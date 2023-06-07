Happenings around the lakes area, June 7-18

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, June 7

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Spanky's Wine Pairing Dinner: Spanky's Stone Hearth in rural Frazee will host a wine pairing dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Five courses will each be paired with a complementary wine. Cost is $125 per person. Call 218-334-3555 to reserve your spot.

Thursday, June 8

Lakes Country Networking: La Barista in Detroit Lakes will host a Lakes Country Networking event from 8 to 9 a.m. Local business professionals are invited to come enjoy a morning of networking and socializing with each other.

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while enjoying stories to help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

Vergas Community Blood Drive: The Vergas Lions will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please contact Mariann Hokanson at 701-886-4301 or Linda Krabbenhoft at 218-790-2829, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "VERGAS."

Explore Mixed Media Art: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. and join local artist Mary Ann Papanek-Miller as she talks about art inspired by stories and nature, and leads a mixed media craft for kids to take home. Supplies are limited and pre-registration is required. Sign up online at larl.org .

Friday, June 9

Holy Rosary Blood Drive: Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's Hall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please contact Tracy Bohner at 701-212-2651 or Janet Reller at 218-849-8844, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Ladies Night: Come to Jay's Garden Boutique in Detroit Lakes from 5 to 9 p.m. for a relaxing evening with chair massages, planting stations, wine, lemonade, treats, and shopping with some of your favorite local vendors. Open to the public.

VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host an evening of Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Grab your fluorescent daubers and head on over to the VFW for a fun evening as they "put the lights down low and let it glow." Cost is $1 per bingo card; 11 games in all. There will also be electronic racing, meat boards and door prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Think-Off Kick-Off: The 30th Anniversary Great American Think-Off will get underway with a special kick-off event at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and NYM Public Library from 3 to 9 p.m. The library will start things off by hosting Springboard for the Arts' Mobile Sign Shop with teaching artist Peter Haakon Thompson, from 3 to 6 p.m.; the Otter Tail County Historical Society's Executive Director, Chris Schuelke, will lead a history walk through downtown New York Mills from 5:15 to 6 p.m.; a Philosophers and Artists Reception will be held at the Cultural Center from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring the four finalists in this year's Great American Think-Off debate as well as the artists participating in the center's current gallery exhibit, "The Only Home We've Known," with refreshments and a cash bar included, and artist talks starting at 6:30 p.m.; and last but not least, a live outdoor music concert on the Cultural Center's back deck (weather permitting) with local band The Confused, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All events except the walking tour are free; the tour will cost just $8 per person. All events are open to the public.

Saturday, June 10

Walleye Tournament: Come to the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn at 7 a.m. for a walleye fishing tournament hosted by the Lakers fishing team from Detroit Lakes High School. This is a fundraiser for the team.

Running Wild Trail Run: The Friends of Maplewood State Park are hosting the 11th Annual Running Wild Trail Run event at Maplewood, starting at 9 a.m. Register online in advance or at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter on the day of the race. Race events will include a 200-yard Wee Run for kids age 4 and under, a 200-yard Kids Run for kids ages 5-7, a one-mile Life Hike and 7K trail run. Visit the website at runningwildtrailrun.com for more information, or to sign up.

Ralph's World Concert: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a children’s concert by Grammy-nominated artists Ralph’s World and take a trip to a mega-fun musical planet. This high-energy performance will give kids the chance to rock out to pop-rock tunes perfect for their age group. The concert is offered free-of-charge thanks in part to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund through an appropriation from the Legacy amendment.

BookEnds Live: The Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds Live event for June features a performance by Philip Hunsicker, author of "The Old Crocodile Man Theory," at the Wadena Depot at 11:30 a.m. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its sixth season, it is held each month on the second Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Recordings of past BookEnds events are on the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Wadena Depot is located at 100 Aldrich Avenue SW.

Great American Think-Off Debate: For its 30th anniversary debate, the Great American Think-Off is asking four armchair philosophers to grapple with a difficult question, "Which is more important, the environment or the economy?" Finalists Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls; Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, South Dakota; Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove, Minnesota will face off in a live debate at 7 p.m. in the New York Mills Public School Auditorium. The Think-Off is sponsored by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; student admission is $5. To reserve your seat, call 218-385-3339, visit the center's website at kulcher.org or get tickets online at thinkoff2023.bpt.me. A reception honoring the finalists will be held at the cultural center immediately following the debate and is open to all.

Native Comedy Night: The Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host a night of native comedy featuring Ernest Tsosie, starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: Come support the local VFW Auxiliary and their veterans programs by attending their pancake breakfast fundraiser at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes. Menu is pancakes, sausage, eggs and a choice of juice or coffee for a donation of $7. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pitch, Hit and Run: The Major League Baseball Network will present an official Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition at Snappy Fields, 1012 Legion Road, Detroit Lakes, starting at 1 p.m. Competition is free, with softball and baseball divisions for girls and boys ages 7-14. Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Jaycees.

Woodland Wonders: Join botanist George-Ann Maxson for a free lesson on woodland plant identification, including Minnesota’s orchids, starting at 1 p.m. in the Discovery Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Following the class, you will take a stroll down the Refuge's Old Indian Hiking Trail to test your skills and make discoveries. Space is limited; please register online at eventbrite.com if you plan to attend.

For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page.

Monday, June 12

Ogema VFW Auxiliary: The Ogema VFW Post 9880 Auxiliary will meet at 8 a.m. in the Ogema VFW Hall (note summer meeting hours). All members are encouraged to attend.

Tuesday, June 13

Children's Grief Retreat: Hospice of the Red River Valley will be offering a free grief retreat for children ages 8-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red River Zoo in Fargo. Class is open to all children who have lost a loved one to death. Registration is required by June 6. The retreat will allow the children to be in community with one another, to learn about the grief process and the importance of having healthy ways to cope. Children will engage in group activities, a special project, outdoor play and have lunch and a visit by a few special guests. To sign up, visit www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration or call 800-237-4629 and ask to speak to the grief support department.

Memory Box Discussion: Have you inherited boxes of “stuff"? How do you keep the best part of those memories while letting the rest go? Come to the Holmes Art Cellar at 6 p.m. for an hour-long discussion with mixed media artist Carmen McCullough, who will present creative techniques to preserve key memories while simplifying your physical space. This discussion is perfect for those who have kids moving out, parents moving on, or are down-sizing, right-sizing, or embracing minimalism. Receive creative inspiration, and practical strategies to commemorate the past without holding onto physical clutter. Interact with other like-minded individuals in similar situations. A future opportunity to create your own meaningful work of art will be offered to those interested in a more hands-on approach. Class fee is $15. All ages welcome. Pre-registration by June 8 required. Email visualarts@dlccc.org to sign up.

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter continue their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from Steve Kelly and the Tribute Kings starting at 7 p.m. This concert will feature the music of Neil Diamond, Bob Seger and some popular country favorites. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Sherwin Linton in Ottertail: The annual Ottertail City Park summer concert series gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert by Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings. Concessions available, including hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn. The concert series is sponsored by the Ottertail Business and Community Association.

Wednesday, June 14

Book Bike Rooftop Reading: Follow the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Bike to the Becker County Museum for a fun hour of stories, songs, and more in their beautiful new outdoor patio, starting at 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

Women's EDGE-Renee Rongen: Author, humorist and business consultant Renee Rongen will launch this year's Women's EDGE Speaker Series with an "ultimate pajama party" at 3 p.m. in the City Park Bandshell. Audience members are asked to bring along a brand-new pair of pajamas, from newborn size up to adult, with all of the pajamas to be collected and donated to the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center of Detroit Lakes. The Women's EDGE series is a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the fee is $125 for all three speakers or $45 for individual presentations. To reserve tickets, call 218-847-9202, go online to www.visitdetroitlakes.com , or visit Chamber's page on Facebook. You can also send an email to carrie@visitdetroitlakes.com for more information.

Cruise DL Night: Head down to West Lake Drive along the Detroit Lakes City Beach from 4-8:30 p.m. to see a wide array of vintage vehicles, parked along both sides of the street for viewing. This is the first Cruise Night of the season. No registration fee; all classic cars welcome. Don't have a classic car? Then just come and check them all out. Visit facebook.com/cruisedlnight for more information.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Ogema Flag Retirement Ceremony: The Ogema VFW Post 9880 and its Auxiliary Unit will host a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Ogema ball park. Worn out U.S. flags may be dropped off at Ogema Community Bank, Midwest Bank in Waubun and at White Earth Tribal Headquarters. The public is encouraged to attend this ceremony, which is being held on Flag Day.

Thursday, June 15

Fall Prevention Class: Come to Ecumen in Detriot Lakes at 2 p.m. for a free seminar on preventing falls, where you will learn how to reduce your risk of falling as well as how to improve your overall balance and mobility. This seminar will cover practical tips and techniques to incorporate into your daily routine that will help ensure your safety and well being. A light, healthy snack will be provided. For more information call Charlie at 218-847-4486.

DM Summer Nights: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for some live music, fresh-grilled burgers and brews, chairlift rides, mountain biking, trail hiking and a cornhole tournament, starting at 6 p.m. Open to the public.

Friday, June 16

Community Blood Drives: Bremer Bank and Snappy Air Distribution Products, Inc., in Detroit Lakes will both host a community blood drive for Vitalant. The bloodmobile will be at Bremer Bank from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and at Snappy from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate blood at Bremer, please contact Laura at lckoenig@bremer.com , or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "BREMERBANKDL." To donate blood at Snappy, please call Pam Jenkins at 218-846-4035, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "SNAPPY."

Trucks and Tunes: Come to the Detroit Lakes City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy food truck cuisine while listening to live music from Corey Medina and Brothers in the City Park Bandshell. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket, as seating at the bandshell is limited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Zorbaz.

Saturday, June 17

Lake Detroiters Annual Meeting: The annual meeting of the Lake Detroiters Association will take place at the Detroit Lakes High School commons, with registration and social starting at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting at 9 a.m. Topics will includeboard elections and a DNR report on aquatic invasive species.

Pride and Joy Bake Sale: The Pride and Joy Homemakers of Cotton Lake will be having a bake sale at 20146 County Highway 29, about two miles north of State Highway 34, starting at 8 a.m. and ending when sold out. All profits will be used for community contributions and donations.

Learn to Mountain Bike: Join Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) members at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area for a free "Learn to Mountain Bike" event, starting at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

Family Day at the Museum: Come to the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes from 1 to 3 p.m. for a day of family fun including making your own hand puppets, coming up with a story for them and performing it in the puppet theater. Cost is $2 for puppet making supplies; day passes to the museum are available for an additional charge, but not required to take part in the class. Open to the public.

Minnesota Permit-to-Carry Class: The Sandbar II in Detroit Lakes is hosting a permit-to-carry class that will include everything from Minnesota's current permit-to-carry laws to the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch included in the cost of the class, which is $80 for new students, $70 for permit renewal; handgun rentals available for an additional charge. Call 218-234-7145 to register.

Sunday, June 18

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

White Earth Powwow: The 155th Annual White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Powwow on takes place Friday through Sunday, June 9-11 at the powwow grounds in White Earth. There will be five Grand Entries, at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11. A feast will be held at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday; all are welcome to attend. A Diabetes Memorial 5K Run/Walk will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be a royalty contest, vendor booths and more. Camping on-site at your own risk; curfew is at 11 p.m., and site will have 24-hour security. More information is available at the White Earth Nation Facebook page.

St. Peter's Rummage Sale: St. Peter's Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 9 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. A variety of items will be available for a free will donation, and lunch will be available for purchase until 2 p.m. each day. St. Peter's is located at 19747 County Highway 6, Audubon.

Hawley Rodeo: The community of Hawley will once again be hosting two days of PRCA Rodeo performances on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Gates open each night at 5 p.m., with the performance getting underway at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, an FFA food stand, vendors and more. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12. Cost at the gate is $25 for adults, $15 for kids or military veterans (must present photo ID at gate to receive military discount). Visit hawleyrodeo.com for more information, or to purchase advance tickets.

Live Music: Stella on the patio at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, June 9 at 6 p.m.; Mike Morse at the Cormorant Pub, June 9 at 7 p.m.; Whiskey Doubles at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, June 9 at 7 p.m.; Rheault Family Reunion at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn, June 9-10 at 7 p.m. (both nights); 3rd Street Blues Band, Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, June 10 at 6 p.m.; Jimmy and the Band of Souls at Pit 611, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Cormorant Pub, June 10 at 7 p.m.; Two Towns Down at Hub 41, June 10 at 7 p.m.; The Fat Cats at Hotel Shoreham, June 10 at 9 p.m.; Hardwood Groove at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, June 10 at 9 p.m.; Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings at Ottertail City Park, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Forefeathers at Long Bridge, June 16 at 6 p.m.; Doug Thompson at Cormorant Pub, June 16 at 8 p.m.; Fat Cats at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes, June 17 at 6 p.m.; Keith and Dave at Long Bridge, June 17 at 6 p.m.; Wayne McArthur at Hotel Shoreham, June 17 at 9 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge, June 18 at 2 p.m.

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, June 7-Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Summer Rec: Kids in the lakes area are invited to come to Detroit Lakes' City Park (near the tennis courts) and enjoy board games, ball games, disc golf, tennis, giant Jenga and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). There is no minimum or maximum age, but it is recommended that those not accompanied by a parent be age 8 and above. No cost to attend or use rec equipment. Visit https://www.dlccc.org/the-rec.html for more information.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays and Fridays through August from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar (no class July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Go to dlccc.org/artcellar.html to sign up online.

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, June 14-Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.