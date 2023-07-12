Happenings around the lakes area, July 12-23

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, July 12

Book Bike Rooftop Reading: Follow the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Bike to the Becker County Museum for a fun hour of stories, songs, and more in their beautiful new outdoor patio, starting at 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

Tamarac Wild Wednesday with Carol Grina: This week's Wild Wednesday program at the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will feature Carol Grina, author of the children's book, "Frogs in a Bog." Parents with children ages 3-7 are invited to bring their kids to Tamarac's Discovery Center at 10 a.m. for the hour-long program; Grina will also be signing copies of her book starting at 11 a.m. Open to the public. The Tamarac Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of State Highway 34 and Becker County Highway 29 in rural Rochert. Call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page for more information about this event.

Cruise DL Night: Head down to West Lake Drive along the Detroit Lakes City Beach from 4-8:30 p.m. to see a wide array of vintage vehicles, parked along both sides of the street for viewing. This is the second Cruise Night of the season. No registration fee; all classic cars welcome. Don't have a classic car? Then just come and check them all out. Visit facebook.com/cruisedlnight for more information.

Thursday, July 13

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while listening to stories that should help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

Summer Library Experience-Follow the Beat: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. and learn how to follow the beat by clapping, drumming and dancing along to music. Free and open to the public; recommended for kids age 5-13.

Live Music: Tom Erickson will be playing at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen from 7 to 11 p.m. Open to the public.

Friday, July 14

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival gets underway in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include Citywide Garage Sales, going on all day; the start of the Water Carnival Baseball Tournament at Washington Park, with games at 11 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m.; Food Truck Friday at the City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Project 412's Trucks and Tunes (see listing below for details), 5-8 p.m. at the City Park Bandshell; the Water Carnival Kickoff Party and Street Dance in front of Lakeside Tavern starting at 8:30 p.m., with music by Kissing Company (event will be held inside Lakeside Tavern in case of rain); and Night Frisbee Golf at the City Park course, starting at 9:30 p.m. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Church of Cash at the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. The music is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz.

North Stars Water Ski Show: Come to the Vergas City Park at 7 p.m. for a free water ski show featuring the North Stars Water Ski Show Team.

Monroe Crossing in Menahga: World-class bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing, will appear in concert at The Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga at 7 p.m. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music, Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and some surprising selections outside the bluegrass genre. The concert is free, on the shores of Spirit Lake near the public access. Bring a lawn chair! The rain venue is the Menahga School. Refreshments, provided by the Menahga United Methodist Church, will be available for purchase at the lakefront site.

VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host an evening of Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Grab your fluorescent daubers and head on over to the VFW for a fun evening as they "put the lights down low and let it glow." Cost is $1 per bingo card; 11 games in all. There will also be electronic racing, meat boards and door prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Live Music: Keith and Dave at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Doug Thompson at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Back for More at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 15

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include Citywide Garage Sales, going on all day; Detroit Lakes EAA chapter 1498 Fly-In, Drive-In breakfast at the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport, 8 a.m.-noon; Dangerzone Crazies Crash Course at City Beach, 8 a.m.; Breakfast off the Beach at Hub 41, 8-11 a.m.; Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; the Water Carnival Baseball Tournament at Washington Park, with games at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Stomp That Stigma Remembrance Walk starts at 11 a.m. in front of the Pavilion in the City Park; Sailboat Regatta on Detroit Lake in front of the Holiday Inn, 3 p.m.; Demolition Derby and Barrel Racing at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.). Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Minnesota Permit to Carry Class: The Becker County Sportsman's Club will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry Class, taught by Red Bull Firearms Training, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship, including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and ending the day with a simple 25-round qualification. Lunch will be included in the class registration fee, which is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals. Handguns will be available to rent for $20. Call 218-234-7145 or go to redbullfirearms.com to sign up.

Live Music: Adios Pantalones at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes 6-10 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Mick Klein at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Runestone Rebellion at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Back for More at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 16

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival will celebrate Family Day at the Detroit Lakes City Park and City Beach. Today's events include Citywide Garage Sales, going on all day; a sidewalk chalk art contest and trolley rides both starting at 9 a.m. in the City Park; turtle and frog races at the City Park, 9:30 a.m.; sand dig at the City Beach, 10 a.m.; Diaper Derby/Toddler Trot at the City Park, 10:30 a.m.; ship building at the City Beach, face painting and bring-your-own-T-shirt tie die event at the City Park, all starting at 11 a.m.; family picnic at the City Park, starting at noon and continuing until food is gone; inner tube races at the City Beach and Kids Tell Dad Jokes at the City Park Bandshell, both starting at 1 p.m.; Lego Building Competition (new event) at the Pavilion and sand castle building at the City Beach, both starting at 1:30 p.m.; Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge at J and K Marina, 2 p.m.; watermelon feed at the City Park, 2:45 p.m.' water balloon and egg toss events at the City Park, 3 p.m. There will also be Legion baseball games at Washington Park (across the street from the City Park) at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2 -p.m. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include the Patriot Assistance Dogs 11th Annual Golf Scramble at the Lakeview Golf Course (Detroit Country Club), with registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and golf starting at 3 p.m.; Xtreme Tippy Cup at the City Park and Beach Soccer at the City Beach, both starting at 6 p.m.; and Trivia at the Pavilion starting at 8 p.m. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Loss of a Spouse or Partner Seminar: David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes will host a seminar on practical steps for coping with the loss of a spouse or partner from 9 to 11 a.m., led by Mary Swenson, David-Donehower's aftercare coordinator. Please register by calling 218-847-4147 or by emailing mary@daviddonehower.com no later than July 13. There is a $5 charge for the companion book. Light refreshments will be served.

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, July 18

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include the Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesdays in the Park picnic at the City Park, 5:30-7 p.m.; the Water Carnival Junior Pageant at the Pavilion, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays in the Park concert with Blu Kanu at the City Park Bandshell, 7 p.m.; Junior and adult Tug-O-War and Strong Person competitions on the City Beach also start at 7 p.m. (registration starts at 6 p.m.). Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Old-Time Variety Dance: Dan's Country Dutchmen will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "Babel" by R. F. Kuang. "Babel" is a historical fantasy set in England during the 1800's where you follow Robin Swift as he grapples with the concept of the British expansion into China. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Blu Kanu starting at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Pavilion. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Wednesday, July 19

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include the Great Admiral's Hat Hunt starting at 4 p.m.; Junior Water Fights at 5 p.m., with Ice Cream Social at 6 p.m. and adult Water Fights at 7 p.m. (registration starts at 6 p.m.), all in the City Park; and the Water Carnival Admirals Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion (RSVP requested). Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Brown Bag Lunch: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes at 12 p.m. for a lunchtime talk on "Bank Fraud: What You Need to Know" by Stacy Roll of Midwest Bank. She will share what people need to watch for when it comes to bank fraud and what to do if we notice unusual activity. Pack a lunch or call the museum by 10:45 a.m. on July 19 to reserve a lunch. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, July 20

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include an American Red Cross blood drive at Grace Lutheran Church, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Bingo at the Pavilion, 5-10 p.m. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while enjoying stories to help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

Youth Writing Workshop: Aspiring young writers are invited to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. for an hour-long writing workshop that will, hopefully, help them build their storytelling skills. Participants will learn how to create an original character, decorate a journal jar, and take home some writing prompts to inspire their own stories. No cost to attend.

Audubon Community Blood Drive: First Lutheran Church in Audubon will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 3:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. To schedule an appointment to give blood, contact Florence at flokrieger84@hotmail.com or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "AUDUBON."

Library Tween/Teen Advisory Group: Area teens and tweens between ages 12-18 are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. The group meets each month to snack and discuss what books and other materials for the library should purchase, create ideas for library programming, and assist the library staff in making the library feel like home. Projects include helping prep for upcoming kids' events, decorating bulletin boards, and dusting.

Trace Adkins at Shooting Star: Country superstar Trace Adkins will play at the Shooting Star Casino Event Center in Mahnomen starting at 8 p.m. Go to starcasino.com for ticket information.

Friday, July 21

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include Kegs and Eggs with KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show at the Pavilion, 5-9 a.m.; airboat rides at the City Beach, 1-7 p.m. ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 1 p.m. until sunset; inflatable games with Games To Go at City Park, 3-9 p.m.; Bash on the Beach gates open at 6 p.m. for the first night's show, featuring Everclear with Born Too Late. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Live Music: Rick Fiedler at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.; Whiskey Doubles at Cormorant Pub, 6-10:30 p.m.; FM Kicks Band at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 7 p.m.; Jake McVey at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, July 22

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include a softball tournament at Snappy Park, 8 a.m.; Water Carnival Fun Run at City Park, 8:30 a.m.; line up for the pet and doll parade starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Holy Rosary church parking lot, with the parade to get underway at at 10 a.m.; pet show at the City Park Bandshell, 10:30 a.m.; sand volleyball tournament at Peoples Park, registration at 9 a.m., with tournament to start at 10 a.m.; Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; bean bag tournament at City Beach, registration at 10 a.m., with tournament to start at 11 a.m.; airboat rides at the City Beach, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. until sunset; classic car show at City Park, 12-3 p.m.; inflatable games with Games To Go at City Park, 12-9 p.m.;junior bean bag tournament at City Beach, 1 p.m.; Home Brew Beer Tasting and Chili Cook-off at Bucks Mill Brewing, 12-3 p.m.; Bash on the Beach gates open at 6 p.m. for Craig Morgan with Antonio Moraes at the City Beach. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Blaker Open Golf Tournament: The 3rd Annual Blaker Open golf tournament will take place at the Detroit Country Club's Lakeview Golf Course, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. This year's tournament has an 80s theme, so dust off those classic threads and head on over to Lakeview to support Brent Blake in his battle against cancer. There will also be a silent auction, games and more. Go online to charitygolftoday.com/blakeropen to sign up in advance.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten at the Cormorant Pub, 6-10:30 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; 32 Below at Cormorant Pub, 7:30-11 p.m. Jake McVey at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday, July 23

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival concludes in Detroit Lakes. The final day's events include a softball tournament at Snappy Park, 8 a.m.; a pancake breakfast hosted by the Knights of Columbus at the Pavilion, 8-11:30 a.m.; ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.; Parade of the Northwest, 1 p.m., with the Bald Eagle Water Ski show on the City Beach immediately following. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Cruise Night at the Pit: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Alcohol Inks Advanced Painting Class: Artist Kara Schumann will present a two-part class on creating art with alcohol inks, on successive Tuesdays, July 11 and 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. each night. This class expands on techniques participants have learned in previous classes. Each attendee will paint an abstract piece of art on canvas that they can take home with them after the second session. Cost is $130, and includes all supplies. Pre-registration by Thursday, July 6 is required. This class is intended for artists (and aspiring artists) age 16 and up. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar.html.

Bearclaw Muzzleloaders Rendezvous: The Bearclaw Muzzleloaders of Northern Minnesota will hold their annual rendezvous on July 15-16 at the Height of Land Sportsman's Club, located 15 miles east of Detroit Lakes on Highway 34 and then north on East Height of Land Road (signs will be posted). There will be a variety of shooting events, tomahawk and knife throwing, a primitive trail walk and primitive archery walk, kids games and more. All pets must be on a leash; owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. All competitors must be registered and in period dress. For more information contact Allan Witthoeft, 218-841-7096, or Dale Bellefy, 218-694-2994.

Martial Arts Junior Summer Camp: The Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo will host 24 hours of martial arts training for kids age 5-18, of all experience levels, on July 15-16. Camp starts Saturday, July 15 at 4p.m. with games and icebreakers, followed by training and warmups. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. In between there will be a variety of activities, from observation skill games to self defense, grappling, basic sword, nunchaku, bow staff, leadership skill building, ninja trix, sparring, yoga, martial arts movie night, and mobility building games. All food is included (breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks) as part of the registration fee. Sign up via the Detroit Lakes School of TKD Facebook page.

Find Waldo: Where’s Waldo? In Detroit Lakes, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Detroit Lakes!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Bluebird Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will allow entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Detroit Lakes, call Bluebird Books at 218-844-9208.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.