focus on casting instruction and gear familiarization. There is no charge for the class, but you must preregister by calling Maplewood State Park at 218-863-8383, as class size will be held to 20 individuals. Please bring your own fly fishing rod if you have one, but 10 rods will be available if you don’t have your own.

A Helping Paw: Come to Country Inn and Suites in Detroit Lakes from 1-6 p.m. for a special pet adoption event hosted by the Marshmallow Animal Shelter, with door prizes, a free will donation dinner, and plenty of furry friends on hand to choose from. Adoption applications will be available. Proceeds benefit the Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

Live Music: Travis Naegle at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; the band Stella at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Jim White at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 7-10 p.m.; the band Three57 at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Dan Brekke Band at The Roadhouse in Lake Park, 9:30 p.m.; Stimulus Package at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Wayne McArthur at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; My Famous Friends at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, August 13

VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: Come support the local VFW Auxiliary and their veterans programs by attending their pancake breakfast fundraiser at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes. Menu is pancakes, sausage, eggs and a choice of juice or coffee for a donation of $7. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vergas Looney Days: Looney Days concludes today in Vergas. Festivities include a classic car show on Main Street, 9 a.m.-noon; Yoga Among the Blooms at True Blue Flower Company, 9:30 a.m.; Mona LaValley Concert on Maain Street, 12-1:30 p.m.; Looney Days Grand Parade on Main Street, 2 p.m.; water fights on Main Street following the parade; Live Music Under the Tent at Skal following the parade; TIP Bingo following the parade (approximately 3 p.m.) and TIP raffle drawing at 8 p.m., both in Billy's Corner Bar. A full, downloadable schedule is available online at cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze .

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Disney Nature–Bears," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Showcasing a year in the life of a bear family, their journey begins as winter ends. Emerging from hibernation, a mother and cubs face the bitter cold and an exciting but very risky outside world. Astonishing footage captures the fast moving action and suspense of a family learning to live life to its fullest in the wilds of Alaska. Run time is approximately 78 minutes; all are welcome. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac , check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Live Music: Kyle Colby at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Monday, August 14

Catholic Daughters: The Holy Rosary Catholic Daughters will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 pm. in the St. Ben's room of the Holy Rosary Church basement (1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes). Please use the parking lot entrance. Open to anyone interested in the Catholic Daughters. Call 218-844-6432 for more information.

Tuesday, August 15

Community Blood Drives: Two community blood drives benefiting Vitalant will be held in Detroit Lakes, at the Minnesota Department of Transportation office from 7:30 to 10:15 a.m., and at Laker Prep Early Childhoold Center from 12:15 to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at MnDOT, contact Kayla Pavlacky at 218-846-3646 or KaylaPavlacky@state.mn.us; to schedule one at Laker Prep, contact Mary Rotter at 218-844-5600 or lakerpreppreschool@gmail.com. If you would like to schedule your appointment online go to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "MNDOT" or "LAKERPREP" for the location where you would prefer to make your donation.

Old-Time Variety Dance: LeRoy and Jerry will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Hawley singer/guitarist Jan Severson starting at 7 p.m. in the bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $7. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Alcohol Inks Painting Class: Join artist Kara Schumann at the Holmes Art Cellar at 5 p.m. for a two-hour painting workshop, where participants will explore adding texture to your alcohol ink painting. Class is $65 and is intended for artists age 16 and up; all supplies included. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar or call 218-844-7469. Must pre-register by Aug. 10.

Bowling: The Detroit Lakes Bowling Association will hold their annual meeting at 7 p.m. in the post home of Detroit Lakes American Legion Post 15, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Anyone, adult or juniors, interested in bowling is welcome to attend. The meeting will focus on information bowlers need to know for the upcoming season. League bowling kicks off in September. Please join us!

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "The Lost Vintage" by Ann Mah, which follows a woman named Kate as she visits her family's vineyard and uncovers past secrets. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Wednesday, August 16

Women's Wednesday: Come to Forest Edge Gallery just outside Vergas for a fun afternoon out from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be live music from Plan B on the patio, an artist creating in the yard, refreshments both alcoholic and not, and of course, a gallery full of handcrafted artwork for your perusal. Despite the name, men are also welcome. Open to the public.

Trinity Fun Night: Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a family-friendly fun night, with back-to-school bingo (prizes are school supplies) and root beer floats, starting at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Thursday, August 17

Library Tween/Teen Advisory Group: Area teens and tweens between ages 12-18 are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. The group meets each month to snack and discuss what books and other materials for the library should purchase, create ideas for library programming, and assist the library staff in making the library feel like home. Projects include helping prep for upcoming kids' events, decorating bulletin boards, and dusting.

Community Yoga Gathering: A community yoga gathering will be held at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 6 to 8 p.m. This event will include live music from Tamie Jensen, who will serenade attendees by playing the harp as well as a Native American flute. Cost is a free will offering; whether you're a seasoned yogi or a beginner, come join in on this fun-filled event! To make things even more exciting, we have a few surprises lined up for you. Stick around after the session for some fantastic giveaways!

Black Tie Gala: The 2nd Annual Black Tie Gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes will be hosted by Phaser Marketing at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, and may be purchased online via eventbrite.com or at the door. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; email luke@phasermarketing.com for more information.

Friday, August 18

Wolf Lake Community Blood Drive: The Wolf Lake community will host a blood drive from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. The bloodmobile will be parked next to the Wolf Lake Lions Hall. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call Andrea Yliniemi at 218-252-5618, or if you would prefer to schedule a time online, go to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "WOLFLAKE."

Firemen's Dance: The Detroit Lakes Fire Department will host their 6th Annual Street Dance on the street in front of Hub 41, next to the City Beach. The street will be closed down during the dance, which will feature live music by IV Play starting at 9 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Admission is a free will donation, with proceeds going to benefit the Detroit Lakes Fire Relief Association.

Live Music: The Fat Cats at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; The Preacher's Daughters at First Baptist Church in Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.; Tripwire at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 7:30-11 p.m.; Troubadour at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Dan Brekke at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes (acoustic show), 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, August 19

Young Life Triathlon: The 20th Annual Young Life Triathlon will get underway at 8 a.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park; register online at younglifetriathlon.com, then come pick up your race packet on Friday night or Saturday morning before the race, which begins and ends at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. The Long Course is back in 2023, and consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim in Detroit Lake, a 40-kilometer bike ride through the beautiful (and hilly!) Minnesota Lakes Country, and a 10-kilometer run along North Shore Drive along Detroit Lake. The Sprint Course will include a 500 meter swim, a 20k bike ride and a 2.92 mile run on parts of the same course as the Olympic course. The Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) and Kayak divisions consist of a 2 mile paddle combined a sprint bike and run or choose a longer course and complete a 2 mile paddle combined with an Olympic bike and run. The Relay Team Challenge also offers sprint or Olympic distance options. The course officially closes at 11:30 a.m. After the course closes, participants may continue but it will be at their own risk. Proceeds benefit Lakes Area Young Life.

Permit to Carry Class: The Becker County Sportsman's Club will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry firearms training class from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and more. Lunch will be provided at no additional cost. Class fee is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals; handguns available to rent for $20; call 218-234-7145 to register, or go online to redbullfirearms.com to sign up.

Cormorant Daze: The village of Cormorant will hold its 12th Annual Cormorant Daze summer festival from 7 a.m. to midnight, with a 5K run/walk, pancake feed, craft show and flea market, kids' pedal tractor pull, live music, outdoor yoga, free kids' crafts, car and motorcycle show, minnow races, quilt show and more. A full schedule is available via the festival's Facebook page.

Owls of Minnesota: Maplewood State Park will host a program on "Owls of Minnesota," presented by Amy Granlund of the Nature Connection in Bemidji, at 1 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Did you know that you can see the eye of a great horned owl through its ears? The great horned owl is one of 12 species of owls that can be found in Minnesota. Join the Friends of Maplewood for an exciting program for all ages. Come meet the Nature Connection's Barred Owl and Great Horned Owl ambassadors and investigate what makes a bird an owl and how owls contribute to our environment. Free and open to the public.

Mushroom Workshop/Fungi Foray: Join John and Claudette Lamprecht of the Minnesota Mycological Society for another fungi adventure at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. This time you will learn how to identify the “Top Six” edible fungi, go on a foray in the woods to collect, and return to enjoy some fungi treats. Recipes will be shared. Bring a snack, water, camera, notebook, bug spray. Field guides will be available. Meet at the Discovery Center at 10 a.m. Registration is being handled by the Friends of Tamarac through eventbrite.com; cost is $25. The Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located nine miles north of the junction of State Hwy. 34 and Becker County Hwy. 29. . For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac , check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

VFW Street Dance: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will be hosting a street dance from 7-11 p.m., with live music from The Fat Cats. Grant Street will be closed to traffic during the dance; food will be available inside starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, and are available at the bar inside the VFW, which is located at 500 North Washington Ave. Proceeds will be used to support local veterans service programs, as well as the wall mural project at the VFW.

Live Music: Rick Adams at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Mike Hokanson at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Rhyme or Reason at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.; Troubadour at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; DJ and the Atomics at The Roadhouse in Lake Park, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Bring friends and family.

Live Music: Pat Lenertz at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 (15057 Becker County Hwy. 11) from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, August 21

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, August 22

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Mark Fogelson starting at 7 p.m. in the bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $7. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Family Fun Night at the Library: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a fun night of games, puzzles and Lego challenges that the whole family can enjoy. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, August 23

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Fall Kickoff Party: Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes is hosting a fall kickoff party from 5 to 8 p.m. Supper — sloppy joes, chips, watermelon and ice cream — will be served until 7 p.m. The festivities will also include backpack/locker crafts, backyard games, a bounce house for kids, back-to-school haircuts and giveaways, face painting, music, and even a dunk tank. Schedule for the dunk tank will be Teri Buschette, 5:20 p.m.; Pastor Megan Clapp, 5:40 p.m.; Laura Morlock, 6 p.m.; Tim Siewert, 6:20 p.m.; Zach Biggar, 6:40 p.m.; Katie Biggar, 7 p.m.; Ryan Hill, 7:20 p.m., and Suzie Porter, 7:40 p.m. Cost to participate is $2 per ball, or $5 for three balls. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Becker County's Food 4 Thought Backpack program.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Pine to Palm Golf Tournament: The venerable Pine to Palm Golf Tournament — a Detroit Lakes tradition since 1931 — continues at the Detroit Country Club through Sunday, Aug. 13. One of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest, it brings golfers from more than 35 states to lakes country each year. The DCC is located at 24591 Country Road 22, just south of Detroit Lakes. For more information visit the website at pine2palmgolf.com or call 218-847-5790.

Wolf Lake Harvest Festival: The 40th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival takes place Aug. 18-19 in Wolf Lake, Minnesota. Festivities include the Miss Wolf Lake Pageant on Friday at 6:30 p.m.; the obstacle course on Saturday at 11 a.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull on Saturday at noon; the Harvest Fest Parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.; and the Mud Run, which starts 30 minutes after the parade ends in the Harvest Fest Mud Pit. There will also be a bean bag toss tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m., and a Saturday Street Dance starting at 8 p.m., with live music from Get Over It. For more information, and a full schedule, check out the festival's Facebook page.

Childbirth Preparation Classes: Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes is excited to offer free, in-person childbirth-preparation classes on Aug. 15, 22 and 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This three-part class is designed to help you prepare for the delivery of your baby. While ideal to enroll when you are between 28 and 32 weeks pregnant, the class may be taken at any point during pregnancy. Class registration reserves space for mother and her partner. Topics covered include: the process of birth, positioning and relaxation techniques for labor, childbirth interventions, adjusting to parenthood, care of newborn and more. Class registration is available online at essentiahealth.org. Partners are encouraged to attend this class; however, mother may attend by herself. All classes are taught in-person by a prenatal educator at St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes, located at 1027 Washington Ave., in the lower-level conference rooms of St. Scholastica and St. Benedict. For questions, please call 218-847-0804.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

