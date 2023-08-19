Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 19-30

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, August 19

Young Life Triathlon: The 20th Annual Young Life Triathlon will get underway at 8 a.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park; register online at younglifetriathlon.com, then come pick up your race packet on Friday night or Saturday morning before the race, which begins and ends at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. The Long Course is back in 2023, and consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim in Detroit Lake, a 40-kilometer bike ride through the beautiful (and hilly!) Minnesota Lakes Country, and a 10-kilometer run along North Shore Drive along Detroit Lake. The Sprint Course will include a 500 meter swim, a 20k bike ride and a 2.92 mile run on parts of the same course as the Olympic course. The Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) and Kayak divisions consist of a 2 mile paddle combined a sprint bike and run or choose a longer course and complete a 2 mile paddle combined with an Olympic bike and run. The Relay Team Challenge also offers sprint or Olympic distance options. The course officially closes at 11:30 a.m. After the course closes, participants may continue but it will be at their own risk. Proceeds benefit Lakes Area Young Life.

Wolf Lake Harvest Festival: The 40th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival concludes today in Wolf Lake, Minnesota. Festivities include a 5K walk/run at 10 a.m.; petro and car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; kids' bouncy house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; face painting and an obstacle course for those age 10 and up, both starting at at 11 a.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull starting at noon, which is also the deadline for coloring contest submissions; the Harvest Fest Parade at 2 p.m.; and the Mud Run, which starts 30 minutes after the parade ends in the Harvest Fest Mud Pit. There will also be a bean bag toss tournament and street dance, starting at 3 and 8 p.m., respectively. For more information, and a full schedule, check out the festival's Facebook page.

Cormorant Daze: The village of Cormorant will hold its 12th Annual Cormorant Daze summer festival from 7 a.m. to midnight, with a 5K run/walk, pancake feed, craft show and flea market, kids' pedal tractor pull, live music, outdoor yoga, free kids' crafts, car and motorcycle show, minnow races, quilt show and more. A full schedule is available via the festival's Facebook page.

Permit to Carry Class: The Becker County Sportsman's Club will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry firearms training class from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and more. Lunch will be provided at no additional cost. Class fee is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals; handguns available to rent for $20; call 218-234-7145 to register, or go online to redbullfirearms.com to sign up.

Owls of Minnesota: Maplewood State Park will host a program on "Owls of Minnesota," presented by Amy Granlund of the Nature Connection in Bemidji, at 1 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Did you know that you can see the eye of a great horned owl through its ears? The great horned owl is one of 12 species of owls that can be found in Minnesota. Join the Friends of Maplewood for an exciting program for all ages. Come meet the Nature Connection's Barred Owl and Great Horned Owl ambassadors and investigate what makes a bird an owl and how owls contribute to our environment. Free and open to the public.

Mushroom Workshop/Fungi Foray: Join John and Claudette Lamprecht of the Minnesota Mycological Society for another fungi adventure at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. This time you will learn how to identify the “Top Six” edible fungi, go on a foray in the woods to collect, and return to enjoy some fungi treats. Recipes will be shared. Bring a snack, water, camera, notebook, bug spray. Field guides will be available. Meet at the Discovery Center at 10 a.m. Registration is being handled by the Friends of Tamarac through eventbrite.com; cost is $25. The Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located nine miles north of the junction of State Hwy. 34 and Becker County Hwy. 29. . For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac , check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

VFW Street Dance: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will be hosting a street dance from 7-11 p.m., with live music from The Fat Cats. Grant Street will be closed to traffic during the dance; food will be available inside starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, and are available at the bar inside the VFW, which is located at 500 North Washington Ave. Proceeds will be used to support local veterans service programs, as well as the wall mural project at the VFW.

Live Music: Rick Adams at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Mike Hokanson at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Rhyme or Reason at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.; Troubadour at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Get Over It at the Wolf Lake Harvest Festival Street Dance, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; DJ and the Atomics at The Roadhouse in Cormorant Village, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Bring friends and family.

Live Music: Pat Lenertz at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 (15057 Becker County Hwy. 11) from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, August 21

Pillow Cleaning: Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church, located at 885 Pembina Trail, is sponsoring a pillow cleaning event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and re-covered with a new ticking. The mobile unit provides same day service — drop-off or while you wait. Feather/down and crushed foam pillows will be cleaned. Custom-made, new pillows and comforters will also be available for sale. Questions? Call 218-847-4818.

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, August 22

Detroit Lakes Library Club Kickoff: The fall kickoff for the Detroit Lakes Library Club will be held at 2 p.m. in the new Becker County Museum at 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Museum staff will address the group, followed by a tour of the facilities. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to attend, and join the Library Club if they choose. The tour is free; Library Club annual membership is $5, and includes a full year of programs.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Mark Fogelson starting at 7 p.m. in the bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $7. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Family Fun Night at the Library: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a fun night of games, puzzles and Lego challenges that the whole family can enjoy. Free and open to the public.

Funky Flowers Collage: Join artist Anna Lassonde from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Historic Holmes Theatre's Holmes Art Cellar for a Funky Flowers Collage class. Discover tips and tricks for assembling your own funky flower collage. Class fee is $67 per person, which includes all supplies. Class is for ages 12 and up; pre-register by Aug. 17 at 218-844-4221 or dlccc.org/artcellar.html.

Wednesday, August 23

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Fall Kickoff Party: Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes is hosting a fall kickoff party from 5 to 8 p.m. Supper — sloppy joes, chips, watermelon and ice cream — will be served until 7 p.m. The festivities will also include backpack/locker crafts, backyard games, a bounce house for kids, back-to-school haircuts and giveaways, face painting, music, and even a dunk tank. Schedule for the dunk tank will be Teri Buschette, 5:20 p.m.; Pastor Megan Clapp, 5:40 p.m.; Laura Morlock, 6 p.m.; Tim Siewert, 6:20 p.m.; Zach Biggar, 6:40 p.m.; Katie Biggar, 7 p.m.; Ryan Hill, 7:20 p.m., and Suzie Porter, 7:40 p.m. Cost to participate is $2 per ball, or $5 for three balls. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Becker County's Food 4 Thought Backpack program.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, August 24

Pelican Landing Summer Picnic: A summer picnic for Pelican Landing residents, friends and familiy starting at 4 p.m. Come enjoy live music, games, food and fun. Open to the public.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting, titled "Make A Wish," that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com.

Lakes Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting in the community room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept (807 Summit Ave). The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Ojibwe Forests Rally Kickoff Party: The Soo Pass Ranch will host a kickoff party for the 2023 Ojibwe Forests Rally from 7-10 p.m., with the parc Expose at 7:30 p.m. and ceremonial start at 8:15 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Macaws for Paws: The Lakes Area Parrot Heads will host their annual fundraiser for the Marshmallow Animal Shelter from 5:30-9 p.m. at Zorbaz (402 West Lake Drive) in Detroit Lakes. There will be live music from Two Lone Pirates, a silent auction (closes at 8:30 p.m.), a cash raffle drawing (top prize is $500), food and fun. Raffle tickets are available in advance from Parrot Heads members, at Marshmallow Animal Shelter and at the door, for $5 each. Need not be present to win.

Ole's Ride Bike Show: Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas will host a bike show and preregistration for Ole's Ride starting at 6:30 p.m., with a silent auction and live music from FM All-Starts to follow. Voting closes at 8 p.m.

Styx in Concert: The iconic rock band Styx will perform live at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino at 8 p.m. Come hear hits like "Mr. Roboto," "Renegade" and "Too Much Time on My Hands," performed by the artists that created them. Tickets start at $62 and are available at starcasino.com.

Live Music: Forefeathers at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Two Lone Pirates at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 5:30-9 p.m. (at Macaws for Paws fundraiser); Wayne McArthur at Cormorant Pub and Boat House, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Ole's Ride for Hospice: The 14th Annual Ole's Ride for Hospice will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with registration at Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per bike and $15 for an additional rider. Kickstands up at noon. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Boats and Bars XVII: The Lakes Area Parrot Heads will present their 17th Annual Boats and Bars event, 10 a.m. to midnight at various locations around town, starting and ending at Zorbaz (402 West Lake Drive) — performances will take place as listed under "live music" below. Prize drawing at Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 4 p.m. Event will be held rain or shine... in case of rain, the festivities will take place at American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes. Tickets are available in advance from Parrot Heads members or at Zorbaz on the day of the event, for $20 each. Come float your boat for charity.; proceeds to benefit the Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

Manna Fest: Come to Manna Food Co-op in Detroit Lakes from 12 to 3 p.m. for a celebration of healthy foods, wellness, and local producers, with a mini farmers' market out on the sidewalk. Discover fresh produce and homemade goods, engage with the community and learn about Manna's commitment to quality.

Shelter Fest: Join the Humane Society of the Lakes for its annual Shelter Fest fundraiser at Pit 611 in Audubon, with live music from 3rd Street Blues Band, games of chance and a silent auction from 5 to 9 p.m.

Eagles Club Prom: Eagles Aerie 2342 will host Prom Night from 7 p.m. to midnight, with music, food, dancing, door prizes, and the crowning of a Prom King and Queen (couple will receive a gift certificate to the Eagles Club). This event is for ages 21 and up; tickets are $20 per person or $40 a couple, and include one free drink per ticket holder. Tickets are available from Eagles members or at the Club, 112 Holmes St. West, Detroit Lakes.

Live Music: Two Lone Pirates, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes; The JT Kennelly Band at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time, 1-4 p.m. at the sandbar stage between Big and Little Detroit Lake (or American Legion Post 15 in case of rain); Mike Hokanson, 1:30-3 p.m. at Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes; Rick Adams, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes; The Castaways, 4 -7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes; Troubadour at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Chuck Fox at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 6:30-8 p.m.; Kyle Colby at Cormorant Pub and Boat House, 7-10 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes; October Road at The Roadhouse in Cormorant Village, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Pearl Lake Association Picnic: The Pearl Lake Association will host a community picnic for all Pearl Lake residents from 12-2 p.m. at Dunton Locks County Park. The association will provide burgers and hot dogs; please bring a dish to share as well as any beverages you will want for the afternoon.

National Cinema Day: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 will celebrate National Cinema Day with $4-per-person (plus tax) admission to all movies, all day long. Open to the public.

Tamarac History Talk and Tour: Take a journey into Tamarac's past with volunteer guides John Hovdenes and Del Bergseth from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the logging era, the early settlers and how Tamarac came to be with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps. The tour will be a carpool trip to key sites on the Refuge. Meet at the Discovery Center, which is located nine miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29 in Rochert. For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac, check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Is That Skunk?" will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Utterly recognizable yet still mysterious, these black and white creatures inhabit woods and neighborhoods all across America. What is it like to be a skunk? Find out as scientists track them day and night to reveal some smelly secrets!. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Live Music: The Cropdusters and Nathan Pitcher at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29

Tuesdays in the Park Finale: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter wrap up their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Lakes Area Community Concert Band starting at 7 p.m. in the bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $7. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Abstract Painting Class: Join artist Kara Schumann at the Holmes Art Cellar (basement level of the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) for a fun, two-hour workshop on painting non-representational abstract art using acrylic paints, starting at 5 p.m. Learn about under painting, color study, textures, and composition. All supplies included. Class fee is $65; this session is intended for those age 6 and up. Pre-register by Aug. 24 at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html or call 218-844-4221 for more information.

Wednesday, August 30

Medicare Advantage Seminar: Sanford Health Detroit Lakes, located at 1245 Washington Ave., will host a free Medicare Advantage seminar from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the benefits you get from Original Medicare and how you can do more with Align powered by Sanford Health Plan options. We invite you to attend whether you’re new to Medicare or already enrolled in a plan. Our seminars connect you to licensed agents ready to help you navigate your various coverage options and answer your questions. Family members and friends are welcome to attend as well. Just by attending, you'll receive a free $10 grocery gift certificate with no obligation to enroll. Registration is encouraged but not required; visit align.sanfordhealthplan.com/events to sign up.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Ojibwe Forests Rally: Catch the fast rally action of the annual Ojibwe Forests Rally on northern Minnesota forest roads this coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. Pre-party at the rally's headquarters, the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes (home of WE Fest), on Thursday, Aug. 24. Check out the list of competitors and official race schedule to watch your favorites race. More rally details at ojibweforestsrally.com and updates on Facebook .

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through the end of September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8th St. SE, Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.