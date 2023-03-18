Happenings around the lakes area, March 18-29

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, March 18

VFW Senior Prom: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host its first annual Senior Prom event starting at 5 p.m. There will be a "king and queen" coronation, dancing, food, prize giveaways and good old-fashioned fun. Open to the public.

Quilts of Valor Fundraiser: A corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at the Dent Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Quilts of Valor program. Admission is a free will offering. There will also be a basket raffle, with tickets sold during the event. Money raised will be used for making and awarding Quilts of Valor to veterans and active duty military service personnel.

Disney Trivia: Come to the Detroit Lakes Library (1000 Washington Ave.) at 1 p.m. for a fun afternoon of Disney movie-themed trivia competition.

Laker Elementary Carnival: Detroit Lakes Middle School will host this year's elementary school carnival from 11 a..m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, bouncy houses, games, prizes and a silent auction! Open to the public.

Stephanie Krause Cancer Benefit: The Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club (150 Richwood Road) will host a cancer benefit for Stephanie Krause from 4 to 8 p.m. Food, games, raffle prizes and more. For ticket information, contact Sam at 701-219-3617, or Lori at 701-388-4342.

Mahnomen County Ducks Unlimited Banquet: Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host the annual banquet of the Mahnomen County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Over $15,000 in prizes will be awarded. Purchase tickets at mndu.org .

St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl: Nine local bars and restaurants — Detroit Mountain, VFW Post 1676, Northside, Brygge, Roasted, Bucks Mill Brewing, Hub 41, Lakeside and American Legion Post 15 — will host a St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl. Those who stop in and get their passports stamped at all participating businesses and return them to Hub 41 by 11 p.m. are eligible for a prize drawing; one lucky Crawler will win $500 in cash.

Shamrock Pub Crawl: Who is feeling lucky?Cormorant Lakes area residents are invited to take part in the Shamrock Pub Crawl, taking place at Cormorant Pub, Hooligan's, Parallel 46, Pit 611 and TJ's (passports available at each location). Those who complete their passport and bring them to the Cormorant Pub by 10 p.m. will be eligible to win the $200 cash prize.

Live Music: In2ition performs in the Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m.; Fat Cats at Shorewood Pub, starting at 7 p.m.; and Mick Klein at Cormorant Pub, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Color Guard Breakfast and Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. American Legion Post 15 Auxiliary will also be hosting a spring bake sale, with assorted baked goods and treats, at the same time as the breakfast.

March Fundraising Dinner: St. Andrew's Catholic Church of Hawley will be serving up turkey with all the trimmings, including assorted salads and desserts, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and free for those of preschool age and younger, with 15% of the proceeds going to support local charities.

Becker County Town Hall Meeting: State and local government officials will participate in a town hall meeting set for 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit Lakes. Open to the public. Take this opportunity to meet and discuss current issues with state and local elected officials.

Monday, March 20

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Mountain Trivia Night: Come out to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a fun-filled trivia night in the lounge. Some great prizes will be awarded.

Author Visit-Peter Bremer: Author Peter Bremer will share his experiences of self-publishing "The Forever Stone & Other Tales," a short fiction collection, as well as "Treetops," a young adult fantasy novel, in a 7 p.m/ presentation at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Free and open to the public. Bremer is a reference and instructional librarian at the University of Minnesota Morris. Learn more at: peterbremer.weebly.com .

Tuesday, March 21

Library Book Club: The Detroit Lakes Public Library's Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield ,a tale about a mysterious young girl who comes back to life after drowning. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, email the library at detroit@larl.org .

Aurora Borealis Presentation: Photographer, artist, musician and self-proclaimed Aurora Borealis addict Debbie Center will share her Aurora-chasing journeys in Minnesota and Alaska, along with her Aurora photographs and paintings, and discuss tips and tricks for capturing images of the Aurora for yourself. This event will be held at 1 p.m. in the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids. This presentation of the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, March 22

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

Thursday, March 23

Tween/Teen Writers Group: Teens and Tweens interested in pursuing writing are invited to join this group at 4 p.m. for inspiration and support. Grab a snack, do a writing prompt, learn writing tips, and hear feedback from your peers. Group meets at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. All area teens and tweens are welcome.

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will gather in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Dept (807 Summit Ave) for their monthly meeting; doors open at 6 p.m., Show and Tell items displayed at 6:30, and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Traveling Art Pub: Bucks Mill Brewing will host a visit from the Traveling Art Pub from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Create a 16x20-inch acrylic painting on canvas, while enjoying Bucks Mills' tasty brews, food and socializing. TAP brings all the supplies, and an apron to use during the event. Participants must be at least 16 years of age, and seating is limited to 40 people, with a minimum of 12 required to hold the class. Cost is $43.50 per person (including service fee); an additional $5 will be charged for those who sign up the day of the event. Pre-register online at thetravelingartpub.com .

Friday, March 24

Michael Ray in Concert: Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray performs live at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m. Including the success of his two hit albums, Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, has over 100 million YouTube views and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times. Tickets for this show are available online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, March 25

The Center Indoor Triathlon: Want a new challenge? Or want to challenge your past completion times? Register for The Center 2022 Spring Indoor Triathlon at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. The triathlon will consist of a 10-minute swim, 30 minutes on a spin bike, and a 20 minute run on the treadmill. Participants will receive a 10-minute transition after the swim and a 5-minute transition after the bike portion. Total distance will be calculated for each event (swim, bike, run). Each participant will receive a score based on total distance covered relative to that of the other participants. The competition will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration deadline is Wednesday, March 22. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Spring Market Shops: Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes will host a Spring Market Shops event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring area vendors, artists, crafters and fresh market items. For more information contact mall manager Dawn Livdahl at 218-847-1679 or by email at wsm@arvig.net .

Drive Through Food Drive: The Becker County Food Pantry will hold a drive-through food drive at the county fairgrounds from 12 to 4 p.m., co-hosted by the Detroit Lakes Lions Club and Dairy Queen. Donations of cash, canned food and other non-perishable food items will be accepted. Each donation will earn a coupon for a free Dairy Queen treat.

Detroit Mountain '80s Blowout: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an end-of-season celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring the annual Pond Skim competition as well as live music by Guys and Dahls starting at 6 p.m., fresh-grilled burgers and brews on tap as well as raffle drawings and more. Visit detroitmountain.com for details.

Lakes Area Chorale: This year's spring concert by the Lakes Area Chorale, "Rock 'N Soul Meets Gospel" — with a special appearance by The Fat Cats — will take place at 4 p.m. on the main stage of the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes. Open to the public.

Eagles Charity Auction: Eagles Aerie 2342 will host its annual live charity auction, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Eagles Club, 112 Holmes St. W. Open to the public.

Sunday, March 26

Breakfast Fundraiser: The Lakes Area Leathernecks Marine Corps League, Detachment 1483, will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes. Menu is a choice of pancakes or French toast with sausage or bacon and a side of eggs.

Monday, March 27

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the upcoming Crunchyroll Awards. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Mountain Trivia Night: Come out to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a fun-filled trivia night in the lounge. Some great prizes will be awarded.

Tuesday, March 28

"Hugs Help" Presentation: Randy Stocker, who lost three family members in a car crash, presents "Hugs Help," an intimate perspective on surviving grief, while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers, at 1 p.m. in the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids. This presentation of the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is free and open to the public.

Library Club: Storyteller Patty Nunn will be the special guest at this month's meeting of the Detroit Lakes Library Club, which starts at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the DL Public Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Patty’s stories will include tales from her childhood traveling with a small, family-owned carnival during the summer. Open to the public.

Family Movie Night: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a 5 p.m. movie night, including a free screening of the family-friendly animated classic "The Incredibles" along with hot cocoa and popcorn. Open to the public.

Wednesday, March 29

Let's Get to Work Job Fair: The Detroit Lakes campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College will host a "Let's Get to Work" Job Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a host of area businesses promoting their current job listings. Businesses wishing to participate should contact the Chamber to sign up and pay their registration fees. This event is open to the public, at no cost to attendees.

Prairie Woods IWLA Meeting: The Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. Discussion will center on planning the area's next EV (electric vehicle) Event. Attendance via Zoom is also an option; call 701-388-1883 for more information, or send an email to pwikes@gmail.com .

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Up South, Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, March 24-25 at 8 p.m.

Lakes Home and Sport Show: The Lake Region Builders Association will host its annual Home and Sport Show om March 25-26 at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Free parking; admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under age 18 who are accompanied by an adult. Visit lakeregionbuilders.com for more information.

Lenten Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Lenten fish fry on Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church Parish Center in Detroit Lakes; and Friday, March 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Menu will include fish, potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, bun and dessert in Detroit Lakes; or fried fish, scalloped potatoes/French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream in Frazee. All proceeds return to the community; Sacred Heart's proceeds will go toward repaying the loan for the church's new roof.

St. Patrick's Party Weekend: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting a two-day St. Patrick's celebration, March 17-18. Come hang out with us and celebrate all things green, whether you enjoy skiing, snowboarding, tubing, or none of the above! Live music, costume contests, great food, and of course, plenty of green beer on tap throughout. (Detroit Mountain is also a stop on the St. Patrick's Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 18.)

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.