Happenings around the lakes area, June 21-July 2

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, June 21

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Brown Bag Lunch: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes at noon for a "Brown Bag Lunch" presentation by Becker County Master Gardener Nick Williams on "Alternative Trees for Home Landscaping." He will discuss what is happening to the trees in our landscapes and give suggestions for varieties of trees that could be planted this month for enhancement of local landscape beauty, biodiversity and habitat to replace the trees that are not doing so well. He will also provide a list of alternative trees that could be planted in our yards as opposed to the usual ones and provide a brief "tutorial" on landscape tree planting. Pack a lunch or call us at 218-847-2938 no later than 10:45 a.m. on June 21 to reserve a meal for you.

Pride Picnic: There will be a free picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes City Park, near the bandshell, hosted by Detroit Lakes Area Pride. Yard games, food, music, giveaways, s'mores, socializing and more. Open to the public. Send an email to dlareapride@gmail.com if you're interested in volunteering, or would like more information about the group.

MADD Victim Impact Panel: M State in Detroit Lakes will host a Mothers Against Driving Drunk (MADD) Victim Impact Panel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration starts at 6 p.m. All are welcome, but in order to receive attendance credit (to complete DWI court requirements), you must arrive and register or check in before the doors lock at 6:29 p.m. Sign up online at MADDVIP.org/listing/becker-county .

Women's Bike Ride: Join the women of LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, June 22

Frazee Community Blood Drive: The Frazee Event Center will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant from 1 to 6 p.m, sponsored by Neighbor to Neighbor. To schedule an appointment please contact Mary at 218-849-0645 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FRAZEE."

Library Tween/Teen Advisory Group: Area teens and tweens between ages 12-18 are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. The group meets each month to snack and discuss what books and other materials for the library should purchase, create ideas for library programming, and assist the library staff in making the library feel like home. Projects include helping prep for upcoming kids' events, decorating bulletin boards, and dusting.

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting in the community room at the Detroit Lakes Police Dept. (807 Summit Ave). The doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

DM Summer Nights: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for some live music from Dan Holt, fresh-grilled burgers and brews, chairlift rides, mountain biking, trail hiking, a cornhole tournament and more, starting at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Visit the "Summer Nights" page at detroitmountain.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting of "My Happy Place" that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Go to thetravelingartpub.com to sign up.

Town Hall Meeting: The Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters are hosting a town hall meeting with State Rep. Jim Joy and State Sen. Ron Kupec, from 5 to 7 p.m. at La Barista in Detroit Lakes. The two area legislators will be discussing the most recent legislative session. This event is free and open to the public.

Addams Family Summer Musical: The Detroit Lakes Summer Musical Theater Camp will present "The Addams Familiy: Young at Part," at 7 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Go to dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html for more information, and to reserve your seat.

Johnny Cash/Neil Diamond Tribute: Come to Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes for a live tribute show featuring the music of Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Cormorant Community Blood Drive: The Cormorant Community Center will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. To schedule an appointment to donate blood please call Carman at 701-866-9504, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "CORMORANTMN."

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Martin Zellar in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz. The music is free and open to the public.

Addams Family Summer Musical: The Detroit Lakes Summer Musical Theater Camp will present "The Addams Familiy: Young at Part," at 7 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Go to dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html for more information, and to reserve your seat.

America in Concert: One of the top bands of the 70s, America, will perform at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m. Go to starcasino.com for ticket information.

Live Music: Katie Baker, 7-10 p.m. at Cormorant Pub; Verge, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen; Rick Fiedler at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Summer Self Defense Class: The Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo is hosting a summer self defense class from 9 to 11 a.m. This is a great time for beginners and those who want to brush up skills they have learned in earlier seminars. Cost is $15 for the general public, $10 for parents of TKD students.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo is hosting a permit-to-carry class, starting at noon. Learn the basics of handgun use through hands-on training with dummy ammunition, how to draw from a holster, shoot-don't shoot scenarios, and threat assessment drills. Class Fee is $75 with course book and range fees included

Birding for Beginners: A Birding for Beginners class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Maplewood State Park Trail Center. The class will provide basic information on what supplies you will need, bird identification, where to look for birds, and phone apps that will help you get started. Wayne Runningen will be leading the class.

Addams Family Summer Musical: The Detroit Lakes Summer Musical Theater Camp will present "The Addams Familiy: Young at Part," at 1 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Go to dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html for more information, and to reserve your seat.

Pride Parade and Feast: The Naytahwaush Community Council is hosting its inaugural Pride Parade and Feast, with the parade getting underway at 3 p.m. and a cook-off starting at 4 p.m. The feast will begin in the drum hall as soon as the cook-off concludes. Show off your Pride spirit, bring the kids for the parade and enjoy the cook-off and feast to follow. All are welcome.

Live Music: Wayne McArthur at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Kyle Colby at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; Brother Jukebox at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Mike Aasen at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 8-11 p.m.; Verge at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; Rachael Ianiro at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-midnight; Gina Powers Band at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, June 25

Ken Lacey Family Benefit: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will host a pancake breakfast, silent auction and bake sale starting at 9 a.m., with proceeds to benefit the family of Ken Lacey, who recently passed away. Breakfast will include pancakes, scrambled eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Foltz Trucking Blood Drive: Foltz Trucking in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant, with the bloodmobile on site from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment please contact Alyssa at ahagedorn@vitalant.org or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "FOLTZ."

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month, participants will be playing anime song trivia and watching an episode of" Spy X Family." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the fun.

Tuesday, June 27

Becker County Blood Drive: The Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant in the third floor meeting room, from 8:30 -11 a.m.For an appointment, please contact Sandy at 218-846-7200, ext. 7277, or sign up online at donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "BECKERCOUNTY."

Make Your Own Greeting Cards: Artist Kara Schumann will teach a class on how to use alcohol inks to make cards and bookmarks with your own vibrant, fun artwork. You will leave this class with three cards and two bookmarks. Cost is $65, with all supplies included; intended for ages 16 and up. Pre-registration required by June 22; go to www.dlccc.org/artcellar to sign up, or for more information.

Family Movie Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 5 p.m. for a free screening of the family-friendly animated feature, "The LEGO Movie."

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Doc and the Scrubs starting at 7 p.m. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center's local housing projects, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Wednesday, June 28

DL Community Blood Drive: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant, sponsored by the Lakes Country Association of Realtors, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment please contact Kari at lakescountryaor@arvig.net, call 218-849-8792 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Archery in the Park: Kids ages 9 to 13 are welcomed to come and experience archery at Maplewood State Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Check in at the Contact Station to find out where the event will be held. Instructors for the class are Kristina Somes, Sheri Meester and Brent Frazier.

Live Music: Skarlett Woods performs live at the Lodge on Lake Detroit from 5 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.

Thursday, June 29

Storytime with the Wonder Weavers: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a special, interactive storytime session with the Wonder Weavers storytellers, from the Homeward Bound Theatre Company. They will be sharing stories from many cultures in celebration of diversity, promoting self-esteem, and encouraging cooperation. This program is 45 minutes and open to all ages; there is no cost to participate.

Let's Make a Podcast: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a fun, interactive experience where kids from pre-kindergarten age on up can learn to make a live story podcast. Ed Jenkins, executive producer of a national kids’ podcast, will share how to create your own ,one-of-a-kind wacky story podcast. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Music at Maplewood: Local acoustic musical group Off the Hook will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park. The group is made up of four Pelican Rapids musicians — Lee Brenna, Laura Hagen, and Susie and Tom Ladwig. Playing a mix of country, folk, classic rock, and gospel music, their show offers something for everyone. This event is free and open to the public; some chairs will be available, but please bring a lawn chair.

Friday, June 30

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz. The music is free and open to the public.

Music on the Mountain Kickoff Party: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host both The Fat Cats and Matt Aakre with his band, the Dirty Little Secret, for its inaugural Music on the Mountain Kickoff Party, which runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Go to detroitmountain.com for more information, and to purchase tickets.

Live Music: The Fat Cats at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Whiskey Doubles at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; October Road at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Theatres' Washington Square Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," starting at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m.

Tie-Dye T's Workshop: Come to the Becker County Museum at 10:30 a.m. and learn how to tie-die your favorite t-shirt(s) with an Independence Day theme. Pre-registration is not required, but it is encouraged in order to ensure that there are t-shirts available in the correct sizes. Cost is $10 per shirt. Go to beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Music on the Mountain: Russell Dickerson and the Eli Young Band will headline this year's Music on the Mountain concert at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, which also features special guest John Morgan. Go to detroitmountain.com for more information, and to purchase tickets.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten at Cormorant Pub, 6-9 p.m.; Dan Brekke at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Stella Band at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Walsh Brothers at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Troubador at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Sunday, July 2

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Mike Morse at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; The Front Fenders at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Adios Pantalones at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Mosaic Art Class: Kids and adults ages 11 and up are invited to come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes for a four-day mosaic art workshop from June 26-29. Participants will choose from a variety of mosaic forms such as trays, wall panels and windows to create their project; each will design, mosaic and grout their own mosaic creations. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $70 for museum members, $78 for non-members. Go to the website at beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.