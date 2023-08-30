Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 30-Sept. 10

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, August 30

Wild Wednesdays: Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's final "Wild Wednesday" of the summer will take place at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. This week's feature is a puppet show, "I Wonder What Happened?" Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Defensive Driving Refresher Class: A 4-hour refresher, in-person Defensive Driving Class will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the ITOW (In Their Own Words) Veterans Museum, 805 W. Main, Perham. Cost is $20. To register please call Denise Lillis at 218-346-3336. This is for those that have already attended a full, eight-hour driving course.

Medicare Advantage Seminar: Sanford Health Detroit Lakes, located at 1245 Washington Ave., will host a free Medicare Advantage seminar from 10-11 a.m. Learn about the benefits you get from Original Medicare and how you can do more with Align powered by Sanford Health Plan options. We invite you to attend whether you’re new to Medicare or already enrolled in a plan. Our seminars connect you to licensed agents ready to help you navigate your various coverage options and answer your questions. Family members and friends are welcome to attend as well. Just by attending, you'll receive a free $10 grocery gift certificate with no obligation to enroll. Registration is encouraged but not required; visit align.sanfordhealthplan.com/events to sign up.

Crochet Group: Those who enjoy crocheting, or want to learn how, are invited to join an informal crochet group that meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Live Music: April Spaeth will be tickling the ivories at Parallel 46 in Cormorant, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

Frazee Community Blood Drive: Frazee's Neighbor to Neighbor program is hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1:15 to 6 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. To schedule an appointment to give blood, please contact mary at 218-849-0645, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FRAZEE."

Live Music: Darren Quam plays at Blackboard restaurant in rural Vergas from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.

Friday, September 1

Krueger Book Signing: Author William Kent Krueger will be at the Willow Bookstore in Perham (126 W. Main St.) at 1 p.m. for a book signing event. Open to the public.

Septoberfest: The Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will be hosting their annual "Septoberfest" celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot behind Coldwell Banker Realty on North Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be German-style food, music and beer along with door prizes and awards for the best-dressed male, female and couple in German attire. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the door.

Live Music: The Front Fenders at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; The Cropdusters at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Slamabama at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.; Groove, Inc. at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 2

Free Family Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly "Spongebob Squarepants Movie" will take place at Odyssey Washington Square Cinema 7 in Detroit Lakes, with doors and concessions opening at 9:30 a.m. and the movie to start at 10 a.m. Open to the public.

Snellman Day: The tiny community of Snellman will host its annual end-of-summer festival from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Events include a church breakfast at Gethsemane Lutheran Church (serving from 7:30-11 a.m.), food booths including traditional native foods and local vendors, DJ karaoke, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., bingo at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (100% payback), rock painting, 12-1:30 p.m., and of course, the annual "election" of Snellman's new mayor at 2 p.m. (winner is determined by raffle drawing). There will also be prize drawings (must be present to win), a flea market, rummage sale and bake sale taking place throughout the day.

Live Music: Island Time at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Pat Lenertz at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro on the patio at TJ's Booze and Bistro in rural Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Whiskey Business at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Kissing Company at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 8-11 p.m.; Adios Pantolones at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Troubadour at The Roadhouse in Cormorant, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The local Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1024 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. All are welcome.

Laddies Loppet Mountain Bike Racing: Maplelag Resort in rural Callaway will be hosting the 11th race in the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, known as Laddies Loppet, today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Competitions will be held in both the cross country (kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and elite) and short track (open men's and women's, kids comp, citizen, sport, comp and expert/elite) categories. This is the 33rd time that Maplelag has hosted the race. No day-of registration will be allowed this year; all sign-ups must be in advance. For more information, or to register, visit mnmtbseries.com/laddiesloppet.

Live Music: The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Mike Morse at Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, 7-10 p.m.; Chris Herriges at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; The Front Fenders at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; 32 Below at The Roadhouse in Cormorant, 9:30 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)

Labor Day Closures: Federal , state and local government facilities, including post offices, will be closed in observance of the national Labor Day holiday, along with banks, public libraries, and many local retail businesses and service providers. Call ahead if you're unsure whether the shop or restaurant you're planning to visit is open.

Live Music: Isaias Quintanilla at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. All genres of writing welcome (poetry, prose, memoirs, journals, fiction, history, etc.). If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, September 7

After Hours Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host its monthly "after hours" book club meeting at 7 p.m. inside Bucks Mill Brewing (824 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes).This month's discussion will focus on "Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, which follows four café customers as they make the choice to go back in time, despite the various rules and the fact that the visit won't change the present. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Detroit Lakes Jaycees: Bucks Mill Brewing will host this month's meeting of the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, starting at 7 p.m. Open to anyone who is interested in becoming a part of this volunteer organization.

Friday, September 8

Beardsley Race Pasta Dinner: The kickoff for this year's Dick Beardsley Races will be a pasta supper, with serving to start at 6 p.m. inside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. Dick Beardsley himself will be speaking, and he will also be there to enjoy supper, meet the runners one-on-one, and possibly even sing a song or two. Runners will also be able to pick up their registration packets anytime between 5-8 p.m. For more information, check out dickbeardsleyraces.com.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Parallel 46 in Cormorant, 6-10 p.m.

VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host an evening of Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Grab your fluorescent daubers and head on over to the VFW for a fun evening as they "put the lights down low and let it glow." Cost is $1 per bingo card; 11 games in all. There will also be electronic racing, meat raffles and door prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Saturday, September 9

Dick Beardsley Races: The 27th Annual Dick Beardsley Half Marathon and Andy Beardsley Memorial 5K, along with the youth run , 10K and 25K races will all start and end at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion, with the first races getting underway at 8 a.m. and the youth run scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Beardsley himself will be there for the start of the race. For course details, registration information and more, check out dickbeardsleyraces.com.

Dynamic Homes Open House: The fall open house at Dynamic Homes in Detroit Lakes will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to tour the factory at 525 Roosevelt Ave., explore some of their beautifully-designed model homes and visit with Dynamic's expert staff about the advantages of modular home construction. Free and open to the public.

Live Music: The Fat Cats at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Toast to Tamarac: The Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host their annual Toast to Tamarac fundraiser at a new venue this year. Lakeside Tavern and Brewery (200 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes) will be the setting for the 2023 event, which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, available for purchase in advance from Friends of Tamarac members, at Central Market and the Tamarac Refuge Visitor Center, by phone at 218-844-1767 or online at eventbrite.com. Admission includes snacks, a commemorative beverage glass and one complimentary tap beer; there will also be a csilent auction and live music by Island Time.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion: The 2023 Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion will take place on Sept. 1-4 at the WMSTR grounds in Rollag, Minnesota. Once you pay the admission fee, you can enjoy a full day of steam engines, parades, live music, crafts, blacksmithing and threshing demonstrations and hundreds of other exhibits at no additional cost. Food, beverages and festival memorabilia can be purchased on site; primitive camping (no water, electric or sewer hookups) is also available. This year WMSTR will honor military veterans past and present with a display of vintage military equipment as well as special dedicated recognition events throughout the weekend. Go to rollag.com for more information.

Ogema Days: The City of Ogema will host its end-of-summer celebration on Sept. 1-2. Friday events will include a Community Development Bank 20th anniversary open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., men's softball "under the lights" and a fry bread stand opening at 5 p.m. Saturday events include a "Country Roads Take Me Home" 5K run at 9 a.m., mechanical bull riding from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; the Ogema Days parade at noon, featuring the theme "What's Your Country Song," a car show following the parade, live music from Dan Holt, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; ax throwing contest, 1-5 p.m.; "gun powder and lead" tournament, 4:30 p.m.; and a street dance with live music from Tripwire starting at 5 p.m. There will also be several "just for kids" events including a coin hunt, inflatable games, face painting and a small petting zoo. Ongoing events will include bingo, volleyball, bean bag and bale toss contests, dunk tank, cash raffle and more.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Show: The Holiday Inn Lakefront in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a Labor Day weekend craft and vendor show on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the public.

Alcohol Inks on Canvas: Join Artist, Kara Schumann for two nights of laughter, learning, and color at the Holmes Art Cellar (806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes), Sept. 5 and 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will start with thumbnail sketches, learn techniques for working with alcohol ink on canvas, and select ink colors for their final canvas, to be painted on Sept. 12. Each artist will leave this class with their very own, one-of-a-kind abstract work of art. Class fee is $130; all supplies included. Intended for ages 16 and up. Pre-register at dlccc.org/artcellar.html by Aug. 31.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through the end of September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8th St. SE, Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day weekend for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.