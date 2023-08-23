Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 23-Sept. 4

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, August 23

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Fall Kickoff Party: Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes is hosting a fall kickoff party from 5 to 8 p.m. Supper — sloppy joes, chips, watermelon and ice cream — will be served until 7 p.m. The festivities will also include backpack/locker crafts, backyard games, a bounce house for kids, back-to-school haircuts and giveaways, face painting, music, and even a dunk tank. Schedule for the dunk tank will be Teri Buschette, 5:20 p.m.; Pastor Megan Clapp, 5:40 p.m.; Laura Morlock, 6 p.m.; Tim Siewert, 6:20 p.m.; Zach Biggar, 6:40 p.m.; Katie Biggar, 7 p.m.; Ryan Hill, 7:20 p.m., and Suzie Porter, 7:40 p.m. Cost to participate is $2 per ball, or $5 for three balls. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Becker County's Food 4 Thought Backpack program.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, August 24

Pelican Landing Summer Picnic: A summer picnic for Pelican Landing residents, friends and familiy starting at 4 p.m. Come enjoy live music, games, food and fun. Open to the public.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting, titled "Make A Wish," that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com.

Lakes Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting in the community room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept (807 Summit Ave). The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Ojibwe Forests Rally Kickoff Party: The Soo Pass Ranch will host a kickoff party for the 2023 Ojibwe Forests Rally from 7-10 p.m., with the Parc Expose at 7:30 p.m. and ceremonial start at 8:15 p.m. Come celebrate the rally's 40th anniversary in style.

Friday, August 25

Macaws for Paws: The Lakes Area Parrot Heads will host their annual fundraiser for the Marshmallow Animal Shelter from 5:30-9 p.m. at Zorbaz (402 West Lake Drive) in Detroit Lakes. There will be live music from Two Lone Pirates, a silent auction (closes at 8:30 p.m.), a cash raffle drawing (top prize is $500), food and fun. Raffle tickets are available in advance from Parrot Heads members, at Marshmallow Animal Shelter and at the door, for $5 each. Need not be present to win.

Ole's Ride Bike Show: Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas will host a bike show and preregistration for Ole's Ride starting at 6:30 p.m., with a silent auction and live music from FM All-Starts to follow. Voting closes at 8 p.m.

Styx in Concert: The iconic rock band Styx will perform live at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino at 8 p.m. Come hear hits like "Mr. Roboto," "Renegade" and "Too Much Time on My Hands," performed by the artists that created them. Tickets start at $62 and are available at starcasino.com.

Live Music: Forefeathers at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Two Lone Pirates at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 5:30-9 p.m. (part of the Macaws for Paws fundraiser); Shane Bertrand at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Cormorant Pub and Boat House, 7-10 p.m.; DJ and the Atomics at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 26

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Ole's Ride for Hospice: The 14th Annual Ole's Ride for Hospice will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with registration at Billy's Corner Bar in Vergas from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per bike and $15 for an additional rider. Kickstands up at noon. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Boats and Bars XVII: The Lakes Area Parrot Heads will present their 17th Annual Boats and Bars event, 10 a.m. to midnight at various locations around town, starting and ending at Zorbaz (402 West Lake Drive) — performances will take place as listed under "live music" below. Prize drawing at Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 4 p.m. Event will be held rain or shine... in case of rain, the festivities will take place at American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes. Tickets are available in advance from Parrot Heads members or at Zorbaz on the day of the event, for $20 each. Come float your boat for charity.; proceeds to benefit the Marshmallow Animal Shelter.

Vietnam Memorial Flag Raising: A flag raising to commemorate the end of the Vietnam War will be hosted by Howard Maninga at 33517 Bunker Hill Road, Ponsford. Call 218-573-3825 if directions are needed. Please bring a lawn chair; food and beverages will be served after the ceremony.

Manna Fest: Come to Manna Food Co-op in Detroit Lakes from 12 to 3 p.m. for a celebration of healthy foods, wellness, and local producers, with a mini farmers' market out on the sidewalk. Discover fresh produce and homemade goods, engage with the community and learn about Manna's commitment to quality.

Shelter Fest: Join the Humane Society of the Lakes for its annual Shelter Fest fundraiser at Pit 611 in Audubon, with live music from 3rd Street Blues Band, games of chance and a silent auction from 5 to 9 p.m.

Eagles Club Prom: Eagles Aerie 2342 will host Prom Night from 7 p.m. to midnight, with music, food, dancing, door prizes, and the crowning of a Prom King and Queen (couple will receive a gift certificate to the Eagles Club). This event is for ages 21 and up; tickets are $20 per person or $40 a couple, and include one free drink per ticket holder. Tickets are available from Eagles members or at the Club, 112 Holmes St. West, Detroit Lakes.

Live Music: Two Lone Pirates, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes; The JT Kennelly Band at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time, 1-4 p.m. at the sandbar stage between Big and Little Detroit Lake (or American Legion Post 15 in case of rain); Mike Hokanson, 1:30-3 p.m. at Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes; Rick Adams, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes; The Castaways, 4 -7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes; Troubadour at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Mike Hokanson Fox at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 6:30-8 p.m.; Chuck Crain at Lake Eunice Evangelical Free Church in rural Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.; Kyle Colby at Cormorant Pub and Boat House, 7-10 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes; October Road at The Roadhouse in Cormorant Village, 9:30 p.m.; DJ and the Atomics at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 27

Church in the Park: New Hope Church of Detroit Lakes will host a community "Church in the Park" service at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, starting at 11 a.m. Open to the public; hot dogs and chips will be served following the service.

Wildflower Summer Sendoff: Wildflower Golf Course in rural Detroit Lakes will host an end-of-season golf scramble, best ball and alternate shot tournament, starting at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $130 per person (including 27 holes of golf, cart, hole contests, lunch and prizes), plus an optional $20 gross skins game. Register online at golfgenius.com to secure your spot.

Pearl Lake Association Picnic: The Pearl Lake Association will host a community picnic for all Pearl Lake residents from 12-2 p.m. at Dunton Locks County Park. The association will provide burgers and hot dogs; please bring a dish to share as well as any beverages you will want for the afternoon.

National Cinema Day: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 will celebrate National Cinema Day with $4-per-person (plus tax) admission to all movies, all day long. Open to the public.

Tamarac History Talk and Tour: Take a journey into Tamarac's past with volunteer guides John Hovdenes and Del Bergseth from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the logging era, the early settlers and how Tamarac came to be with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps. The tour will be a carpool trip to key sites on the Refuge. Meet at the Discovery Center, which is located nine miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29 in Rochert. For more information go to fws.gov/refuge/tamarac, check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Is That Skunk?" will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Utterly recognizable yet still mysterious, these black and white creatures inhabit woods and neighborhoods all across America. What is it like to be a skunk? Find out as scientists track them day and night to reveal some smelly secrets!. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Live Music: The Cropdusters and Nathan Pitcher at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Monday, August 28

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.). This month, participants will be making Japanese-inspired dessert parfaits. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the fun.

Tuesday, August 29

Tuesdays in the Park Finale: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter wrap up their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper at the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Lakes Area Community Concert Band starting at 7 p.m. in the bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $7. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Abstract Painting Class: Join artist Kara Schumann at the Holmes Art Cellar (basement level of the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) for a fun, two-hour workshop on painting non-representational abstract art using acrylic paints, starting at 5 p.m. Learn about under painting, color study, textures, and composition. All supplies included. Class fee is $65; this session is intended for those age 6 and up. Pre-register by Aug. 24 at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html or call 218-844-4221 for more information.

Wednesday, August 30

Medicare Advantage Seminar: Sanford Health Detroit Lakes, located at 1245 Washington Ave., will host a free Medicare Advantage seminar from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the benefits you get from Original Medicare and how you can do more with Align powered by Sanford Health Plan options. We invite you to attend whether you’re new to Medicare or already enrolled in a plan. Our seminars connect you to licensed agents ready to help you navigate your various coverage options and answer your questions. Family members and friends are welcome to attend as well. Just by attending, you'll receive a free $10 grocery gift certificate with no obligation to enroll. Registration is encouraged but not required; visit align.sanfordhealthplan.com/events to sign up.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, August 31

Frazee Community Blood Drive: Frazee's Neighbor to Neighbor program is hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1:15 to 6 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. To schedule an appointment to give blood, please contact mary at 218-849-0645, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FRAZEE."

Friday, September 1

Septoberfest: The Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will be hosting their annual "Septoberfest" celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot behind Coldwell Banker Realty on North Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be German-style food, music and beer along wiht door prizes and awards for the best-dressed male, female and couple in German attire. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the door.

Live Music: The Front Fenders at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; The Cropdusters at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Slamabama at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Free Family Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly "Spongebob Squarepants Movie" will take place at Odyssey Washington Square Cinema 7 in Detroit Lakes, with doors and concessions opening at 9:30 a.m. and the movie to start at 10 a.m. Open to the public.

Live Music: Island Time at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Pat Lenertz at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro on the patio at TJ's Booze and Bistro, 7-10 p.m.; Whiskey Business at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Kissing Company at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.; Adios Pantolones at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, September 3

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The local Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1024 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. All are welcome.

Laddies Loppet Mountain Bike Racing: Maplelag Resort in rural Callaway will be hosting the 11th race in the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, known as Laddies Loppet, today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Competitions will be held in both the cross country (kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and elite) and short track (open men's and women's, kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and expert/elite) categories. This is the 33rd time that Maplelag has hosted the race. No day-of registration will be allowed this year; all sign-ups must be in advance. For more information, or to register, visit mnmtbseries.com/laddiesloppet.

Live Music: The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Chris Herriges at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 8 p.m.; Mike Morse at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 7-10 p.m.; The Front Fenders at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; Lyzander at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)

Live Music: Isaias Quintanilla at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Ojibwe Forests Rally: Catch the fast rally action of the annual Ojibwe Forests Rally on northern Minnesota forest roads this coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. Pre-party at the rally's headquarters, the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes (home of WE Fest), on Thursday, Aug. 24. Check out the list of competitors and official race schedule to watch your favorites race. More rally details at ojibweforestsrally.com and updates on Facebook .

Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion: The 2023 Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion will take place on Sept. 1-4 at the WMSTR grounds in Rollag, Minnesota. Once you pay the admission fee, you can enjoy a full day of steam engines, parades, live music, crafts, blacksmithing and threshing demonstrations and hundreds of other exhibits at no additional cost. Food, beverages and festival memorabilia can be purchased on site; primitive camping (no water, electric or sewer hookups) is also available. This year WMSTR will honor military veterans past and present with a display of vintage military equipment as well as special dedicated recognition events throughout the weekend. Go to rollag.com for more information.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through the end of September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8th St. SE, Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.