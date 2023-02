Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 11-22

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Poles 'N Holes Fishing Derby: The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary's 13th Annual Poles 'N Holes Ice Fishing Derby returns to Little Detroit Lake for another year. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the derby running from 12 to 3 p.m. Over $30,000 in fishing prizes will be given away, along with $11,000 in raffle prizes.Fishing tickets available at Quality Bait, Lakes Sport Shop, County 6 Gas, Seven Sisters and Lakeland General Hardware, or online at detroitlakesicefishing.org .

BookEnds Online: Meet Marcie Rendon, author of "Sinister Graves," a new mystery that follows Cash Blackbear, a young Ojibwe woman, as she attempts to discover the truth about the disappearances of Native girls and their newborns, during the Wadena County Historical Society's monthly BookEnds Online Edition, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information, call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org .

Frozen Fireworks: The first of two free Frozen Fireworks shows in conjunction with Polar Fest 2023 (the other is on Feb. 26) will take place at 7 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake. Free and open to the public.

Way North of Nashville Concert: Three Nashville-based singer songwriters — Brett Tyler, Wynn Varble and Matt Roy — are bringing their music and stories to Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch for an 8 p.m. concert as part of Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest activities. Doors will open immediately following the 7 p.m. fireworks over Little Detroit Lake. Tickets are $25 each, with only 150 available, and may be purchased online at project412mn.org .

The Granders in Concert: Lake Eunice Evangelical Free church will host a concert featuring The Granders, starting at 7 p.m., with a dessert buffet to follow. The church is located at 12986 County Hwy. 15, Detroit Lakes.

Live Music: Detroit Lakes' Zorbaz will host a live performance by the band 6th Street Revue, starting at 9 p.m. Open to the public.

Sunday, February 12

Callaway Lions Breakfast: The Callaway Lions will host a pancake and sausage breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Callaway Event Center.

Cool Kites on the Lake: Polar Fest 2023 and Project 412 will be co-hosting a day of kite-flying on Little Detroit Lake, starting at 10 a.m. Professional show kite flyers will dazzle Polar Fest visitors with their "Cool Kites" of all shapes and sizes — and you can even bring a kite of your own to fly! Event is free and open to everyone; those planning to attend are asked to RSVP via the Project 412 website, project412mn.org .

Snowshoe Sunday: The Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Polar Fest afternoon of free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Love in the Animal Kingdom," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Animals dance, sing, flirt and compete with everything they’ve got to secure a mate. But are these important bonds love? Take a provocative look at the feminine wiles of a gorilla, the search for Mr. Right among a thousand flamingos, the soap opera arrangements of gibbons and more. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Try Cross Country/Nordic Skiing: Try out cross country or Nordic skiing on a groomed track, with equipment to check out and trail advice from members of the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to detroitmountain.com .

Minne-Soda Hot Dish and Dessert Bar Challenge: The great Minne-”Soda” Hot Dish and Dessert Bar Challenge will feature the best-of-the-best local hot dish recipes, and back by popular demand, the best-of-the-best dessert bar recipes! Whether you like to cook or you like to eat, this event is for you. Challenge participants can submit their entries to the competition to try to win best hot dish or dessert bar — or for those just interested in sampling the entries, it’s a free will donation. Entries may be submitted starting at 3 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' Grace Lutheran Church; judging will get underway at 3:35 p.m., with food to be served starting at 4 p.m., including a hot dish, dinner roll, dessert bar and soda, while supplies last. For more info, contact Jim Brogren at loloisland@gmail.com or 218-841-2968.

Monday, February 13

American Indian Education Public Hearing: A public hearing on American Indian Education issues will be held at 6 p.m. in Detroit Lakes Middle School. The purpose of the hearing is to provide opportunity to the public to voice their suggestions for the coming school year, and is specific to the American Indian Education programs at Detroit Lakes Public Schools.

Chocolate Fantasy: Fill a plate or box with chocolate treats to surprise your sweetheart, friends, employees and more. A variety of plates, platters and boxes are available between 5 and 7 p.m. For more information, call 218-847-2938 or visit beckercountyhistory.org (click on the “Store” link at the top of the page) to place your order.

Keg and Peg Cribbage Tournament: Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes will host Polar Fest's inaugural "Keg and Peg" Cribbage Tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Put your cribbage skills and luck to the test in this triple elimination tournament to determine our first annual Polar Fest Cribbage Champion. All skill levels are welcome. Contact henry@bucksmillbrewing for registration information and rules. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 10.

Monday Madness: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., with skiing, snowboarding and tubing adventures for all ages and skill levels. Visit detroitmountain.com for more information.

Tuesday, February 14

Sons of Norway: The Sons of Norway, Lodge 1-495 will host their monthly meeting and program at 7 p.m. in the lower level of First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome to attend. Goodies and coffee served after the program. Any questions contact Cindy Sauer at 218-234-5737 or cindy.sauer5737@gmail.com .

Chocolate Fantasy: Fill a plate or box with chocolate treats to surprise your sweetheart, friends, employees and more. A variety of plates, platters and boxes are available for delivery to anywhere in Becker County, for an additional fee. Or you can come to the museum and pick them up anytime between 12 and 4 p.m. For more information, call 218-847-2938 or visit www.beckercountyhistory.org (click on the “Store” link at the top of the page) to place your order.

Wednesday, February 15

The Polar Putt: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will once again be hosting its signature Polar Fest event, the Polar Putt, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Putt from three, five and seven-foot distances to win gift cards. Open to the public.

Polar Glow Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Pavilion for a kid-friendly Polar Glow Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light up the night with glowing objects while enjoying some hot cocoa and cider, projects and kid-friendly winter cheer.

Polar Palooza Tubing Races: At Detroit Mountain Recreation Area's tubing hill. Races will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until approximately 9 p.m. Partner with coworkers, family or friends to round up a four person team for a tubing race down the Mountain's tubing hill. Prizes will be given for the top three finishes and top two best costumes. Funds to benefit Detroit Mountain's Ski Angel program. For more information, or to register, go to detroitmountain.com .

Thursday, February 16

Women Take the Mountain: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an evening of fun activities for women and girls of all ages (men and boys are welcome to come along) from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit detroitmountain.com

for more information.

Sled Dog Adventures: The Detroit Lakes Public Library hosts an evening with professional musher Joel Kersting, who will share some of his "Sled Dog Adventures" in Minnesota and Alaska, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 17

Ice Tee Golf: Grab your friends and co-workers and join other teams from local businesses and community organizations for nine holes of frozen fun on Big Detroit Lake in front of the Holiday Inn. Cost to participate is $100 for a four-person team; register online at polarfestdl.com or contact Kim Bettcher by phone at 218-844-4221, ext. 108 or email, kim@dlccc.org .

Bucks Mill Beer Tasting: Come to Lakes Liquor, 200 Holmes St. East, Detroit Lakes, and sample some of Bucks Mill Brewing's best brews between 3-6 p.m.

Preschool Polar Fest Icy Adventures: Families are welcome to come to the Lincoln Education Center at 204 Willow St. East, Detroit Lakes, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and enjoy a "wintery fairy land" of preschool age-appropriate adventures. For more info, contact Fran Rethwisch at 218-847-4418 or frethwisch@detlakes.f12.mn.us .

Becker County Museum Science Floor Grand Opening: From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., visitors can come inside the new Becker County Museum building at 714 Summit Ave. and explore the science center, gift shop, recording studio and conference center, though some areas on the main floor will remain closed for the time being. Located on the second floor, the science center includes a variety of interactive exhibits as well as a technology lab, learning lab, and even a "calming space" with soft lighting, comfy chairs and a "Minnesota campfire" theme, where kids and adults alike can go to get their zen on when in need of a little inner peace. The gift shop even has a “stuff-a-bear” station where anyone can create a stuffed animal — complete with a Polar Fest t-shirt. Call 218-847-2938 or email info@beckercountyhistory.org for more information.

Laser Tubing After Dark: Detroit Mountain's Landslide Tubing Hill will be open after dark for some laser-lit tubing fun, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit detroitmountain.com for details.

Welcome to Polaritaville: The Lakes Area Parrot Heads will be hosting their annual tropic-themed Welcome to Polaritaville fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, 500 North Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes. The proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will benefit the Lakes Area Imagination Library. Event will include dancing to music by Dave Herzog and the Island Time band, and lots of fun games of chance and prize giveaways (including a weeklong trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!). Tickets are $25 each (only 250 will be sold), and may be purchased from any LAPH member. Contact Jim at 218-841-2986 for more information.

Saturday, February 18

ULTRA Vintage Snowmobile Rally & Swap Meet: Join Detroit Lakes' ULTRA Snowmobile Club for their 20th annual vintage snowmobile rally and swap meet on Little Detroit Lake in front of the Pavilion, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trophies for the snowmobile show will be awarded at noon, followed by a ride from noon to 5 p.m., with eight stops including Bleachers, Long Bridge, American Legion Post 15, Zorbaz, Lakeside Tavern, Holiday Inn, Sandbar and Sunlite. No admission fee for the show.

Preschool Polar Fest Icy Adventures: Families are welcome to come to the Lincoln Education Center at 204 Willow St. East, Detroit Lakes, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and enjoy a "wintery fairy land" of preschool age-appropriate adventures. For more info, contact Fran Rethwisch at 218-847-4418 or frethwisch@detlakes.f12.mn.us .

Storytime with Miss Northwest: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a special storytime focusing on the social impact of mental health with Whitney McClain, the reigning Miss Northwest, and Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen, Brynn Olson. Kids will be able to make a feelings journal, stress ball, or sensory bottle to take home. Free and open to the public.

Lakeshirts Frozen Frenzy: The Lakeshirts Beach Shop at 110 West Lake Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off discounts on everything in-store and some other Polar Fest specials.

Beer Quaffing: Hub 41 at 401 West Lake Drive will host a Polar Fest Beer Quaffing Competition at 2 p.m.

Barry Gibb Music Tribute: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will host a live musical tribute to the songwriting and music of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees at 7:30 p.m., presented by Mick Sterling and friends. Hear everything from beautiful ballads like "Run to Me" to grooves like "Jive Talkin" and "Stayin' Alive." Tickets $30 for adults, $15 for students, available at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469 or in person at 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and two hours prior to the show).

Sunday, February 19

Color Guard Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage or bacon, and coffee or orange juice. All are welcome.

Snowshoe Sunday: The Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Polar Fest afternoon of free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Family Day at the Mountain: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host Polar Fest visitors starting at 10 a.m. for a full day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing fun. Try cross country or Nordic skiing on a groomed track, with equipment to try and trail advice from members of the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to detroitmountain.com .

Polar Bean Bag Tournament: Bucks Mill Brewing at 824 Washington Ave. will host an afternoon of bean bag tournament action in honor of Polar Fest, from 1 to 4 p.m. Two-player teams of all skill levels welcomed. Contact henry@bucksmillbrewing.com for registration information and rules. Registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 16.

Monday, February 20

Audubon Blood Drive: TEAM Industries of Audubon will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up for time slots at donors.vitalant.org and use code TEAM1.

Monday Madness: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., with skiing, snowboarding and tubing adventures for all ages and skill levels. Visit detroitmountain.com for more information.

Tuesday, February 21

Library Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss "Dare to Make History: Chasing a Dream and Fighting for Equity" by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, which is about the two North Dakota twin sisters who dreamed big and fought hard to get where they are at as professional hockey players. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Brr-ific Handbag Bingo: The Detroit Lakes Kiwanis are hosting a Polar Fest event, 'Brr-ific' Handbag Bingo, at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, starting at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for $50 each, which includes dinner and 15 rounds of bingo. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m., with bingo to start at 6 p.m. Prizes include designer handbags valued at between $100-$600, with proceeds to support Kiwanis charitable projects in the community. Tickets available at the Detroit Lakes Chamber office, 700 Summit Ave.

Mardi Gras Kings: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will host a Polar Fest party in the Midwest Bank Ballroom, featuring music from the Mardi Gras Kings, at 7 p.m. It will be like paying a visit to New Orleans' Bourbon Street, with the Kings' mix of traditional New Orleans classics and modern repertoire. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7.50 for students, and may be purchased at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave. (hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and two hours before the show), by phone at 218-844-7469, or online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

LRAC Art Exhibit Reception: The Lake Region Arts Council will host a reception for the alumni of its 2022 Artist Cohort program who are featured in its gallery at 133 South Mill St., Fergus Falls, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Free and open to the public. For more information, call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Wednesday, February 22

Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting: Bucks Mill Brewing will host a Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. Area home brewers will showcase their craft through free samples to patrons ages 21 and up. Interested brewers may sign up by emailing Chris Kaml at chris@bucksmillbrewing.com ; deadline to sign up is Feb. 20.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the final session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Vern Turner Curling Bonspiel: The Lakes Curling Club, located at 506 North Hwy. 59, Detroit Lakes, will host the Vern Turner Memorial Bonspiel, Feb. 10-12. Teams will be curling all day long throughout the weekend. To register a team, visit lakescurling.com/vern-turner-memorial-bonspiel or if you want more info, email lakescurlinginfo@gmail.com . Payment ($240 per team) due at time of registration. There is no fee to watch the bonspiel and spectators are always welcome!

Lakes Golf Simulator Longest Drive Competition: Do you have what it takes to be the longest driver in Detroit Lakes? To compete, go to 1123 Hwy. 10 East, Suite 2, next to the American Family office and Jiffy Lube, between 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. Membership not required to compete. Contestants get 5 shots for $30. The longest drive is recorded. You can enter multiple times. Winner will be announced Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Lakes Golf Similator Facebook page . We will also contact the winners by phone. Prizes include first place-$250 credit at Lakes Golf simulator plus hat and shirt; second place-$100 credit plus hat and shirt; third place-$50 credit plus Shirt. Credits can be applied to any current or new membership plan, or pay as you go reservations.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Snowshoe Sundays: Every Sunday in February, the Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.