Happenings around the lakes area, June 10-21

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, June 10

Walleye Tournament: Come to the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn at 7 a.m. for a walleye fishing tournament hosted by the Lakers fishing team from Detroit Lakes High School. This is a fundraiser for the team.

Cornhole Tournament: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Beach (near the Pavilion) for a cornhole competition with three skill levels, beginner, intermediate and expert, starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per team, with each team member receiving a t-shirt and $500 in Go Go Rental coins.

Running Wild Trail Run: The Friends of Maplewood State Park are hosting the 11th Annual Running Wild Trail Run event at Maplewood, starting at 9 a.m. Register online in advance or at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter on the day of the race. Race events will include a 200-yard Wee Run for kids age 4 and under, a 200-yard Kids Run for kids ages 5-7, a one-mile Life Hike and 7K trail run. Visit the website at runningwildtrailrun.com for more information, or to sign up.

Ralph's World Concert: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a children’s concert by Grammy-nominated artists Ralph’s World and take a trip to a mega-fun musical planet. This high-energy performance will give kids the chance to rock out to pop-rock tunes perfect for their age group. The concert is offered free-of-charge thanks in part to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund through an appropriation from the Legacy amendment.

BookEnds Live: The Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds Live event for June features a performance by Philip Hunsicker, author of "The Old Crocodile Man Theory," at the Wadena Depot at 11:30 a.m. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are on the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Wadena Depot is located at 100 Aldrich Avenue SW.

Live Music: 3rd Street Blues Band at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.; Rheault Family Reunion at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn, 7 p.m.; Jimmy and the Band of Souls at Pit 611 just outside Audubon, 7 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Cormorant Pub, 7 p.m.; Two Towns Down at Hub 41, 7 p.m.; Raynes at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.; The Fat Cats at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.; Hardwood Groove at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.

Native Comedy Night: The Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host a night of native comedy featuring Ernest Tsosie, starting at 6 p.m.

Great American Think-Off Debate: For its 30th anniversary debate, the Great American Think-Off is asking four armchair philosophers to grapple with a difficult question, "Which is more important, the environment or the economy?" Finalists Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls; Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, South Dakota; Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove, Minnesota will face off in a live debate at 7 p.m. in the New York Mills Public School Auditorium. The Think-Off is sponsored by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; student admission is $5. To reserve your seat, call 218-385-3339, visit the center's website at kulcher.org or get tickets online at thinkoff2023.bpt.me. A reception honoring the finalists will be held at the cultural center immediately following the debate and is open to all.

Hawley Rodeo Fest: Hawley's annual Rodeo Fest concludes today with a breakfast at the Hawley Community Center, 8-11 a.m.; a car show and vendor fair by City Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; concessions and bounce house activities for kids in downtown Hawley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; bowling with the bull riders at 3 Finger Pub and Bowling Lanes, starting at 2 p.m.; Kiddie Parade departing from Valley Premier Bank at 3:30 p.m.; a.m.; and a Rodeo Fest Parade along 6th Street starting at 4 p.m. The PRCA Rodeo show gets underway at 7 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks, an FFA food stand, vendors and more on site. Gate admission is $25 for adults, $15 for kids or military veterans (must present photo ID at gate to receive military discount). The rodeo performance will take place rain or shine; please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the hillside, as bleacher seating on the east side (near handicap parking/seating) is limited. No dogs, coolers or outside food/beverages are allowed on the rodeo grounds. Visit hawleyrodeo.com for more information.

Wadena June Jubilee: The Wadena June Jubilee concludes today, with breakfast, a vendor show, youth fishing derby, family activities, a car wash, medallion hunt, kiddie carnival, food trucks and beer garden, dunk tank, face painting and caricatures, "hoot and toot" emergency vehicle display, kiddie parade, grand parade, classic car show, "Wadena's Got Talent" show, and to cap it all off, fireworks at dusk. Questions? Call the Chamber at 218-632-7704.

Sunday, June 11

VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: Come support the local VFW Auxiliary and their veterans programs by attending their pancake breakfast fundraiser at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes. Menu is pancakes, sausage, eggs and a choice of juice or coffee for a donation of $7. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pitch, Hit and Run: The Major League Baseball Network will present an official Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition at Snappy Fields, 1012 Legion Road, Detroit Lakes, starting at 1 p.m. Competition is free, with softball and baseball divisions for girls and boys ages 7-14. Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Jaycees.

Woodland Wonders: Join botanist George-Ann Maxson for a free lesson on woodland plant identification, including Minnesota’s orchids, starting at 1 p.m. in the Discovery Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Following the class, you will take a stroll down the Refuge's Old Indian Hiking Trail to test your skills and make discoveries. Space is limited; please register online at eventbrite.com if you plan to attend.

For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Season of the Osprey," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check out the Refuge's Facebook page.

Monday, June 12

Ogema VFW Auxiliary: The Ogema VFW Post 9880 Auxiliary will meet at 8 a.m. in the Ogema VFW Hall (note summer meeting start time). All members are encouraged to attend.

Tuesday, June 13

Business Skills for Artists-Marketing: Springboard for the Arts will be hosting the first of three "Work of Art" business classes for working artists at the Historic Holmes Theatre Art Cellar from 9 to 10 a.m. All artists and creatives are welcome, including makers, crafters, designers, fine artists (and not-so-fine artists), photographers, writers, plus patrons and cheerleaders of the arts. There is no fee to attend, but please pre-register by sending an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org for planning purposes.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Steve Kelly and the Tribute Kings starting at 7 p.m. This concert will feature the music of Neil Diamond, Bob Seger and some popular country favorites. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Sherwin Linton in Ottertail: The annual Ottertail City Park summer concert series gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert by Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings. Concessions available, including hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn. The concert series is sponsored by the Ottertail Business and Community Association.

Wednesday, June 14

Book Bike Rooftop Reading: Follow the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Bike to the Becker County Museum for a fun hour of stories, songs, and more in their beautiful new outdoor patio, starting at 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

History Museum 25th Anniversary: The History Museum of East Otter Tail County in Perham will celebrate its 25th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with games, refreshments and more. Open to the public; all are welcome.

Women's EDGE-Renee Rongen: Author, humorist and business consultant Renee Rongen will launch this year's Women's EDGE Speaker Series with an "ultimate pajama party" at 3 p.m. in the City Park Bandshell; bring a brand-new set of pajamas of any size along for donation to the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center. The Women's EDGE series is a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the fee is $125 for all three speakers or $45 for individual presentations. To reserve tickets, call 218-847-9202, go online to www.visitdetroitlakes.com , or visit Chamber's page on Facebook. You can also send an email to carrie@visitdetroitlakes.com for more information.

Cruise DL Night: Head down to West Lake Drive along the Detroit Lakes City Beach from 4-8:30 p.m. to see a wide array of vintage vehicles, parked along both sides of the street for viewing. This is the first Cruise Night of the season. No registration fee; all classic cars welcome. Don't have a classic car? Then just come and check them all out. Visit facebook.com/cruisedlnight for more information.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Ogema Flag Retirement Ceremony: The Ogema VFW Post 9880 and its Auxiliary Unit will host a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Ogema ball park. Worn out U.S. flags may be dropped off at Ogema Community Bank, Midwest Bank in Waubun and at White Earth Tribal Headquarters. The public is encouraged to attend this ceremony, which is being held on Flag Day.

Thursday, June 15

Fall Prevention Tips and Techniques: Come to Ecumen in Detriot Lakes at 2 p.m. for a free seminar on preventing falls, where you will learn how to reduce your risk of falling as well as how to improve your overall balance and mobility. This seminar will cover practical tips and techniques to incorporate into your daily routine that will help ensure your safety and well being. A light, healthy snack will be provided. For more information call Charlie at 218-847-4486.

Drawing Class: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. for a live-streamed drawing class with award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski, who will demonstrate how to draw a wide variety of expressions that will help you bring your visual storytelling to the next level. No cost to attend.

DM Summer Nights: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for some live music from Wayne McArthur , fresh-grilled burgers and brews, chairlift rides, mountain biking, trail hiking, a cornhole tournament and more, starting at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Visit the "Summer Nights" page at detroitmountain.com for more information.

Family Fun Night: The Perham Center for the Arts will be hosting a night of family fun from 6 to 9 p.m., with Chopper DJ spinning tunes, food trucks and free prize giveaways. Open to the public; no cost to attend.

Friday, June 16

Community Blood Drives: Bremer Bank and Snappy Air Distribution Products, Inc., in Detroit Lakes will both host a community blood drive for Vitalant. The bloodmobile will be at Bremer Bank from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and at Snappy from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate blood at Bremer, please contact Laura at lckoenig@bremer.com , or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "BREMERBANKDL." To donate blood at Snappy, please call Pam Jenkins at 218-846-4035, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "SNAPPY."

Laker Golf Tournament: The 4th Annual Laker Golf "Growth of the Game" Tournament will take place at the Lakeview Golf Course, Detroit Country Club, starting with registration at 4:30 p.m. Format is a five-person scramble; each 4-person team that signs up will be joined by a Laker varsity player (the boys and girls teams will both participate). No handicap limit or differential between players; Laker players will be matched to help equalize skill levels between the teams. Shotgun start at 5 p.m., with food and prizes to follow the game. Cost is $50 per player, or $150 per 4-person team. Visit the website at growthofthegamedl.org for more information.

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Corey Medina and Brothers in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz. The concert is free and open to the public.

Live Music: Forefeathers at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.; Doug Thompson at Cormorant Pub, 8 p.m.; Phil Vaught at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Lake Detroiters Annual Meeting: The annual meeting of the Lake Detroiters Association will take place at the Detroit Lakes High School commons, with registration and social starting at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 9 a.m. Topics will includeboard elections and a DNR report on aquatic invasive species.

St. Peter's Rummage Sale: St. Peter's Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of items will be available for a free will donation, and lunch will be available for purchase until 2 p.m. St. Peter's is located at 19747 County Highway 6, Audubon.

Pride and Joy Bake Sale: The Pride and Joy Homemakers of Cotton Lake will be having a bake sale at 20146 County Highway 29, about two miles north of State Highway 34, starting at 8 a.m. and ending when sold out. All profits will be used for community contributions and donations.

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Growth of the Game Junior Golf Clinic: The Detroit Country Club's Lakeside Golf Course will host a free "Growth of the Game" junior golf clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, with golf skills activities for boys and girls along with games, fun, food and prizes; all junior golfers will get a free door prize (two per family). Many local PGA professionals will be on hand to instruct students on basic golf skills. No pre-registration is necessary; just sign up at Lakeside prior to the clinic. Visit the website at growthofthegamedl.org for more information.

Family Day at the Museum: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes from 1 to 3 p.m. for a day of family fun including making your own hand puppets, coming up with a story for them and performing it in the puppet theater. Cost is $2 for puppet making supplies; day passes to the museum are available for an additional charge, but not required to take part in the class. Open to the public.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Sandbar II in Detroit Lakes is hosting a permit-to-carry class that will include everything from Minnesota's current permit-to-carry laws to the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch included in the cost of the class, which is $80 for new students, $70 for permit renewal; handgun rentals available for an additional charge. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

Live Music: Rick Adams at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2 p.m.; Fat Cats at the Detroit Lakes VFW, 6 p.m.; Keith and Dave at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.; Dan Holt at Cormorant Pub, 7 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.; Phil Vaught at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Live Music: Big Pine Lodge in Perham will host live "Sunday Fun Day" music, with 2 Piece Legacy performing on the patio (weather permitting) from noon to 3 p.m.; Island Time is at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Monday, June 19

Burgers, Brats and Bikes: American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes will host its first "Burgers, Brats and Bikes" event of the season, starting at 6 p.m. Stop over and enjoy a burger or brat while checking out the bikes. Open to the public.

Tuesday, June 20

Old-Time Variety Dance: Cathy Erickson will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "The Girl Who Wrote in Silk" by Kelli Estes, which follows two women centuries apart, and how one small item can change everything. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Dakota Big Band starting at 7 p.m. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Acrylic Painting Class: Come to the Holmes Art Cellar (Historic Holmes Theatre basement) at 5 p.m. for an acrylic painting class with artist Kara Schumann. During this two-hour class you will learn how to create an abstract painting featuring peonies, with techniques including color blending, creating shadows and light, and using bold and intentional brush strokes. Cost is $65, with all supplies included. Pre-registration by June 15 is required; visit dlccc.org/artcellar.html or send an email to visual arts@dlccc.org to sign up. More information is available at the website, or by calling the Holmes Theatre at 218-844-7469.

Knights of Columbus 75th Anniversary: Holy Rosary Council 3166 of the Knights of Columbus will celebrate their 75th anniversary with an evening banquet and awards ceremony, with state Knight officials joining in the event. Contact Brad Carlson at 218-234-4448 for more information about the celebration; go to kofc.org to learn more about the Knights organization as a whole.

Wednesday, June 21

Pride Picnic: There will be a free picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park, near the bandshell, hosted by Detroit Lakes Area Pride. Yard games, food, music, giveaways, s'mores, socializing and more. Open to the public. Send an email to dlareapride@gmail.com if you're interested in volunteering, or would like more information.

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

White Earth Powwow: The 155th Annual White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Powwow continues on both Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11 at the powwow grounds in White Earth. There will be three more Grand Entries, at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, as well as 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Saturday events will also include a Diabetes Memorial 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m., and a community feast at 5 p.m.; all powwow guests are welcome to attend the feast. There will also be artists, food and other vendor booths for shopping, a royalty contest and more. Camping on-site is available; curfew is at 11 p.m., and site will have 24-hour security. For more information, visit the White Earth Nation Facebook page.

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Perham Turtle Fest: The Perham community's 2023 Turtle Fest celebration is June 14-18. This year's schedule includes a street fair, parade, fireworks, live music, pickleball tournament, used book sale at the library, food (everything from ice cream treats to "Idaho Nachos") and more. Go to perham.com/turtlefest for a full schedule of events.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, June 7-Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, June 14-Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.