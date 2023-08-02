Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 2-13

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, August 2

WE Fest 40th Birthday Bash: Come to the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes and help WE Fest celebrate its 40th birthday in style, with live music, food vendors, drink specials, birthday treats and more! After a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m., the WE Fest Family Photo Album video, a compilation of archived performance photos and photos submitted by WE Fest fans through its 39-year history, will be shown, and DJ B-Rock will be playing the WE Fest 40th Birthday playlist, featuring 40 years of WE Fest performers. At 8 p.m. get ready for a huge dance party with live music from Cheat Codes — an internationally known musical trio with hits in electronic, dance, pop and most recently, country genres. There will also be plenty of prize giveaways throughout the evening, including a WE Fest swag bag, gift certificates, general admission passes to next year's festival, and much more. Tickets for this event are being sold separately at wefest.com; you do not need to have WE Fest concert tickets or camping passes in order to attend.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, August 3

After Hours Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's After Hours Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. in Bucks Mill Brewing, 824 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes (entrances both inside the mall and on the street) for a discussion of "Billy Summers" by Stephen King, which follows the best gun for hire, Billy Summers, as he takes on one last job before retiring. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. Call the library at 218-847-2168 for more information.

WE Fest: The 40th anniversary of WE Fest officially gets underway at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ashland Craft, 2:45 p.m.; Bailey Zimmerman, 4 p.m.; Ernest, 6 p.m.; Chase Rice, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Morgan Wallen at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the master of ceremonies. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro at Blue Sky Cowboys in WE Fest's Northwoods campground, 11:55 p.m.-2 a.m.

Friday, August 4

WE Fest: WE Fest's 40th anniversary celebration continues at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ben Burgess, 2:45 p.m.; Jo Dee Messina, 4 p.m.; Travis Tritt, 6 p.m.; Brothers Osborne, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Brad Paisley at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the emcee. Casey Muessigmann (from TV's "The Voice") will also be performing on the Barn Stage at 1 p.m. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Rick Fiedler performs at the Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Ember performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-11:30 a.m.; Jason Bruhn at Blue Sky Cowboys in WE Fest's Northwoods Campground, midnight-2 a.m.

Saturday, August 5

Free Family Movie: The Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 is hosting a free screening of the family-friendly movie "Paw Patrol" at 10 a.m.; concessions open at 9:30 a.m. Open to the public.

WE Fest: WE Fest's 40th anniversary celebration concludes at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ashley Cooke, 2:45 p.m.; Neal McCoy, 4 p.m.; Blackberry Smoke, 6 p.m.; Gabby Barrett, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Kane Brown at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the emcee. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Isaias Quintanilla performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stella Band performs at the Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Ember performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 6

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Love in the Animal Kingdom," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Animals dance, sing, flirt and compete with everything they've go to secure a mate. But are these important bonds of love? Check out this movie and see; run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac , check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Live Music: Darren Quam performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways perform at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants (i.e., those that bring a vehicle to display). Bruce and Tiki D will perform. Open to the public.

Tuesday, August 8

Crazy Daze: The lakes area's biggest one-day sale of the year, Crazy Daze, takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Detroit Lakes, with "crazy" shopping deals, sidewalk sales, food and fun galore. For more information contact the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202.

Library Book Sale: The Becker County Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the Friends' biggest fundraiser of the year, and goes to support library programming, services, and other special needs.

Business Skills for Artists: Springboard for the Arts will be presenting a free business skills workshop for artists from 9-10 a.m. in the second floor conference room at the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes). This workshop, led by artist and marketing professional Carmen McCullough of Detroit Lakes, will focus on "Engaging Customers and Selling Your Work." Participants will learn tools and techniques to communicate the value of their work to potential customers. There is no fee to attend, but we ask that you pre-register by noon on on Friday, Aug. 4 for planning purposes. To sign up, send an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org .

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Doc and the Scrubs starting at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Alcohol Inks Painting Class: Join artist kara Schumann at the Holmes Art Cellar at 5 p.m. for a two-hour painting workshop, where participants will explore landscape painting techniques using alcohol inks. Class is $65 and is intended for artists age 16 and up; all supplies included. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar or call 218-844-7469. Must pre-register by Aug. 3.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

Sons of Norway: The Sons of Norway Vikingland Lodge 1-495 will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park; the organization will also be serving for the Fuller Center Picnic in the Park from 5:30-7 p.m. (music at the bandshell at 7 p.m. will feature Doc and the Scrubs). Any help would be greatly appreciated. Any questions contact Cindy Sauer at 218-234-5737 or cindy.sauer5737@gmail.com.

Wednesday, August 9

Book Bike Rooftop Reading at the Museum: Follow the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Bike to the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave.) for a fun hour of stories, songs, and more in their beautiful new outdoor patio, starting at 10 a.m. Open to the public; no museum admission fee during this free library event.

Cruise DL Night: Head down to West Lake Drive along the Detroit Lakes City Beach from 4-8:30 p.m. to see a wide array of vintage vehicles, parked along both sides of the street for viewing. No registration fee; all classic cars welcome. Don't have a classic car? Then just come and check them all out. Visit facebook.com/cruisedlnight for more information.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Live Music: The Fat Cats perform at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

Thursday, August 10

Community Blood Drive: The United Way of Becker County will host a community blood drive for Vitalant in the Forest Conference Center at Ecumen Detroit Lakes from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to give blood please contact Terry Haus at terryh@rmcep.com or Alyssa Hagedorn at ahagedorn@vitalant.org, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Employment Law Update: Confused by all the changes made in MN employment law this legislative session? Need to know what policies you need to adopt for your business? Join Pemberton Law's Abbie Thurmes at the Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 9-10 a.m. for a presentation on the state's new employment laws that will impact your business. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and networking. Preregistration is requested. Cost is $40 for Chamber members or $50 for non members. Sign up by Thursday, Aug. 3 at business.visitdetroitlakes.com/events or call 218-847-9202.

Live at the Lodge: The David Ferreira Trio, with special guest Russ Peterson (saxophone), will perform live in the Lodge on Lake Detroit's Fireside Lobby from 5 to 8 p.m. Open to the public; no cover charge. Food and beverages available for purchase. The Lodge is located at 1200 East Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes.

Cirque LuzDalia: Enjoy an incredible performance featuring world-class circus stars from around the globe, in Detroit Lakes' own Kent Freeman Arena. Performances are set for 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance from CirqueLuzDalia.com ; save 50% by purchasing online.

Lakes Area Heart Walk: Come to the Detroit Lakes Pavilion at 5 p.m. to help support the American Heart Association and its research. The 5K walk begins at 6 p.m. Sign up your team to help raise funds for this event at lakesareaheartwalk.org or contact Jessica Lundgren at 701-360-0861 or jessica.lundgren@heart.org.

DM Summer Nights: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area from 6 to 10 p.m. for an evening of chair lift rides, live music, burgers, brews, cornhole, trail walks and more. Visit detroitmountain.com for details, or call 218-844-7669.

Friday, August 11

VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host an evening of Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Grab your fluorescent daubers and head on over to the VFW for a fun evening as they "put the lights down low and let it glow." Cost is $1 per bingo card; 11 games in all. There will also be electronic racing, meat boards and door prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Live Music: Tim Stoll and Carrie LeDoux at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Detroit Lakes, 2 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Doug Thompson at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Stimulus Package at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 12

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Lakes Area EV Event: The 2nd Annual Lakes Area Electric Vehicle Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Test drive an electric vehicle, talk to contractors about your electric power home and tool needs, talk to EV owners about their experiences, and hear a keynote address from J. Drake Hamilton of Fresh Energy. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids of all ages, live music from the Eco Echoes and more. Free and open to the public.

A Helping Paw: Come to Country Inn and Suites in Detroit Lakes from 1-6 p.m. for a special pet adoption event hosted by the Marshmallow Animal Shelter, with door prizes, a free will donation dinner, and plenty of furry friends on hand to choose from. Adoption applications will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

Live Music: Travis Naegle at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; the band Stella at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Jim White at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Three57 at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Stimulus Package at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Wayne McArthur at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; My Famous Friends at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, August 13

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Disney Nature–Bears," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Showcasing a year in the life of a bear family, their journey begins as winter ends. Emerging from hibernation, a mother and cubs face the bitter cold and an exciting but very risky outside world. Astonishing footage captures the fast moving action and suspense of a family learning to live life to its fullest in the wilds of Alaska. Run time is approximately 78 minutes; all are welcome. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac , check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Live Music: Kyle Colby at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

WE Fest Shuttle: Park free for the day in the Becker County Fairgrounds (1310 Rossman Ave, Detroit Lakes), and enjoy unlimited rides to and from WE Fest in shuttles provided courtesy of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. Shuttles run every 15 minutes, approximately, from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3; Friday, Aug 4; and Saturday, Aug. 5, between the fairgrounds and WE Fest's West Gate. Cost is $25 for a three day shuttle wristband, or $10 for a one-day pass — or show your WE Fest camping wristband and ride for free. Single-day shuttle passes or 3-day wristbands can be purchased at the fairgrounds ticket booth. No overnight parking/camping is permitted at the fairgrounds.

Vacation Bible School: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church, located at 12986 County Highway 15, Detroit Lakes, is offering a "Stellar" Vacation Bible School for kids ages 4-12 on Aug. 6-10. Sessions will run nightly from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Transportation via the church van is available; call 218-439-3255 for more information.

Community Theater Auditions: The Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes will host an open audition on Aug. 6-8 for its upcoming community theater production of "Godspell." Auditions will be held in the main theater from 6-8 p.m. each evening, Sunday, Aug. 6; Monday, Aug. 7; and Tuesday, Aug. 8. You only need to attend one; sign up at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html to reserve your spot. If you are unable to attend but would like to submit a video audition, please email grace@dlccc.org. Performance dates are Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Rotary Peach Sale: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary is serving up its 24th Annual Peach Sale, 12-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 — or until gone — in the Nereson's Automotive parking lot (923 U.S. Hwy. 10), while supplies last. Peaches are trucked in, picked ripe off the trees, from an orchard in Washington State. Cost is $23 for a half lug or $39 for a full lug; all proceeds donated to support area community projects.

Pine to Palm Golf Tournament: The venerable Pine to Palm Golf Tournament — a Detroit Lakes tradition since 1931 — returns to the Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7-13. One of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest, it brings golfers from more than 35 states to lakes country each year. The DCC is located at 24591 Country Road 22, just south of Detroit Lakes. For more information visit the website at pine2palmgolf.com or call 218-847-5790.

Vergas Looney Daze: The Vergas Community Club will host Looney Daze from Aug. 10-13, featuring everything from rummage sales, live music and food trucks to a loon calling contest, Vergas Got Talent show, water ski show, horse wagon rides, water fights and a grand parade. More than 40 events are planned. A full, downloadable schedule is available online at cityofvergas.com/events/vergas-looney-daze .

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.