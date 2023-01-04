Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 4-14

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, January 4

Community Blood Drives: Two blood drives for Vitalant are planned in Detroit Lakes, at BTD Manufacturing (1111 13th Ave.) from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and at SJE Rhombus (22650 Co. Hwy. 6) from 1 to 2:45 p.m. To sign up, visit donors.vitalant.org and search for blood drives in the 56501 area code, or contact Vitalant account manager Alyssa Hagedorn at 701-306-7984 or AHagedorn@vitalant.org .

Thursday, January 5

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes will host an After-Hours Book Club from 7 to 8 p.m. The subject of this month's discussion is “One by One" by Ruth Ware, a thriller about a company getting snowed in at a ski chalet, where the workers starting to disappear, one by one. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Friday, January 6

Vergas Community Blood Drive: The community of Vergas is planning a blood drive for Vitalant from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center (140 W. Linden St.). To sign up, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter the blood drive code VERGAS, or contact Alyssa Hagedorn at 701-306-7984 or AHagedorn@vitalant.org .

Saturday, January 7

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Washington Square Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family movie, "The Bad Guys," starting at 10 a.m. Concessions open at 9:30 a.m. All are invited.

Lights Out at the Library: Encourage your child's reading skills by bringing them to Lights Out at the Library, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. Kids can choose a book to read by flashlight, independently or with a loved one, in the library's special Lights Out Area. Intended for kids ages 6-13; each child will get a glowstick and a personalized book recommendation. Flashlights provided by the library. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, January 8

Knights of Columbus Youth Free Throw Championship: All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2022 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local event will be held at 1 p.m. in the Holy Rosary School Gymnasium. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event; winners advance to regional competition. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information, contact Jim Wolf at 847-2855 or 841-0547.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Santa’s Wild Home," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Lapland is famous for being the magical home of Santa Claus. But this northern most region of Europe is a real place where animals such as reindeer, great gray owls, wolverines, wolves and bears live out their lives in the tundra and forest. Take an intimate look, long after the Christmas lights are taken down, to discover how there creatures survive. Run time is approximately 55 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Tuesday, January 10

Come and See ECFE: Lincoln Early Childhood Education Center, 204 Willow St. East, Detroit Lakes, will host a "come and see" open house from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Have you wondered what Early Childhood Family Education is all about? Are you a parent or caregiver of young children, expectant family, a service provider working with families with young children, or an interested community member? Stop in to take a look, ask questions, and visit with our child educator staff and coordinator. Children are welcome to come with to play as you visit, and the art studio will be open for families with children ages 0-6 to enjoy easel painting, creating with re-purposed materials, and self paced activities to inspire creativity and learning.

Wednesday, January 11

Mindfulness and Exploration of Self: Join 180 Balance yoga instructor Stacy Pontinen at the Detroit Lakes Public Library for the first session in a four-part series on mindfulness and exploration of self, starting at 7 p.m. Each session will delve into breath work, meditation, yoga essentials, and journaling through inner guidance. This series is open to participants of all experience levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one, or a large towel, and wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. One can attend any of the sessions without having attended the others. All are welcome and no registration is required. This program is offered free of charge.

Thursday, January 12

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on Neil Gaiman's "Stardust," in all of its many adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Friends of Tamarac Annual Meeting: The Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will hold their annual meeting at 5 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. There will be a social hour and dinner in the Holmes Ballroom from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the meeting and program in the main theater. The program will showcase the 2022 documentary film, "Rhythms of Refuge," which explores the changing seasons at Tamarac through all four seasons. Filmmakers Chris Walker and Jared Eischen will be on hand to share a few stories of collecting footage for the film, and answer a few audience questions as well. Cost to attend is $25 per person, and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com .

Friday, January 13

Great White and Slaughter: Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host an 8 p.m. concert by two legendary rock bands, Great White and Slaughter . Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, January 14

ECFE Family Open Gym: The gymnasium at Rossman Elementary School (1221 Rossman Ave.) in Detroit Lakes will be open from 10 a.m. to noon for families with children between the ages of 0-7 to enjoy together. Detroit Lakes Community Education will supply the equipment. Cost is $5 per family; pre-register online at dlcommunityed.com .

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Mike Morse, Jan. 6, The Sandbar, 1150 Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, 6:30-10 p.m.; Terry Mackner, jan. 6, American Legion Post 15, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, 8-11 p.m.; Troubadour, Jan. 6-7, Mustang Lounge at Shooting Star Casino, 777 S Casino Road, Mahnomen, 8-11:55 p.m. both nights; My Famous Friends, Jan. 14, Zorbaz, 402 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Snowshoe Sundays: Every Sunday in January and February, the Tamarac Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. for free snowshoe rentals; all sizes available, including for the littlest of feet, so bring the kids. Dress warm and wear snow boots for a refreshing hike through the snowy woods. The visitor center exhibits and gift shop will also be open. For more information on this activity, contact 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.