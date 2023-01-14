Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 14-25

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, January 14

ECFE Family Open Gym: The gymnasium at Rossman Elementary School (1221 Rossman Ave.) in Detroit Lakes will be open from 10 a.m. to noon for families with children between the ages of 0-7 to enjoy together. Detroit Lakes Community Education will supply the equipment. Cost is $5 per family; pre-register online at dlcommunityed.com .

BookEnds Online: Meet Maren Cooper, author of "Finding Grace" and "A Better Next," during the Wadena County Historical Society's monthly BookEnds Online Edition, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit WadenaCountyHistory.org . This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Sunday, January 15

Color Guard Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage or bacon, and coffee or orange juice. All are welcome.

Callaway Lions Breakfast: The Callaway Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Callaway Community Center. Open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Aurora: Fire in the Sky," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. A magic light breaking the blackness of the polar night, the aurora has always struck people with awe. Embark on a visual journey around the globe from ancient myths and legends to scientific explorations of this natural spectacle. Run time is approximately 55 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Monday, January 16

Laker Dance Show: The Laker Dance Team hosts Center Stage, Just For Kix and Summit Dance studios for an incredible evening of dance, starting at 7 p.m. in Detroit Lakes High School. Admission is $7 adults, $5 students; athletic event passes are not accepted, as this is a fundraiser for the Laker Dance Team.

Tuesday, January 17

Library Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss "The Latehomecomer" by Kao Kalia Yang, a memoir detailing the Hmong experience of immigrating to the United States. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. Participants in this month's discussion will have an opportunity to receive a student ticket discount for the Historic Holmes Theatre's presentation of "The Latehomecomer" on Jan. 24. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Wednesday, January 18

Becker County Blood Drive: The Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the third floor meeting room. For an appointment, please contact Sandy at 218-846-7200, ext. 7277, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "BECKERCOUNTY."

Thursday, January 19

Teen Advisory Group: Area youth are invited to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Teen Advisory Group at 4 p.m. to suggest books and other materials for the library to purchase, assist library staff in creating fun library programs, and make the library welcome for all. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

The Fabulous Armadillos Party Band: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre kicks off 2023 with a party featuring one of the region's most entertaining bands, The Fabulous Armadillos. This eight-person band showcases its members vocally and instrumentally with a wide variety of music and genres, spanning from the '60s to today. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30 for adults $15 for students, and can be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open for two hours prior to the start of the show.

Saturday, January 21

ECFE Family Open Gym: The gymnasium at Rossman Elementary School (1221 Rossman Ave.) in Detroit Lakes will be open from 10 a.m. to noon for families with children between the ages of 0-7 to enjoy together. Detroit Lakes Community Education will supply the equipment. Cost is $5 per family; pre-register online at dlcommunityed.com .

Minnesota Permit to Carry Class: The Sandbar II restaurant and bar in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and more. Lunch will be provided as part of the class, at no extra cost. Fee is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals. Handguns are available for rental at $20 each. Call (18-234-7145 to register.

ADVERTISEMENT

The File Workshop: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 1 p.m. for "The File," a presentation about the importance of having one place to store your important information which may be needed by your family upon unexpected emergencies. Free and open to the public. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Midnite Riders Powder Puff Run: Ladies grab your partners-in-crime and join the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club for their first-ever Powder Puff Run, which is also a poker run. Everyone is invited to join; the run will be making five stops, at Pit 611, Hooligans, Cormorant Pub, Parallel 46, and TJ’s, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Grab a card at each stop and the best hand will win a prize!

Burgers, Brews and Bands: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area between 6-10 p.m. and enjoy fresh-grilled burgers, drink specials and live music from The Front Fenders.

Sunday, January 22

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Snowbound: Animals in Winter," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. From the shelter of our homes, snow looks magical, but it’s a harsh reality to many animals. Meet some of the most iconic snow animals from across the globe, from the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone to the arctic fox. Other animals include lynx, reindeer, and polar bear. Discover the incredible adaptations and strategies these animals use to survive. Run time is approximately 55 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Monday, January 23

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on food and making your own rice balls. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Tuesday, January 24

Family Fun Night-Magic Watercolors: Entertain the whole family with a craft night at the Detroit Lakes Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults and children ages 6 and up are invited to try their hand at making some art with crayons and watercolors. No cost to participate.

The Latehomecomer: Literature to Life presents a 7 p.m. dramatic presentation of "The Latehomecomer," based on Hmong writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir of her family'st experience as Minnesota immigrants, on the main stage of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. There will be a presenter's talk following the performance, which lasts approximately one hour. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open for two hours prior to the start of the show.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Legacy of Loud, Jan. 14, Mustang Lounge at Shooting Star Casino, 777 S. Casino Road, Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; My Famous Friends, Jan. 14, Zorbaz, 402 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, 8 p.m. to midnight; Shirts & Skins, Jan. 20-21, Mustang Lounge at Shooting Star Casino, 777 S. Casino Road, Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. both nights; The Fat Cats, Jan. 21 at Shorewood Pub, 1743 Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council's Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.

Snowshoe Sundays: Every Sunday in January and February, the Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.