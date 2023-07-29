Happenings around the lakes area, July 29-Aug. 9

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, July 29

Becker County Fair: Today is Family Day at the Becker County Fair, with events including the Market Auction Bidders Breakfast at the 4-H Kitchen, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Tractor Parade and Rendezvous featuring John Deere Tractors, 8 a.m. to noon, with parade step-off from Adkins Equipment at 10:30 a.m.; 4-H and FFA Round Robin Showmanship Contest at Foltz Arena, 8:30 a.m.; Market Livestock Auction at Foltz Arena, 9 a.m.; open class and commercial buildings opening at 11 a.m.; Tractor Parade Awards, 11:30 a.m., Red River Valley Emerging Leader Awards, 11:40 a.m., Fair Builder Awards, 11:50 a.m., and Century Farm Awards, 12 p.m., all under the Big Tent; 4-H Fashion Revue under the Big Tent, 12:30 p.m.; 4-H Horse Fun Show at the horse arena, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; carnival midway opening at 1 p.m.; ventriloquist David Malmberg performing under the Big Tent at 1:30, 3 and 5 p.m.; 4-H Performing Arts Show under the Big Tent at 2:30 p.m.; demolition derby No. 2 at the grandstand, 7 p.m.; Mike Hokanson performing under the Big Tent, 7:30 p.m.; 4-H Fun Night at Foltz Arena, 9-11 p.m.; and button prize drawings under the Big Tent at 9:45 p.m.

Frazee Turkey Days: The 69th Annual Turkey Days celebration continues in Frazee. Today's festivities begin with a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast at the Frazee Event Center, 7:30-10:30 a.m., then continue with a kids fishing contest at Town Lake, 8-9 a.m.; Delores Smith Memorial Turkey Trot, departing from the softball field at 9:15 a.m.; button drawing, Frazee Event Center, 9:30 a.m.; street fair on Main Avenue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; junior king and queen contest at the high school gymnasium, 10 a.m.; scavenger hunt at CornerStone, 10 a.m.; Overstock Bookstore Pop-up Sale at CornerStone, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show (see below), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; salad luncheon at the event center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; bean bag tournament downtown at noon; road rally departing from the clinic parking lot at 11:30 a.m.; turkey bowling and soap box derby on Main Avenue, both starting at noon; frozen t-shirt contest on Main Avenue, 12:30 p.m.; 25th anniversary commemoration of the burning of Big Tom (Frazee's giant turkey statue), 1 p.m.; turkey bingo at the Event Center, 1-4 p.m.; book walk on Main Avenue, 12:45-1:30 p.m.; kids' pedal tractor pull on Main Avenue, 1:30 p.m.; Turkey Drop at Ketters, 3:30 p.m.; Water Fights at the Frazee Fire Hall, 4 p.m.; spaghetti supper at the Event Center, 4:30-7 p.m.; Miss Frazee and Outstanding Teen Pageant, 7 p.m. at the high school gymnasium; line dance class in the United Community Bank parking lot, 8:15-9 p.m.; street dance with the Fat Cats on Main Avenue, 8 p.m.-midnight; and fireworks at the football field, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Sandbar II in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota permit-to-carry firearms class from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship including how to load/unload, malfunction clearing, weapon retention and more, ending with a simple 25-round qualification. Cost is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals, with lunch provided at no extra cost; handgun rental available for an additional $20. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

Worship Round the Clock: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell starting at 12 p.m. for a "24 Hours of Worship" event, along with face painting, foot washing and a clothing grab. Call 218-731-1722 to donate clothes or help out. Open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Arthur's Quest: The students from this year's Missoula Children's Theatre Camp will present "King Arthur's Quest" at 10:30 a.m. in Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students; reserve your seats online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show: The 14th Annual Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show will take place in downtown Frazee. Registration and check-in opens at 9 a.m., with show judging at 10 a.m. and awards at 2:30 p.m. Cost to register is $10 in advance at tylershipmanmemorialcarshow.com, or $15 at the show. All vehicle years, makes and models welcome. Turkey Days spectators welcome.

Live Music: AcoustoFiddle performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time performs at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Mike Hokanson performs at the Becker County Fair Big Tent, 7 p.m.; Jim White performs at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Brother Jukebox performs at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro performs at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; The Fat Cats perform at the Frazee Turkey Days Street Dance on Main Avenue in Frazee, 8 p.m.-midnight; Up South performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; The Crop Dusters perform at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Smokin' Amp DJ will be at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 30

Art in the Park: The Detroit Lakes City Park will host roughly 100 vendors, offering everything from food and beverages to hand-made arts and crafts, for its 45th Annual Art in the Park celebration. The festivities will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free; open to the public. Call the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202 for more information, or to request a vendor application.

Frazee Turkey Days: The 69th Annual Turkey Days celebration concludes in Frazee. Today's events include a downtown chalk art contest at 8:30 a.m.; Crepes at Cornerstone, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; a tractor show on 2nd Street, 9 a.m.-noon (registration starts at 8 a.m.); community outdoor worship service at Harvest Fellowship Church, 10 a.m.; turkey luncheon at the Event Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; pet and doll parade on Main Avenue, 1:15 p.m.; the Turkey Days Grand Parade on Main Avenue, 2 p.m. (lineup starts at 1 p.m. on the practice football field at the high school; ice cream dessert social at the Event Center following the parade; the Turkey Days Demolition Derby at the corner of West Main Avenue and 5th Street, 3:30 p.m. (gates open at 1 p.m.); karaoke at the VFW, 6-10 p.m.

Freedom Ride: A Caravan of Patriots and the Church of Dent are hosting a Ride for Freedom, with motorcycle riders passing through communities in Becker and Otter Tail counties throughout the afternoon. There will be a gathering of riders in the Detroit Lakes High School parking lot starting at noon, with the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" at 12:45 p.m., followed by a prayer and presentation by sex trafficking expert Danielle John at 1 p.m. The riders will depart from Detroit Lakes at 1:30 p.m., continuing to Pelican Rapids, Erhard, Elizabeth, Fergus Falls, Underwood, Battle Lake, Ottertail, Perham and Frazee before returning to Detroit Lakes at approximately 4:15 p.m. The riders will travel on Highway 59 south to Fergus Falls, then take Highway 210 east to Battle Lake before turning north on Highway 78 to Perham and then taking Highway 10 west to Detroit Lakes. Flags and t-shirts will be for sale. For more information contact Carol Hexum at 218-849-2393.

Live Music: Shaun Mitzel performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Original Castaways perform at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Canada: Surviving the Wild North," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Canada has the largest intact forest on the planet, more than two million lakes and rivers and the longest coastline on Earth. It is home to astonishing wildlife including polar bears, arctic foxes, coastal wolves, caribou and harp seals. Movie run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. Tamarac's Visitor Center and Discovery Center are located 9 miles north of the junction of Becker County Highways 34 and 29. For more information go to www.fws.gov/refuge/tamarac, check out Tamarac's Facebook page or contact Refuge staff at 218-847-2641.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Stars Water Ski Show: Come to the lake at the Vergas City Park at 7 p.m. for a free show by the North Stars Water Ski Team, including human pyramids. Open to the public.

Monday, July 31

Wiley's Western Shuffle: Put on your dancing boots and come to the taproom at Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. for a fun opportunity to learn "Wiley's Western Shuffle," the official line dance of WE Fest 2023, and dance along to Kane Brown's hit song "One Mississippi." Open to the public.

Tuesday, August 1

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Ulen Centennial Band starting at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Pavilion. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Wednesday, August 2

WE Fest 40th Birthday Bash: Come to the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes and help WE Fest celebrate its 40th birthday in style, with live music, food vendors, drink specials, birthday treats and more! After a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m., the WE Fest Family Photo Album video, a compilation of archived performance photos and photos submitted by WE Fest fans through its 39-year history, will be shown, and DJ B-Rock will be playing the WE Fest 40th Birthday playlist, featuring 40 years of WE Fest performers. At 8 p.m. get ready for a huge dance party with live music from Cheat Codes — an internationally known musical trio with hits in electronic, dance, pop and most recently, country genres. There will also be plenty of prize giveaways throughout the evening, including a WE Fest swag bag, gift certificates, general admission passes to next year's festival, and much more. Tickets for this event are being sold separately at wefest.com; you do not need to have WE Fest concert tickets or camping passes in order to attend.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, August 3

After Hours Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's After Hours Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. in Bucks Mill Brewing, 824 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes (entrances both inside the mall and on the street) for a discussion of "Billy Summers" by Stephen King, which follows the best gun for hire, Billy Summers, as he takes on one last job before retiring. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. Call the library at 218-847-2168 for more information.

WE Fest: The 40th anniversary of WE Fest officially gets underway at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ashland Craft, 2:45 p.m.; Bailey Zimmerman, 4 p.m.; Ernest, 6 p.m.; Chase Rice, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Morgan Wallen at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the master of ceremonies. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, August 4

WE Fest: WE Fest's 40th anniversary celebration continues at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ben Burgess, 2:45 p.m.; Jo Dee Messina, 4 p.m.; Travis Tritt, 6 p.m.; Brothers Osborne, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Brad Paisley at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the emcee. Casey Muessigmann (from TV's "The Voice") will also be performing on the Barn Stage at 1 p.m., and Jason Bruun will perform at midnight at Blue Sky Cowboys in the Northwoods Campground. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Rick Fiedler performs at the Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Free Family Movie: The Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 is hosting a free screening of the family-friendly movie "Paw Patrol" at 10 a.m.; concessions open at 9:30 a.m. Open to the public.

WE Fest: WE Fest's 40th anniversary celebration concludes at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes. Today's main stage lineup includes Ashley Cooke, 2:45 p.m.; Neal McCoy, 4 p.m.; Blackberry Smoke, 6 p.m.; Gabby Barrett, 8:15 p.m.; and headliner Kane Brown at 10:30 p.m. Cowboy Troy is the emcee. Visit wefest.com for ticket and camping information.

Live Music: Isaias Quintanilla performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stella Band performs at the Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.

Sunday, August 6

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Live Music: Darren Quam performs at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; The Original Castaways perform at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 3-6 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, August 8

Crazy Daze: The lakes area's biggest one-day sale of the year, Crazy Daze, takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Detroit Lakes, with "crazy" shopping deals, sidewalk sales, food and fun galore. For more information contact the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202.

Library Book Sale: The Becker County Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the Friends' biggest fundraiser of the year, and goes to support library programming, services, and other special needs.

Business Skills for Artists: Springboard for the Arts will be presenting a free business skills workshop for artists from 9-10 a.m. in the second floor conference room at the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes). This workshop, led by artist and marketing professional Carmen McCullough of Detroit Lakes, will focus on "Engaging Customers and Selling Your Work." Participants will learn tools and techniques to communicate the value of their work to potential customers. There is no fee to attend, but we ask that you pre-register by noon on on Friday, Aug. 4 for planning purposes. To sign up, send an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org .

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Doc and the Scrubs starting at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The music is free, but free will donations accepted and appreciated for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9

Book Bike Rooftop Reading at the Museum: Follow the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Bike to the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave.) for a fun hour of stories, songs, and more in their beautiful new outdoor patio, starting at 10 a.m. Open to the public; no museum admission fee during this free library event.

Cruise DL Night: Head down to West Lake Drive along the Detroit Lakes City Beach from 4-8:30 p.m. to see a wide array of vintage vehicles, parked along both sides of the street for viewing. No registration fee; all classic cars welcome. Don't have a classic car? Then just come and check them all out. Visit facebook.com/cruisedlnight for more information.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live Music: The Fat Cats perform at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

WE Fest Shuttle: Park for the day in the Becker County Fairgrounds (1310 Rossman Ave, Detroit Lakes), and enjoy unlimited rides to and from WE Fest in shuttles provided courtesy of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. Shuttles run every 15 minutes, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, Friday, Aug 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5, between the fairgrounds and WE Fest's West Gate. Cost is $25 for three days (wristband) or $10 per day — or show your WE Fest camping wristband and ride for free. Single-day shuttle passes or 3-day wristbands can be purchased at the fairgrounds. No overnight parking/camping at the fairgrounds.

Community Theater Auditions: The Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes will host an open audition on Aug. 6-8 for its upcoming community theater production of "Godspell." Auditions will be held in the main theater from 6-8 p.m. each evening, Sunday, Aug. 6; Monday, Aug. 7; and Tuesday, Aug. 8. You only need to attend one; sign up at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html to reserve your spot. If you are unable to attend but would like to submit a video audition, please email grace@dlccc.org. Performance dates are Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Pine to Palm Golf Tournament: The venerable Pine to Palm Golf Tournament — a Detroit Lakes tradition since 1931 — returns to the Detroit Country Club on Aug. 7-13. One of the largest and most prestigious tournaments in the Upper Midwest, it brings golfers from more than 35 states to lakes country each year. The DCC is located at 24591 Country Road 22, just south of Detroit Lakes. For more information visit the website at pine2palmgolf.com or call 218-847-5790.

Find Waldo: Where’s Waldo? In Detroit Lakes, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Detroit Lakes!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Bluebird Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will allow entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Detroit Lakes, call Bluebird Books at 218-844-9208.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.