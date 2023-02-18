Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 18-March 1

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, February 18

ULTRA Vintage Snowmobile Rally & Swap Meet: Join Detroit Lakes' ULTRA Snowmobile Club for their 20th annual vintage snowmobile rally and swap meet on Little Detroit Lake in front of the Pavilion, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trophies for the snowmobile show will be awarded at noon, followed by a ride from noon to 5 p.m., with eight stops including Bleachers, Long Bridge, American Legion Post 15, Zorbaz, Lakeside Tavern, Holiday Inn, Sandbar and Sunlite. No admission fee for the show.

Preschool Polar Fest Icy Adventures: Families are welcome to come to the Lincoln Education Center at 204 Willow St. East, Detroit Lakes, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and enjoy a "wintery fairy land" of preschool age-appropriate adventures. For more info, contact Fran Rethwisch at 218-847-4418 or frethwisch@detlakes.f12.mn.us .

Storytime with Miss Northwest: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a special storytime focusing on the social impact of mental health with Whitney McClain, the reigning Miss Northwest, and Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen, Brynn Olson. Kids will be able to make a feelings journal, stress ball, or sensory bottle to take home. Free and open to the public.

Lakeshirts Frozen Frenzy: The Lakeshirts Beach Shop at 110 West Lake Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off discounts on everything in-store and some other Polar Fest specials.

Beer Quaffing: Hub 41 at 401 West Lake Drive will host a Polar Fest Beer Quaffing Competition at 2 p.m.

Barry Gibb Music Tribute: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will host a live musical tribute to the songwriting and music of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees at 7:30 p.m., presented by Mick Sterling and friends. Hear everything from beautiful ballads like "Run to Me" to grooves like "Jive Talkin'." Tickets are available at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469 or in person at 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (box office hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; they are also open for two hours prior to the show).

Sunday, February 19

Color Guard Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage or bacon, and coffee or orange juice. All are welcome.

Snowshoe Sunday: The Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Polar Fest afternoon of free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "The Mighty Weasel," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge.Discover the truth about the infamous weasel family often portrayed as villains and and associated with unsavory behavior. Learn about their problem solving skills, their unique sense of smell and the secrets behind their flexibility. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Family Day at the Mountain: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host Polar Fest visitors starting at 10 a.m. for a full day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing fun. Try cross country or Nordic skiing on a groomed track, with equipment to try and trail advice from members of the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to detroitmountain.com .

Polar Bean Bag Tournament: Bucks Mill Brewing at 824 Washington Ave. will host an afternoon of bean bag tournament action in honor of Polar Fest, from 1 to 4 p.m. Two-player teams of all skill levels welcomed. Contact henry@bucksmillbrewing.com for registration information and rules. Registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 16.

Monday, February 20

Audubon Blood Drive: TEAM Industries of Audubon will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up for time slots at donors.vitalant.org and use code TEAM1.

Polar Palooza Tubing Races: At Detroit Mountain Recreation Area's tubing hill. Races will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until approximately 9 p.m. Partner with coworkers, family or friends to round up a four person team for a tubing race down the Mountain's tubing hill. Prizes will be given for the top three finishes and top two best costumes. Funds to benefit Detroit Mountain's Ski Angel program. The mountain's skiing and snowboarding runs will also be open for "Monday Madness" from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information, or to register, go to detroitmountain.com .

Tuesday, February 21

Library Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss "Dare to Make History: Chasing a Dream and Fighting for Equity" by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, which is about the two North Dakota twin sisters who dreamed big and fought hard to get where they are at as professional hockey players. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Brr-ific Handbag Bingo: The Detroit Lakes Kiwanis are hosting a Polar Fest event, 'Brr-ific' Handbag Bingo, at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, starting at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for $50 each, which includes dinner and 15 rounds of bingo. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m., with bingo to start at 6 p.m. Prizes include designer handbags valued at between $100-$600, with proceeds to support Kiwanis charitable projects in the community. Tickets available at the Detroit Lakes Chamber office, 700 Summit Ave.

Mardi Gras Kings: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will host a Polar Fest party in the Midwest Bank Ballroom, featuring music from the Mardi Gras Kings, at 7 p.m. It will be like paying a visit to New Orleans' Bourbon Street, with the Kings' mix of traditional New Orleans classics and modern repertoire. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7.50 for students, and may be purchased at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave. (hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and two hours before the show), by phone at 218-844-7469, or online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

LRAC Art Exhibit Reception: The Lake Region Arts Council will host a reception for the alumni of its 2022 Artist Cohort program who are featured in its gallery at 133 South Mill St., Fergus Falls, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Free and open to the public. For more information, call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Wednesday, February 22

The Polar Putt: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will once again be hosting its signature Polar Fest event, the Polar Putt, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Putt from three, five and seven-foot distances to win gift cards. Open to the public.

Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting: Bucks Mill Brewing will host a Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. Area home brewers will showcase their craft through free samples to patrons ages 21 and up. Interested brewers may sign up by emailing Chris Kaml at chris@bucksmillbrewing.com ; deadline to sign up is Feb. 20.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the final session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Thursday, February 23

Tween/Teen Writers Group: Tweens and teens interested in pursuing writing are invited to come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 4 p.m. for inspiration and support. Grab a snack, do a writing prompt, learn writing tips, and hear feedback from your peers.

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will gather in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept (807 Summit Ave) for their monthly meeting; doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening of painting a 16x20-inch acrylic painting on canvas that you can take home at the end of the night. TAP provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com .

Friday, February 24

Artist Reception: All are invited to a gallery reception at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for artist Jon Solinger from 4 to 6 p.m. Solinger will also give a talk on his new exhibit, "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," which features photographs by Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota, on display through March 4. Light refreshments will be available. This event is also free to attend, and all are welcome!

Laser Tubing After Dark: Detroit Mountain's Landslide Tubing Hill will be open after dark for some laser-lit tubing fun, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit detroitmountain.com for details.

Mountain Music: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an evening of live music, featuring the band FrostFire, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Open to the public.

'Simon and Simon' Concert: The gypsy jazz trio Harmonious Wail will be debuting their new 'Simon and Simon' concert, which features the best songs of Paul Simon and Carly Simon as well as some of Harmonious Wail's original tunes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469 or in person at 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (box office hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; they are also open for two hours prior to the show).

Chris Janson Concert: Country star Chris Janson performs at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino at 8 p.m. Tickets available at starcasino.com .

Saturday, February 25

M State Blood Drive: Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For an appointment, please contact Angie at 218-846-3780 or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "MSTATEDL."

Ice Harvest 440 Races: The Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 snowmobile races will get underway at 11 a.m. on the ice in front of the Holiday Inn Lakefront in Detroit Lakes.

Lakeshirts Frozen Frenzy: The Lakeshirts Beach Shop at 110 West Lake Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off discounts on everything in-store and some other Polar Fest specials.

Polar Pete's Market: Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes will be hosting 'Polar Pete's Market,' a Polar Fest event featuring small business vendors from around the lakes area, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Polar Fest Plunge: The 27th Annual Polar Fest Plunge, benefiting the Detroit Lakes Boys and Birls Club, gets underway at 1 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake. Open to the public.

Frozen Fireworks: The second and final Frozen Fireworks of this year's Polar Fest will get underway at 7 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake, near the City Beach and Pavilion. Open to the public.

Sunday, February 26

Polar Fest Snowga: Join the 180 Balance Yoga crew at the Detroit Lakes City Park for a little yoga in the snow, starting at 11 a.m.

Polar Fat Tire Fest: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 1 p.m. for some fat tire biking. Open to the public.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Tired of winter? Escape to Puerto Rico, a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders but special native wildlife species that are threatened with extinction. Meet the people dedicated to restoring Puerto Rico’s rich biological heritage including manatees, parrots, and turtles. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Snowshoe Sunday: The Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Polar Fest afternoon of free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Youth Ice Fishing Day: Join the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge on the north end of Tamarac Lake for a fun afternoon of ice fishing, from 1 to 4 p.m. Don’t know how to ice fish? Here’s a chance to fish with a guide. You’ll learn the basics of fishing for panfish, including bluegills, bass and crappies. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com for a time to meet volunteer mentors that will guide kids through this winter experience. They will receive free fishing kits! The whole family can tag along. Park at the North Tamarac Lake Access on Cty. Hwy. 26. A warming station and a restroom will be available.

Try Nordic Skiing: Come to Detroit Mountain between 1-4 p.m. and try out the cross country skiing trails, with a little help from the Detroit Lakes Nordic Skiing Club. Meet at the Nordic hut near the trailhead. There will be equipment to try, a groomed track, team members to help you ski, and hot cider and snacks. Open to the public.

Monday, February 27

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the upcoming Crunchyroll Awards. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Tuesday, February 28

HCLL Spring Series-Frank Weber: Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its spring series with forensic psychologist and author Frank Weber's "True Crime Mysteries," 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Avenue South, Park Rapids. Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test (feel free to volunteer), so audience members can see how lie detection works. Ask the questions you'd love to ask about forensic works or forensic shows. Frank will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong on movies and TV. His books will be available for purchase. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

Library Club: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 2 p.m. for a presentation on the history of the local library and its Library Club, with the library's former director, Ruth Solie. Musical entertainment will be provided by Rick Olson and his clarinet.

Family Fun Night: Entertain the whole family with a LEGO challenge, play a game, or put together a puzzle, starting at 5 p.m. No cost to participate.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

The Great Polar Hunt: Individuals and families are invited to join the Great Polar Hunt, Feb. 15-24 in Detroit Lakes. Find the signs around town, solve the puzzle and register to win prizes! Cost to participate is $10; sign up at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, 700 Summit Ave.; visit the website at visitdetroitlakes.com (click on the "Events" tab) for details, and a copy of the registration form.

Lenten Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Lenten fish fry on Fridays, Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church Parish Center in Detroit Lakes, and March 3, 17 and 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Menu will include fish, potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, bun and dessert. All proceeds return to the community.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

Lakes Golf Simulator Longest Drive Competition: Do you have what it takes to be the longest driver in Detroit Lakes? To compete, go to 1123 Hwy. 10 East, Suite 2, next to the American Family office and Jiffy Lube, between 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. Membership not required to compete. Contestants get 5 shots for $30. The longest drive is recorded. You can enter multiple times. Winner will be announced Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Lakes Golf Similator Facebook page . We will also contact the winners by phone. Prizes include first place-$250 credit at Lakes Golf simulator plus hat and shirt; second place-$100 credit plus hat and shirt; third place-$50 credit plus Shirt. Credits can be applied to any current or new membership plan, or pay as you go reservations.

New Art Exhibit: The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has a new exhibit on display in its gallery — photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," will be on display through March 4. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.