Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 1-12

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, February 1

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, February 2

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing and the Detroit Lakes Public Library will co-host an After-Hours Book Club from 7 to 8 p.m. at Bucks Mill. The subject of this month's discussion is “The Violin Conspiracy" by Brendan Slocumb, which follows Ray McMillian as he pursues his dream to become a professional violinist. Shortly before a renowned violin competition, Ray's violin is stolen, and he realizes that he must overcome all odds to still make his dream come true. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Saturday, February 4

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Cinema 7 at the Washington Square Mall will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m. Open to the public.

Midnite Riders Old Timers Snowmobile Run and Show: Join the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club for a 39-mile Old Timers Snowmobile Run, starting at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Lake Park Liquor Store. There will also be vintage snowmobiles on display, with registration starting at 8 a.m.; trophies will be awarded at 10 a.m. Raffle tickets will also be on sale throughout the day, until 6 p.m., at the Lake Park Liquor Store and participating businesses along the run route, which also includes the Audubon Liquor Store, Cormorant Pub, Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club, Hooligans, Parallel 46, TJ's Booze and Bistro, Pit 611, Roadhouse and Canal Park Lodge.

Detroit Mountain Chili Cook-Off: The inaugural Detroit Mountain Chili Cook-Off gets underway at 1 p.m., so get ready to show off your chili-making skills! There will also be fun swag giveaways to the teams and cash prizes to win, along with the title of Best Chili on the Mountain. Entries limited to the first 20 teams that sign up. Email MarkK@Detroitmountain.com to get your entry form.

Red Carpet Stagette: The Detroit Lakes Jaycees are hosting a Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., with food served at 7:15 p.m. Dress up in your best "Hollywood Glam" and come over to the Holmes for an evening of games, raffles, door prizes and dancing, plus food and beverages (two complimentary drink tickets included with admission). Tickets available online at dljaycees.com , or at the door.

Sunday, February 5

Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Penguin Post Office," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. In the heart of the Antarctic Peninsula there’s a unique British post office surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery that includes 3,000 gentoo penguins. Every summer, this colony of penguins returns from deep sea fishing to its breeding grounds along the post office, trekking nearly two miles across sea ice and snow to get there. They rush to find a partner, build a nest, lay eggs and protect those eggs from predators, and then finally get down to the task of raising their young. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Monday, February 6

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, February 7

Talking Chic: Join the Lakes Chic Street team via their Facebook page at 9 a.m. for the first in a series of biweekly, half-hour chats covering everything from upcoming events to what's going on behind the scenes in Detroit Lakes' retail community. Free and open to the public.

Rotary Spaghetti Dinner: The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club will kick off Polar Fest 2023 with its annual 'Polar-ific' Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction, 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Room G101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes. Dine-in and pickup options are both available. Tickets available at the Detroit Lakes Chamber office, from any Noon Rotarian, or online via the Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Facebook page . Cost is $12 per person. All proceeds benefit Rotary service projects. Open to the public.

Lights Out at the Library: Encourage your child's reading skills by bringing them to Lights Out at the Library, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. Kids can choose a book to read by flashlight, independently or with a loved one, in the library's special Lights Out Area. Intended for kids ages 6-13; each child will get a glowstick and a personalized book recommendation. Flashlights provided by the library. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, February 8

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the third session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Thursday, February 9

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," in all of its many adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Friday, February 10

Boys Night Out: Polar Fest 2023 kicks off with a new event — at the new Becker County Museum! Boys between ages 3-12 are invited to bring their moms, grandmas, or other special gals out for an evening of activities, games, crafts and munchies, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 for two people (kids must be accompanied by an adult); museum members get a discount of $2, and there is also a $5 charge for an additional person. To purchase tickets, visit the museum website at beckercountyhistory.org (click on the "Store" link at the top of the page and scroll to the bottom of the store listings).

Daddy's Little Sweetheart Dance: Girls between the ages of 2-12 are invited to bring their dads, granddads, uncles or other special guys in their lives out for a sweetheart-themed night of music, dancing, food and lots of fun! "Early bird" tickets are $15 for dads, $10 for their "sweethearts, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html . Pricess will go up on Feb. 3.

Burgers, Brews and Bands: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an evening of fresh-grilled burgers, special brews and live music from Detroit Lakes' own Kyle Colby and Rachael Ianiro, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. All-ages event.

Polar Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host a special "Polar" Cosmic Bingo session, starting at 7 p.m. At least $1,500 in cash prizes will be given away. Get your "cosmic" glow on beneath the black lights and enjoy an evening of games, socializing and fun.

Starship in Concert: The iconic rock band Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas, will perform at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino at 8 p.m. Tickets available at starcasino.com .

Saturday, Feb. 11

Poles 'N Holes Fishing Derby: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary's 13th Annual Poles 'N Holes Ice Fishing Derby returns to Little Detroit Lake for another year. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the derby running from 12 to 3 p.m. Over $30,000 in fishing prizes will be given away, along with $11,000 in raffle prizes.Fishing tickets available at Quality Bait, Lakes Sport Shop, County 6 Gas, Seven Sisters and Lakeland General Hardware, or online at detroitlakesicefishing.org .

Frozen Fireworks: The first of two free Frozen Fireworks shows in conjunction with Polar Fest 2023 (the other is on Feb. 26) will take place at 7 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake. Free and open to the public.

Way North of Nashville Concert: Three Nashville-based singer songwriters — Brett Tyler, Wynn Varble and Matt Roy — are bringing their music and stories to Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch for an 8 p.m. concert as part of Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest activities. Doors will open immediately following the 7 p.m. fireworks over Little Detroit Lake. Tickets are $25 each, with only 150 available, and may be purchased online at project412mn.org .

Live Music: Detroit Lakes' Zorbaz will host a live performance by the band 6th Street Revue, starting at 9 p.m. Open to the public.

Sunday, February 12

Cool Kites on the Lake: Polar Fest 2023 and Project 412 will be co-hosting a day of kite-flying on Little Detroit Lake, starting at 10 a.m. Professional show kite flyers will dazzle Polar Fest visitors with their "Cool Kites" of all shapes and sizes — and you can even bring a kite of your own to fly! Event is free and open to everyone; those planning to attend are asked to RSVP via the Project 412 website, project412mn.org .

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Love in the Animal Kingdom," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Animals dance, sing, flirt and compete with everything they’ve got to secure a mate. But are these important bonds love? Take a provocative look at the feminine wiles of a gorilla, the search for Mr. Right among a thousand flamingos, the soap opera arrangements of gibbons and more. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Minne-Soda Hot Dish and Dessert Bar Challenge: The great Minne”Soda” HOtdish Challenge will feature the best-of-the-best hotdish recipes, and back by popular demand, the best-of-the-best dessert bar recipes! Whether you like to cook or you like to eat, this event is for you. Challenge participants can submit their entries to the competition to try to win best hot dish or dessert bar — or for those just interested in sampling the entries, it’s a free will donation. Entries may be submitted starting at 3 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' Grace Lutheran Church; judging will get underway at 3:35 p.m., with food to be served starting at 4 p.m., including a hotdish, dinner roll, dessert bar and soda, while supplies last. For more info, contact Jim Brogren at loloisland@gmail.com or 218-841-2968.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Naytahwaush Nightriders Hospice Ride: The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club will be hosting their 19th annual Hospice Ride on Feb. 4-5. The snowmobile ride is open to the public, and there is no cost to participate. Riders are asked to gather pledges to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. Register for the ride by contacting Anna Paul at 218-849-5921 or jb.nightriders@gmail.com . The roundtrip ride starts on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, then travels to Detroit Lakes for an overnight stay, departing for the return trip at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Snowshoe Sundays: Every Sunday in January and February, the Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.