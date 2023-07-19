Happenings around the lakes area, July 19-30

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, July 19

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include the Great Admiral's Hat Hunt starting at 4 p.m.; Junior Water Fights at 5 p.m., with Ice Cream Social at 6 p.m. and adult Water Fights at 7 p.m. (registration starts at 6 p.m.), all in the City Park; and the Water Carnival Admirals Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion (RSVP requested). Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Brown Bag Lunch: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes at 12 p.m. for a lunchtime talk on "Bank Fraud: What You Need to Know" by Stacy Roll of Midwest Bank. She will share what people need to watch for when it comes to bank fraud and what to do if we notice unusual activity. Pack a lunch or call the museum by 10:45 a.m. on July 19 to reserve a lunch. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, July 20

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include an American Red Cross blood drive at Grace Lutheran Church, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Bingo at the Pavilion, 5-10 p.m. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while enjoying stories to help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

Youth Writing Workshop: Aspiring young writers are invited to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. for an hour-long writing workshop that will, hopefully, help them build their storytelling skills. Participants will learn how to create an original character, decorate a journal jar, and take home some writing prompts to inspire their own stories. No cost to attend.

Audubon Community Blood Drive: First Lutheran Church in Audubon will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 3:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. To schedule an appointment to give blood, contact Florence at flokrieger84@hotmail.com or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "AUDUBON."

Library Tween/Teen Advisory Group: Area teens and tweens between ages 12-18 are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. The group meets each month to snack and discuss what books and other materials for the library should purchase, create ideas for library programming, and assist the library staff in making the library feel like home. Projects include helping prep for upcoming kids' events, decorating bulletin boards, and dusting.

Friday, July 21

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include Kegs and Eggs with KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show at the Pavilion, 5-9 a.m.; airboat rides at the City Beach, 1-7 p.m. ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 1 p.m. until sunset; inflatable games with Games To Go at City Park, 3-9 p.m.; Bash on the Beach gates open at 6 p.m. for the first night's show, featuring Everclear with Born Too Late. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Immanuel Yard Sale: Immanuel Lutheran Church of Audubon is having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A large variety of items will be available; cost is a free will offering. Come and find a treasure or two to take home.

Trace Adkins at Shooting Star: Country superstar Trace Adkins will play at the Shooting Star Casino Event Center in Mahnomen starting at 8 p.m. Go to starcasino.com for ticket information.

Live Music: Rick Fiedler at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.; Whiskey Doubles at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; FM Kicks Band at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 7 p.m.; Jake McVey at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m. to midnight; Smokin' Amp DJ at Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 22

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival continues in Detroit Lakes. Today's events include a softball tournament at Snappy Park, 8 a.m.; Water Carnival Fun Run at City Park, 8:30 a.m.; line up for the pet and doll parade starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Holy Rosary church parking lot, with the parade to get underway at at 10 a.m.; pet show at the City Park Bandshell, 10:30 a.m.; sand volleyball tournament at Peoples Park, registration at 9 a.m., with tournament to start at 10 a.m.; Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; bean bag tournament at City Beach, registration at 10 a.m., with tournament to start at 11 a.m.; airboat rides at the City Beach, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. until sunset; classic car show at City Park, 12-3 p.m.; inflatable games with Games To Go at City Park, 12-9 p.m.;junior bean bag tournament at City Beach, 1 p.m.; Home Brew Beer Tasting and Chili Cook-off at Bucks Mill Brewing, 12-3 p.m.; Bash on the Beach gates open at 6 p.m. for Craig Morgan with Antonio Moraes at the City Beach. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Immanuel Yard Sale: Immanuel Lutheran Church of Audubon is having a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon. A large variety of items will be available; cost is a free will offering. Come and find a treasure or two to take home.

Pelican Rapids Art in the Park: The Pelican Rapids community will host its 34th Annual Art in the Park celebration at Sherin Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event promises "lots of new vendors," featuring everything from crafts and fine art to food and beverages. No admission fee; call the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce at 218-863-1221 for more information.

Blaker Open Golf Tournament: The 3rd Annual Blaker Open golf tournament will take place at the Detroit Country Club's Lakeview Golf Course, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. This year's tournament has an 80s theme, so dust off those classic threads and head on over to Lakeview to support Brent Blake in his battle against cancer. There will also be a silent auction, games and more. Go online to charitygolftoday.com/blakeropen to sign up in advance.

Live Music: In Stereo and Mandy Long at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 2-5 p.m.; Tim Eggebraaten at the Cormorant Pub, 6-9 p.m.; 3rd Street Blues Band at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; 32 Below at Cormorant Pub, 7:30-11 p.m. Jake McVey at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m. to midnight; Smokin' Amp DJ at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 23

Northwest Water Carnival: The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival concludes in Detroit Lakes. The final day's events include a softball tournament at Snappy Park, 8 a.m.; a pancake breakfast hosted by the Knights of Columbus at the Pavilion, 8-11:30 a.m.; ; helicopter rides at the Becker County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.; Parade of the Northwest, 1 p.m., with the Bald Eagle Water Ski show on the City Beach immediately following. Full schedule available online at dljaycees.com/water-carnival .

Nature Friendly Gardening: Join Master Gardeners D. Mae Ceryes and Leslie Holen at 2 p.m. in the Tamarac Discovery Center for some tips on how you can create a nature friendly garden. They will cover the use of native plants, including pollinator friendly plants; the use of mulch; watering and more. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to www.fws.gov/refuge/tamarac, check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Live Music: Kohlrabi Soup at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 3-6 p.m.

Cruise Night at the Pit: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, July 24

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month, participants will be be talking about summer and the beach, and watching an episode of" Spy X Family." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the fun.

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Eric Reitan starting at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Pavilion. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Family Fun Night-Craft Pixel Art: Area families large and small are invited to come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 5 p.m. and have some fun making your own pixel art with perler beads. Use one of the provided patterns or design an original piece. Free and open to the public; event will last approximately 90 minutes.

Wednesday, July 26

Becker County Fair Opens: The 2023 Becker County Fair gets underway at the fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes, continuing through Saturday, July 28. Today's events include open class exhibit entry, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 4-H rabbig judging, 8 a.m.; poultry judging, 12:30 p.m.; juggler and magician Steve Russell under the Big Tent, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.; open class flower judging, 2 p.m.; bingo opens at the bingo building, 3 p.m.; commercial building and carnival midway open, 5 p.m.; April Stenger Memorial Volleyball Tournament at the grandstand arena, 5 p.m.; 4-H swine show, 5:30 p.m.; Haymakers play under the Big Tent, 7 p.m.; button prize drawing, 9:45 p.m. Go to the website at beckercountyfair.com for a full, printable schedule.

Audubon Community Blood Drive: Team Industries Audubon will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. To schedule an appointment with the bloodmobile, please email robin at robinbeske@team-ind.com or Melissa at m melissabellefeuille@team-ind.com, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "TEAM1."

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Music at Maplewood: Pelican Rapids musician Dean Aamodt will perform at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Lakes Area Youth Track Meet: The 2nd Annual Lakes Area Youth Track Meet will be held at Detroit Lakes High School's Mollberg Field. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., with the meet getting underway at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 per athlete; all athletes age 12 and under are welcome to participate. Running events include 50, 100, 400, 800 (ages 5-8) and 1,600 (ages 9-12); field events include softball throw and long jump. Wood Fire Pizza will be on site. All proceeds will go to support the Laker track and field program. Go to the Facebook event page to sign up.

Ligers Baseball: The Detroit Lakes Ligers will host the Fargo Mets baseball team at Washington Park; game time is at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public; food trucks on site.

Thursday, July 27

Becker County Fair: Today is Senior Citizen Day at the Becker County Fair, with events including the 4-H market goat, sheep and lamb lead shows at Foltz Arena, 8 a.m.; Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest at the open class exhibit building, entries submitted from 8-11 a.m.; 4-H, FFA and open class beef show at Foltz Arena, 10:30 a .m.; commercial and open class buildings opening at 11 a.m.; accordion player Ethel May Duenow performing under the Big Tent, 12 p.m.; Senior Citizen Awards under the Big Tent, 12:30 p.m.; carnival midway opening at 1 p.m .; Tim Eggebraaten performing under the Big Tent, 1:30 p.m.; winners of the Best Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest announced at the open class exhibit building, 1:30 p.m.; bingo opening at the bingo building, 3 p.m.; REtro Cowboy performing under the Big Tent, 7 p.m.; Tractor Pull at the grandstand, 7 p.m.; button prize drawings under the Big Tent, 9:45 p.m. Go to the website at beckercountyfair.com for a full, printable schedule.

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will be hosting an outdoor kids' storytime session, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn. Event will be moved indoors in case of unpleasant weather. Though intended for kids age 3-6, the 45-minute session is open to children of all ages.

Splatter Painting Class: Who needs a brush to paint and create a piece of art? Try a whisk, stick or your own hand to create a masterpiece painting at the Detroit Lakes Public Library's one-hour class, which starts at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Quilt Guild Meeting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept. at 807 Summit Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items will be displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting of "Shoreline Waters" that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com to reserve your spot, as there are a limited number of spots available.

Live Music: Mike Gilson will perform at "Live at the Lodge" in the Lodge on Lake Detroit's Fireside Lobby from 5 to 7 p.m.; Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes will host a Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond tribute featuring Doug Allen Nash from 8 to 10 p.m. Open to the public.

Friday, July 28

Becker County Fair: Today is Kids' Day at the Becker County Fair, with events including the 4-H Horse Show at the horse arena, 8 a.m.; 4-H, FFA and open class dairy goat show at Foltz Arena, 8:30 a.m.; 4-H, FFA and open class dairy cow show at Foltz Arena, 10 a.m.; open class and commercial buildings opening at 11 a.m.; carnival midway opening at 1 p.m.; Mixed Nuts performs under the Big Tent at 1, 3:15 and 5 p.m.; Storytime with the 4-H Book Club behind the fair office, 1:30 p.m.; kids' fun games with the 4-H Ambies behind the fair office, 2 p.m.; bingo opening at the bingo building, 3 p.m.; Automotive Barrel Racing at the grandstand, 7 p.m.; Demolition Derby No. 1 at the grandstand, 7:30 p.m. (approximately); Slapping Skeeters performs under the Big Tent, 7 p.m.; button prize drawings under the Big Tent, 9:45 p.m. Go to the website at beckercountyfair.com for a full, printable schedule.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Jim White performs at the Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro performs at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; The Front Fenders perform at the Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.- midnight; Smokin' Amp DJ will be at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

King Arthur's Quest: The students from this year's Missoula Children's Theatre Camp will present "King Arthur's Quest" at 7 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students; reserve your seats online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Saturday, July 29

Becker County Fair: Today is Family Day at the Becker County Fair, with events including the Market Auction Bidders Breakfast at the 4-H Kitchen, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Tractor Parade and Rendezvous featuring John Deere Tractors, 8 a.m. to noon, with parade step-off from Adkins Equipment at 10:30 a.m.; 4-H and FFA Round Robin Showmanship Contest at Foltz Arena, 8:30 a.m.; Market Livestock Auction at Foltz Arena, 9 a.m.; open class and commercial buildings opening at 11 a.m.; Tractor Parade Awards, 11:30 a.m., Red River Valley Emerging Leader Awards, 11:40 a.m., Fair Builder Awards, 11:50 a.m., and Century Farm Awards, 12 p.m., all under the Big Tent; 4-H Fashion Revue under the Big Tent, 12:30 p.m.; 4-H Horse Fun Show at the horse arena, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; carnival midway opening at 1 p.m.; ventriloquist David Malmberg performing under the Big Tent at 1:30, 3 and 5 p.m.; 4-H Performing Arts Show under the Big Tent at 2:30 p.m.; demolition derby No. 2 at the grandstand, 7 p.m.; Mike Hokanson performing under the Big Tent, 7:30 p.m.; 4-H Fun Night at Foltz Arena, 9-11 p.m.; and button prize drawings under the Big Tent at 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Sandbar II in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota permit-to-carry firearms class from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and more, ending with a simple 25-round qualification. Cost is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals, with lunch provided at no extra cost; handgun rental available for an additional $20. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

King Arthur's Quest: The students from this year's Missoula Children's Theatre Camp will present "King Arthur's Quest" at 10:30 a.m. in Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students; reserve your seats online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Live Music: AcoustoFiddle performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time performs at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Jim White performs at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro performs at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; The Crop Dusters perform at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Smokin' Amp DJ will be at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 30

Art in the Park: The Detroit Lakes City Park will host roughly 100 vendors, offering everything from food and beverages to hand-made arts and crafts, for its 45th Annual Art in the Park celebration. The festivities will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free; open to the public. Call the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202 for more information, or to request a vendor application.

Live Music: Shaun Mitzel performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Original Castaways perform at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 3-6 p.m.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Canada: Surviving the Wild North," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Canada has the largest intact forest on the planet, more than two million lakes and rivers and the longest coastline on Earth. It is home to astonishing wildlife including polar bears, arctic foxes, coastal wolves, caribou and harp seals. Movie run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to www.fws.gov/refuge/tamarac, check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Becker County Fair: The 2023 Becker County Fair runs from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29 at the fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes. Carnival ride specials at the midway daily, including armband discounts for donations to the Becker County Food Pantry on Wednesday and Friday. Livestock will be released after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, and must be removed from the barns by 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 29. All 4-H and open class exhibits must be taken down and removed on Sunday morning, no later than 11 a.m. Go to the website at beckercountyfair.com for a full, printable schedule.

Find Waldo: Where’s Waldo? In Detroit Lakes, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Detroit Lakes!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Bluebird Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will allow entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Detroit Lakes, call Bluebird Books at 218-844-9208.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.