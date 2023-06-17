Happenings around the lakes area, June 17-28

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, June 17

Lake Detroiters Annual Meeting: The annual meeting of the Lake Detroiters Association will take place at the Detroit Lakes High School commons, with registration and social starting at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 9 a.m. Topics will include board elections and a DNR report on aquatic invasive species.

St. Peter's Rummage Sale: St. Peter's Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of items will be available for a free will donation, and lunch will be available for purchase until 2 p.m. St. Peter's is located at 19747 County Highway 6, Audubon.

Pride and Joy Bake Sale: The Pride and Joy Homemakers of Cotton Lake will be having a bake sale at 20146 County Highway 29, about two miles north of State Highway 34, starting at 8 a.m. and ending when sold out. All profits will be used for community contributions and donations.

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growth of the Game Junior Golf Clinic: The Detroit Country Club's Lakeside Golf Course will host a free "Growth of the Game" junior golf clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, with golf skills activities for boys and girls along with games, fun, food and prizes; all junior golfers will get a free door prize (two per family). Many local PGA professionals will be on hand to instruct students on basic golf skills. No pre-registration is necessary; just sign up at Lakeside prior to the clinic. Visit the website at growthofthegamedl.org for more information.

Family Day at the Museum: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes from 1 to 3 p.m. for a day of family fun including making your own hand puppets, coming up with a story for them and performing it in the puppet theater. Cost is $2 for puppet making supplies; day passes to the museum are available for an additional charge, but not required to take part in the class. Open to the public.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Sandbar II in Detroit Lakes is hosting a permit-to-carry class that will include everything from Minnesota's current permit-to-carry laws to the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch included in the cost of the class, which is $80 for new students, $70 for permit renewal; handgun rentals available for an additional charge. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

Live Music: Rick Adams at Holiday Inn Beach Bar in Detroit Lakes, 2-5 p.m.; Fat Cats at the Detroit Lakes VFW, 6-10 p.m.; Pocket Change at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Shane Bertrand at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Dan Holt at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-midnight; Phil Vaught at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 18

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Live Music: Big Pine Lodge in Perham will host live "Sunday Fun Day" music, with 2 Piece Legacy performing on the patio (weather permitting) from noon to 3 p.m.; Island Time is at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Pit 611 Cruise Night: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Monday, June 19

Burgers, Brats and Bikes: American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes will host its first "Burgers, Brats and Bikes" event of the season, starting at 6 p.m. Stop over and enjoy a burger or brat while checking out the bikes. Open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, June 20

Old-Time Variety Dance: Cathy Erickson will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "The Girl Who Wrote in Silk" by Kelli Estes, which follows two women centuries apart, and how one small item can change everything. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Dakota Big Band starting at 7 p.m. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Acrylic Painting Class: Come to the Holmes Art Cellar (Historic Holmes Theatre basement) at 5 p.m. for an acrylic painting class with artist Kara Schumann. During this two-hour class you will learn how to create an abstract painting featuring peonies, with techniques including color blending, creating shadows and light, and using bold and intentional brush strokes. Cost is $65, with all supplies included. Pre-registration by June 15 is required; visit dlccc.org/artcellar.html or send an email to visual arts@dlccc.org to sign up. More information is available at the website, or by calling the Holmes Theatre at 218-844-7469.

Karaoke with Danno: Hotel Shoreham will host an evening of karaoke with DJ Danno on the patio, starting at 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus 75th Anniversary: Holy Rosary Council 3166 of the Knights of Columbus will celebrate their 75th anniversary with an evening banquet and awards ceremony, with state Knight officials joining in the event. Contact Brad Carlson at 218-234-4448 for more information about the celebration; go to kofc.org to learn more about the Knights organization as a whole.

Wednesday, June 21

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Pride Picnic: There will be a free picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park, near the bandshell, hosted by Detroit Lakes Area Pride. Yard games, food, music, giveaways, s'mores, socializing and more. Open to the public. Send an email to dlareapride@gmail.com if you're interested in volunteering, or would like more information about the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

MADD Victim Impact Panel: M State in Detroit Lakes will host a Mothers Against Driving Drunk (MADD) Victim Impact Panel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration starts at 6 p.m. All are welcome, but in order to receive attendance credit (to complete DWI court requirements), you must arrive and register or check in before the doors lock at 6:29 p.m. Sign up online at MADDVIP.org/listing/becker-county .

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, June 22

Frazee Community Blood Drive: The Frazee Event Center will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1 to 6 p.m, sponsored by Neighbor to Neighbor. To schedule an appointment please contact Mary at 218-849-0645 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FRAZEE."

Library Tween/Teen Advisory Group: Area teens and tweens between ages 12-18 are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. The group meets each month to snack and discuss what books and other materials for the library should purchase, create ideas for library programming, and assist the library staff in making the library feel like home. Projects include helping prep for upcoming kids' events, decorating bulletin boards, and dusting.

Addams Family Summer Musical: The Detroit Lakes Summer Musical Theater Camp will present "The Addams Familiy: Young at Part," at 7 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and may be purchased at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

DM Summer Nights: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for some live music, fresh-grilled burgers and brews, chairlift rides, mountain biking, trail hiking, a cornhole tournament and more, starting at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Visit the "Summer Nights" page at detroitmountain.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting of "My Happy Place" that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com .

Johnny Cash/Neil Diamond Tribute: Come to Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes for a live tribute show featuring the music of Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash, starting at 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, June 23

Cormorant Community Blood Drive: The Cormorant Community Center will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. To schedule an appointment to donate blood please call Carman at 701-866-9504, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "CORMORANTMN."

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting in the community room at the Detroit Lakes Police Dept. (807 Summit Ave). The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Martin Zellar in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz. The music is free and open to the public.

America in Concert: One of the top bands of the 70s, America, will perform at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m. Go to starcasino.com for ticket information.

Live Music: Katie Baker, 7-10 p.m. at Cormorant Pub; Verge, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen; Rick Fiedler at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Summer Self Defense Class: The Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo is hosting a summer self defense class from 9 to 11 a.m. This is a great time for beginners and those who want to brush up skills they have learned in earlier seminars. Cost is $15 for the general public, $10 for parents of TKD students.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo is hosting a permit-to-carry class, starting at noon. Learn the basics of handgun use through hands-on training with dummy ammunition, how to draw from a holster, shoot-don't shoot scenarios, and threat assessment drills. Class Fee is $75 with course book and range fees included

Birding for Beginners: A Birding for Beginners class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Maplewood State Park Trail Center. The class will provide basic information on what supplies you will need, bird identification, where to look for birds, and phone apps that will help you get started. Wayne Runningen will be leading the class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addams Family Summer Musical: The Detroit Lakes Summer Musical Theater Camp will present "The Addams Familiy: Young at Part," at 1 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and may be purchased at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Pride Parade and Feast: The Naytahwaush Community Council is hosting its inaugural Pride Parade and Feast, with the parade getting underway at 3 p.m. and a cook-off starting at 4 p.m. The feast will begin in the drum hall as soon as the cook-off concludes. Show off your Pride spirit, bring the kids for the parade and enjoy the cook-off and feast to follow. All are welcome.

Live Music: Wayne McArthur at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Kyle Colby at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Rachael Ianiro at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-midnight; Gina Powers Band at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Brother Jukebox at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Foltz Trucking Blood Drive: Foltz Trucking in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant, with the bloodmobile on site from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment please contact Alyssa at ahagedorn@vitalant.org or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FOLTZ."

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month, participants will be playing anime song trivia and watching an episode of" Spy X Family." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the fun.

Tuesday, June 27

Make Your Own Greeting Cards: Artist Kara Schumann will teach a class on how to use alcohol inks to make cards and bookmarks with your own vibrant, fun artwork. You will leave this class with three cards and two bookmarks. Cost is $65, with all supplies included; intended for ages 16 and up. Pre-registration required by June 22; go to www.dlccc.org/artcellar to sign up, or for more information.

Family Movie Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 5 p.m. for a free screening of the family-friendly animated feature, "The LEGO Movie."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, June 28

Community Blood Drive: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant, sponsored by the Lakes Country Association of Realtors, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment please contact Kari at lakescountryaor@arvig.net, call 218-849-8792 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Archery in the Park: Kids ages 9 to 13 are welcomed to come and experience archery at Maplewood State Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Check in at the Contact Station to find out where the event will be held. Instructors for the class are Kristina Somes, Sheri Meester and Brent Frazier.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Perham Turtle Fest: The Perham community's 2023 Turtle Fest celebration continues through Sunday, June 18. This year's schedule includes a street fair, parade, fireworks, live music, pickleball tournament, used book sale at the library, food (everything from ice cream treats to "Idaho Nachos") and more. Go to perham.com/turtlefest for a full schedule of events.

Nature Science Camp: The Becker County Museum will host a four-day Nature Science Camp featuring "Things that Fly" from June 19-22. From lessons to crafts, this camp brings focus on the sky and the insects that fly — ,monarch butterflies, honeybees, dragon flies and more. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $70 for museum members, $78 for non-members. Go to the website at beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Mosaic Art Class: Kids and adults ages 11 and up are invited to come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes for a four-day mosaic art workshop from June 26-29. Participants will choose from a variety of mosaic forms such as trays, wall panels and windows to create their project; each will design, mosaic and grout their own mosaic creations. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $70 for museum members, $78 for non-members. Go to the website at beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.