Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 22-March 4

Wednesday, February 22

The Polar Putt: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will once again be hosting its signature Polar Fest event, the Polar Putt, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Putt from three, five and seven-foot distances to win gift cards. Open to the public; no cost to attend.

Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting: Bucks Mill Brewing will host a Polar Fest Home Brew Tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. Area home brewers will showcase their craft through free samples to patrons ages 21 and up. Open to the public; no cost to attend.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the final session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Thursday, February 23

Tween/Teen Writers Group: Tweens and teens interested in pursuing writing are invited to come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 4 p.m. for inspiration and support. Grab a snack, do a writing prompt, learn writing tips, and hear feedback from your peers.

Polar Glow Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Pavilion for a kid-friendly Polar Glow Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light up the night with glowing objects while enjoying some hot cocoa and cider, projects and kid-friendly winter cheer.

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will gather in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept (807 Summit Ave) for their monthly meeting; doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening painting a 16x20-inch acrylic painting on canvas that you can take home at the end of the night. Travling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com .

Friday, February 24

Artist Reception: All are invited to a gallery reception at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center for artist Jon Solinger from 4 to 6 p.m. Solinger will also give a talk on his new exhibit, "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," which features photographs by Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota, on display through March 4. Light refreshments will be available. This event is also free to attend, and all are welcome!

Laser Tubing After Dark: Detroit Mountain's Landslide Tubing Hill will be open after dark for some laser-lit tubing fun, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit detroitmountain.com for details.

Mountain Music: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an evening of live music, featuring the band FrostFire, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Open to the public.

'Simon and Simon' Concert: The gypsy jazz trio Harmonious Wail will be debuting their new 'Simon and Simon' concert, which features the best songs of Paul Simon and Carly Simon as well as some of Harmonious Wail's original tunes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469 or in person at 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (box office hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; they are also open for two hours prior to the show).

Chris Janson Concert: Country star Chris Janson performs at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino at 8 p.m. Tickets available at starcasino.com .

Saturday, February 25

M State Blood Drive: Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For an appointment, please contact Angie at 218-846-3780 or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "MSTATEDL."

Ice Harvest 440 Races: The Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 vintage snowmobile races will get underway at 11 a.m. on the ice in front of the Holiday Inn Lakefront in Detroit Lakes. This event is part of Polar Fest as well as the Central Minnesota Pond Racing series .

Lakeshirts Frozen Frenzy: The Lakeshirts Beach Shop at 110 West Lake Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off discounts on everything in-store and some other Polar Fest specials.

Polar Pete's Market: Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes will be hosting 'Polar Pete's Market,' a Polar Fest event featuring small business vendors from around the lakes area, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Polar Fest Plunge: The 27th Annual Polar Fest Plunge, benefiting the Detroit Lakes Boys and Birls Club, gets underway at 1 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake. Open to the public.

Frozen Fireworks: The second and final Frozen Fireworks of this year's Polar Fest will get underway at 7 p.m. on the ice of Little Detroit Lake, near the City Beach and Pavilion. Open to the public.

Shorewood Pub 50th Anniversary: Detroit Lakes' Shorewood Pub will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a live performance by the Fat Cats, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Polar Fest Snowga: Join the 180 Balance Yoga crew at the Detroit Lakes City Park for a little yoga in the snow, starting at 11 a.m.

Polar Fat Tire Fest: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for some fat tire biking from 1 to 6 p.m. Open to the public.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Tired of winter? Escape to Puerto Rico, a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders but special native wildlife species that are threatened with extinction. Meet the people dedicated to restoring Puerto Rico’s rich biological heritage including manatees, parrots, and turtles. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Snowshoe Sunday: The Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Polar Fest afternoon of free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Youth Ice Fishing Day: Join the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge on the north end of Tamarac Lake for a fun afternoon of ice fishing, from 1 to 4 p.m. Don’t know how to ice fish? Here’s a chance to fish with a guide. You’ll learn the basics of fishing for panfish, including bluegills, bass and crappies. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com for a time to meet volunteer mentors that will guide kids through this winter experience. They will receive free fishing kits! The whole family can tag along. Park at the North Tamarac Lake Access on Cty. Hwy. 26. A warming station and a restroom will be available.

Try Nordic Skiing: Come to Detroit Mountain between 1-4 p.m. and try out the cross country skiing trails, with a little help from the Detroit Lakes Nordic Skiing Club. Meet at the Nordic hut near the trailhead. There will be equipment to try, a groomed track, team members to help you ski, and hot cider and snacks. Open to the public.

Lakes Area Figure Skating: Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes will host the season-ending show for Lakes Area Figure Skating Club members, starting at 2 p.m. Admission is a free will donation.

Monday, February 27

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the upcoming Crunchyroll Awards. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Tuesday, February 28

HCLL Spring Series-Frank Weber: Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning opens its spring series with forensic psychologist and author Frank Weber's "True Crime Mysteries," 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Avenue South, Park Rapids. Weber will present a live demonstration of a lie detector test (feel free to volunteer), so audience members can see how lie detection works. Ask the questions you'd love to ask about forensic works or forensic shows. Frank will share some of the newest forensic tools and speak a little about what they get wrong on movies and TV. His books will be available for purchase. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

Library Club: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 2 p.m. for a presentation on the history of the local library and its Library Club, with the library's former director, Ruth Solie. Musical entertainment will be provided by Rick Olson and his clarinet.

Family Fun Night: Entertain the whole family with a LEGO challenge, play a game, or put together a puzzle, starting at 5 p.m. No cost to participate.

Thursday, March 2

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes (824 Washington Ave.) will host an After-Hours Book Club from 7 to 8 p.m. Two books will be discussed, "Hyperbole and a Half" and "Solutions and Other Problems," both by Allie Brosh. These comedic and complex collections of illustrated essays depict aspects of Brosh’s life. You can read one or both of the books. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read either of the books. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Saturday, March 4

Free Movie Screening: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "DC League of Super Pets," starting at 10 a.m. Concessions open at 9:30. Open to the public.

Frazee Taste of the Wild: Come to the Frazee Event Center from 3- 7 p.m. for an evening of kids' games, door prizes, outdoors-themed mini sessions, vendor booths, a competition for best game dishes (prizes will be awarded; ,must be homemade to compete), a silent auction, and a special presentation from keynote speaker Jake Blow of Habitat Pro, LLC. All proceeds will go to support the event in this and future years. Hosted by Harvest Church of Frazee.

Lions Bowling Blast: The Detroit Lakes Lions Club will host an evening of competitive bowling at Voyageur Lanes, with two start times, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Cost to participate is $120 for a 4-person team. You don't need to be professional or any good at all to have fun with your friends playing Scotch Doubles, 8 pin-no tap and midnight bowling. To register, contact Brenda Wieland at 218-844-4221, ext. 112, or via email at lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com .

Sunday, March 5

Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: R & R will perform live at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, Feb. 25, 9 p.m.; Mike Morse, Detroit Mountain, March 3, 6-9 p.m.

The Great Polar Hunt: Individuals and families are invited to join the Great Polar Hunt, Feb. 15-24 in Detroit Lakes. Find the signs around town, solve the puzzle and register to win prizes! Cost to participate is $10; sign up at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, 700 Summit Ave.; visit the website at visitdetroitlakes.com (click on the "Events" tab) for details, and a copy of the registration form.

Polar Fest Ongoing Events: Polartry Poetry Walk, Polar Fest light display and Cave People art, through Feb. 26 at Detroit Lakes City Park; Polar Fest food and drink specials at The Fireside (various), Brygge (Polar Petey Melt), Bucks Mill Brewing (Polar Lager) and Lakeside Tavern (Sweater Weather Seasonal Beer), all through Feb. 26; We Love Minnesota Sampling Bar at Seven Sisters Spirits, Friday (3-6 p.m.) and Saturday (1-4 p.m.), Feb. 24-25.

Naytahwaush Nightriders Snodeo: The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club will host their 53rd Annual Snodeo Races will be held March 4-5 at Pinehurst Resort. Part of the Cor Power Sports racing serie s, this event includes multiple racing categories for both kids and adults. Course will not be plowed beyond the first mile. Broadcast locally on 88.1 FM. Spectators welcome. Visit corpowersports.com for more information, or to register your sled.

Lenten Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Lenten fish fry on Fridays, Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church Parish Center in Detroit Lakes, and March 3, 17 and 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Menu will include fish, potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, bun and dessert. All proceeds return to the community.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

New Art Exhibit: The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has a new exhibit on display in its gallery — photographs by Jon Solinger about life on small farms in rural west central Minnesota. The show, entitled "Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community," will be on display through March 4. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.