Happenings around the lakes area, June 28-July 9

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, June 28

DL Community Blood Drive: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a community blood drive for Vitalant, sponsored by the Lakes Country Association of Realtors, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment please contact Kari at lakescountryaor@arvig.net, call 218-849-8792 or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Archery in the Park: Kids ages 9 to 13 are welcomed to come and experience archery at Maplewood State Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Check in at the Contact Station to find out where the event will be held. Instructors for the class are Kristina Somes, Sheri Meester and Brent Frazier.

Live Music: Skarlett Woods performs live at the Lodge on Lake Detroit from 5 to 8 p.m. Open to the public as well as Lodge guests; no cover charge.

Thursday, June 29

Storytime with the Wonder Weavers: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a special, interactive storytime session with the Wonder Weavers storytellers, from the Homeward Bound Theatre Company. They will be sharing stories from many cultures in celebration of diversity, promoting self-esteem, and encouraging cooperation. This program is 45 minutes and open to all ages; there is no cost to participate.

Let's Make a Podcast: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a fun, interactive experience where kids from pre-kindergarten age on up can learn to make a live story podcast. Ed Jenkins, executive producer of a national kids’ podcast, will share how to create your own ,one-of-a-kind wacky story podcast. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Music at Maplewood: Local acoustic musical group Off the Hook will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park. The group is made up of four Pelican Rapids musicians — Lee Brenna, Laura Hagen, and Susie and Tom Ladwig. Playing a mix of country, folk, classic rock, and gospel music, their show offers something for everyone. This event is free and open to the public; some chairs will be available, but please bring a lawn chair.

Live Music: Skarlett Woods at the Lodge on Lake Detroit, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Drinks, appetizers and other food available for purchase from LoLaD’s lobby bar.

Friday, June 30

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz. The music is free and open to the public.

Music on the Mountain Kickoff Party: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host both The Fat Cats and Matt Aakre with his band, the Dirty Little Secret, for its inaugural Music on the Mountain Kickoff Party, which runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Go to detroitmountain.com for more information, and to purchase tickets.

Live Music: The Fat Cats at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Whiskey Doubles at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; October Road at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Asphalt Cowboys at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 1

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Theatres' Washington Square Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," starting at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m.

Tie-Dye T's Workshop: Come to the Becker County Museum at 10:30 a.m. and learn how to tie-die your favorite t-shirt(s) with an Independence Day theme. Pre-registration is not required, but it is encouraged in order to ensure that there are t-shirts available in the correct sizes. Cost is $10 per shirt. Go to beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Music on the Mountain: Russell Dickerson and the Eli Young Band will headline this year's Music on the Mountain concert at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, which also features special guest John Morgan. Go to detroitmountain.com for more information, and to purchase tickets.

Live Music: Rootz Within at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tim Eggebraaten at Cormorant Pub, 6-9 p.m.; Dan Brekke at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Stella Band at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Walsh Brothers at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; Troubadour at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-midnight; Asphalt Cowboys at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge in Mahnomen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 2

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Aurora: Fire in the Sky," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. A magic light breaking the blackness of the polar night, the aurora has always struck people with awe. Embark on a visual journey around the globe from ancient myths and legends to scientific explorations of this natural spectacle. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. Call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page for more information about this event.

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Mike Morse at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; The Front Fenders at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.; Adios Pantalones at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monday, July 3

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Meditation at Maplewood: Come to Maplewood State Park at 6:30 p.m. for a 45-minute meditation session with facilitator Sue Nyhus at the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter. Contact Sue at 218-731-1827 or email her at suejnyhus@gmail.com for more information, or to pre-register. No cost to attend, but please bring a lawn chair for seeating.

Live Music: Tim Eggebraaten at Shady Hollow Flea Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stella Band at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Mike Morse at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, 8-11 p.m.; Brianna Helbling at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; My Famous Friends at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, July 4

CrossFit on the Beach: Join CrossFit Detroit Lakes for their 11th Annual July 4th Beach Workout, starting at 9:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public, bu9t those who have not participated in CrossFit within the past year will be required to sign a waiver. Meet up in front of Zorbaz wearing your festive red, white, and blue. Get a fun sand workout in and hang out afterwards at Zorbaz, if you can.

Becker County Food Pantry: The Food Pantry will be closed for the holiday. Happy Independence Day!

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.; Fourth Wave at Cormorant Pub, 8-11 p.m.; DJ Pretty Ricky and Big Mike at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Fireworks on the Beach: Detroit Lakes' Independence Day fireworks show will get underway at the City Beach starting at approximately 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, July 6

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while enjoying stories to help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

Art Adventure: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area from 2 to 4 p.m. for an artsy adventure in trying out some different ways to express yourself. Activities will include pendulum painting, a community chalk mural, needlepoint, a story stroll, and more. All supplies are provided. This event is offered free-of-charge, courtesy of a partnership between the Detroit Lakes Public Library, Becker County Museum and Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. Register is required; call the library 218-847-2168 to visit with a librarian, or go to the website at larl.org/locations/detroitlakes to sign up.

Live Music: The David Ferreira Trio, with guest saxophonist Russ Peterson, 5-8 p.m. at the Lodge on Lake Detroit; Jim White at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.

After Hours Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's After Hours Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. for a discussion of "The Bodyguard" by Katherine Center, which follows a workaholic bodyguard as she falls in love with her actor client. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. Meeting will be held at Bucks Mill Brewing, 824 Washington Ave. (enter from inside the Washington Square Mall or use the street entrance). All are welcome to attend this program, including those who haven't read the selected title.

Friday, July 7

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine (food and beverages available for purchase) while listening to live music from Rootz Within at the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. The music is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz.

Museum Grand Opening: The Becker County Museum will celebrate the grand opening of its new history hall, science center and research library from 4 to 6 p.m. No admission fee for this special event.

Live Music: Hardwood Groove at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Mark Mraz Brothers at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, 7-10 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.; The Fat Cats at Pit 611 in Audubon, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Tour Da Lakes: Formerly the Midsummer Bike Tour, the inaugural Tour Da Lakes will consist of a bike tour around four area lakes — Detroit, Acorn, Sallie and Melissa — with a choice of 12, 21, 32 or 40 miles, and participants can make the journey as competitive or non-competitive as they would like. All registered bikers will receive Blue 84 shirts and stickers as part of their entry fee; swag can be picked up on the day of the race at the bandshell behind the Pavilion. Tour begins and ends at the Detroit Lakes City Park; be in front of the Pavilion at 8 a.m. for the official start. Go to tourdalakes.com to sign up today. Contact Mark Knutson at markk@detroitmountain.com for more information.

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Foraging for Aspiring Herbalists: Join Ojibwe language and culture revitalizer Megan Lhotka at Manna Food Co-op in downtown Detroit Lakes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a hands-on workshop about responsible foraging that will get participants started on identifying plants and how best to forage sustainably. The $10 registration fee includes a reusable chico bag. Go to the Manna Food Co-op Facebook page to sign up.

Forest Hills Celebrity Golf Tournament: The annual Celebrity Golf tournament at Forest Hills in Detroit Lakes gets underway at 10 a.m. Golf with Minnesota Vikings legends including, Carl Eller, Carl Lee, Chuck Foreman, Henry Thomas, Paul Krause, Mark Mullaney and Stu Voight. After golf there will be a get together at the Roadhouse for a meal, prizes and more meet and greets with the former Vikings! Sign up at Forest Hills or call the pro shop at 218-439-6400, toll free 800-482-3441.

Raptors of Minnesota: Come to the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter at Maplewood State Park for a free "Raptors of Minnesota" program by Nature Connection's Amy Granlund, which will include a rough-legged hawk and turkey vulture. Show starts at 1 p.m. Appropriate for all ages. Bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating.

Live Music: Troubadour at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 6-10 p.m.; Kyle Colby at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "A Squirrel’s Guide to Success," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. There are almost 300 species of squirrels that can glide through the air, outwit rattlesnakes, and survive the coldest temperatures of any mammal. Uncover the extraordinary abilities of these cheeky nut lovers as a filmmaker puts their problem solving to the test on a specially designed obstacle course. And see the world through the eyes of an orphaned red squirrel named Billy. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. Call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page for more information about this event.

Live Music: Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, 2-6 p.m.

Cruise Night at the Pit: Fire up that hot rod cruiser and come on down to Audubon's Pit 611 from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone who has a vehicle they want to show off is welcome to join in the fun; first drink is free for all participants. Open to the public.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Feed the 5000 Grill Out: Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit Lakes will host a "Feed the 5000" grill-out each day, June 26-30, with free, fresh-grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, desserts and beverages served by church members from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Bring your friends and family and come enjoy a meal, served to you by Christians of the community! Come and eat as often as you want. Event will be held in the church parking lot, off Highland Drive on the east edge of town.

Mosaic Art Class: Kids and adults ages 11 and up are invited to come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes for a four-day mosaic art workshop from June 26-29. Participants will choose from a variety of mosaic forms such as trays, wall panels and windows to create their project; each will design, mosaic and grout their own mosaic creations. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $70 for museum members, $78 for non-members. Go to the website at beckercountymuseum.org/store to sign up.

Find Waldo: Where’s Waldo? In Detroit Lakes, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Detroit Lakes!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop. Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Bluebird Books, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well! Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will allow entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Detroit Lakes, call Bluebird Books at 218-844-9208.

Food Truck Fridays: Hosted by Project 412, Food Truck Fridays will take place every Friday through Sept. 1 at Detroit Lakes City Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks on site may change from week to week. Open to the public.

Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinic: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant, Pest and Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Discovery Group Scuba Dives: Come to Tri-State Diving at 28300 Little Floyd Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, every Saturday and Sunday through August for a scuba diving session starting at 9 a.m. Call 218-847-4868 or email seal@tri-state diving.com for more information.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, through Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.`

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more throughout the summer. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday through Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.