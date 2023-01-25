Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 25-Feb. 5

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, January 25

Student Council Blood Drive: The Detroit Lakes High School Student Council will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on the stage of Ralph Anderson Gymnasium at Detroit Lakes High School. For an appointment, please contact Mary 'Buf' Haus at mhaus@detlakes.k12.mn.us , or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "DLLAKERS."

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the second session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Thursday, January 26

Lake Park Lutheran Blood Drive: Lake Park Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the large dining room. For an appointment, please contact Ruth Lerud at 218-530-0270, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "LAKEPARK."

Teen Writers Group: Teens interested in pursuing writing are invited to join this group at 4 p.m. for inspiration and support. Grab a snack, do a writing prompt, learn writing tips, and hear feedback from your peers. Group meets at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. All area teens are welcome.

Quilting Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Department (807 Summit Ave.). The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Painting Classes: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host a painting class in the lounge from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with artist Anna Lassonde teaching how to paint a sunrise over Split Rock Lighthouse, step by step, for ladies age 14 and up; cost is $35. Pre-Register online at www.jollybirdstudios.com or register in person that night. Bucks Mill Brewing will host the Traveling Art Pub from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with participants getting to take home a 16x20-inch acrylic painting on canvas. Cost is $40 per person; event is intended for those age 16 and up.

Women Take the Mountain-Tubing Style: Come celebrate the one-year anniversary of Women Take the Mountain at Detroit Mountain's tubing chalet and hill. Each $20 ticket includes laser tubing, awesome hors d’oeuvres inside the tubing chalet, wine tasting, mini-massages, photos, snacks and giveaways from Detroit Mountain and local vendors.

Friday, January 27

Sanford Health Blood Drive: Sanford Health's Detroit Lakes clinic will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. For an appointment, please contact Heather Perry at 218-846-2078, email her at heather.perry@sanfordhealth.org , or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org , using the blood drive code "SANFORDDETROITLAKES."

Granger Smith in Concert: Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host an 8 p.m. concert by Granger Smith, whose hits include “If the Boot Fits,” “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Backroad Song.” Visit starcasino.com for ticket information.

Saturday, January 28

Beginner Watercolor Class: Explore the wonderful world of watercolors with local artist Anna Lassonde in a fun beginner class hosted by the Detroit Lakes Public Library, starting at 1 p.m. Learn how to draw simple objects from still life and paint them with watercolor. You will have the opportunity to experiment and create your own still life watercolor painting to take home. All supplies are provided. The Detroit Lakes Public Library is located at 1000 Washington Ave. This class is offered free-of-charge, but pre-registration is required. Go to larl.org/events to sign up.

ULTRA Classic Cruise: The Detroit Lakes ULTRA Snowmobile Club will be holding its "Classic Cruise South" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a ride for vintage and classic sleds, 1980 and older, but is open to anyone who wants to ride, regardless of year of sled. No show, just a ride, meeting at 9 a.m. in the Becker County Fairgrounds parking lot and departing at 10 a.m. Ride is to Vergas and back, with a stop for lunch at Skål Bar and Grill. Call Wayne Schlauderaff at 218-849-3069 for more information.

Winter Fishing Derby: The Waubun Wildlife Club will host a winter fishing derby on South Twin Lake at Pinehurst Resort, near Naytahwaush, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sean Scheiben Benefit: Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie 2342 will host a benefit for Sean Scheiben at the Eagles Club, 112 Holmes St. West, Detroit Lakes, starting at 1 p.m. There will be food, a silent auction, raffles and music, with proceeds to help offset Scheiben's medical bills due to recent health issues. Call 218-847-7589 for more information. All are welcome.

Sunday, January 29

Tamarac Ski Trek: Join the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club for an afternoon of skiing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Trail options include the two-mile Tamarac Loop, the 6-mile Pine Lake Loop or you may ski the Blackbird Wildlife Drive. Meet at the Pine Lake Parking Area, located on Becker County Highway 29. Drinks and snacks provided, along with a warming fire. No cost to participate.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Snow Bears," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. "Snow Bears" is the story of the life changing journey of newborn polar bear cubs as they and their mother leave the safety of the den. Witness their adventures and the dangers they face along this 400-mile to the sea to feed. Run time is approximately 55 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Wednesday, February 1

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Saturday, February 4

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Cinema 7 at the Washington Square Mall will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m. Open to the public.

Midnite Riders Old Timers Snowmobile Run and Show: Join the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club for a 39-mile Old Timers Snowmobile Run, starting at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Lake Park Liquor Store. There will also be vintage snowmobiles on display, with registration starting at 8 a.m.; trophies will be awarded at 10 a.m. Raffle tickets will also be on sale throughout the day, until 6 p.m., at the Lake Park Liquor Store and participating businesses along the run route, which also includes the Audubon Liquor Store, Cormorant Pub, Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club, Hooligans, Parallel 46, TJ's Booze and Bistro, Pit 611, Roadhouse and Canal Park Lodge.

Detroit Mountain Chili Cook-Off: The inaugural Detroit Mountain Chili Cook-Off gets underway at 1 p.m., so get ready to show off your chili-making skills! There will also be fun swag giveaways to the teams and cash prizes to win, along with the title of Best Chili on the Mountain. Entries limited to the first 20 teams that sign up. Email MarkK@Detroitmountain.com to get your entry form.

Red Carpet Stagette: The Detroit Lakes Jaycees are hosting a Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m., with food served at 7:15 p.m. Dress up in your best "Hollywood Glam" and come over to the Holmes for an evening of games, raffles, door prizes and dancing, plus food and beverages (two complimentary drink tickets included with admission). Tickets available online at dljaycees.com , or at the door.

Sunday, February 5

Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Penguin Post Office," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. In the heart of the Antarctic Peninsula there’s a unique British post office surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery that includes 3,000 gentoo penguins. Every summer, this colony of penguins returns from deep sea fishing to its breeding grounds along the post office, trekking nearly two miles across sea ice and snow to get there. They rush to find a partner, build a nest, lay eggs and protect those eggs from predators, and then finally get down to the task of raising their young.

Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Bruce Archer, Jan. 27, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, 6:30 p.m.; Jerry Schmitt Band, Jan. 27-28, Mustang Lounge at Shooting Star Casino, 777 S. Casino Road, Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. both nights; Six to Midnight, Jan. 28 at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. An artist reception is planned for Feb. 21. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Snowshoe Sundays: Every Sunday in January and February, the Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.