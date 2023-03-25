Happenings around the lakes area, March 25-April 5

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, March 25

The Center Indoor Triathlon: Want a new challenge? Or want to challenge your past completion times? Register for The Center 2022 Spring Indoor Triathlon at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. The triathlon will consist of a 10-minute swim, 30 minutes on a spin bike, and a 20 minute run on the treadmill. Participants will receive a 10-minute transition after the swim and a 5-minute transition after the bike portion. Total distance will be calculated for each event (swim, bike, run). Each participant will receive a score based on total distance covered relative to that of the other participants. The competition will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration deadline is Wednesday, March 22. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Spring Market Shops: Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes will host a Spring Market Shops event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring area vendors, artists, crafters and fresh market items. For more information contact mall manager Dawn Livdahl at 218-847-1679 or by email at wsm@arvig.net .

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Cinema 7 Theatres, located in the Washington Square Mall, will host a free 10 a.m. screening of the family-friendly film, "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." Concessions open at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Drive Through Food Drive: The Becker County Food Pantry will hold a drive-through food drive at the county fairgrounds from 12 to 4 p.m., co-hosted by the Detroit Lakes Lions Club and Dairy Queen. Donations of cash, canned food and other non-perishable food items will be accepted. Each donation will earn a coupon for a free Dairy Queen treat.

Detroit Mountain End-of-Season Blowout: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an end-of-season "80s Blowout" celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with music, fresh-grilled burgers, '80s costume contest, raffle drawings (grand prize is a rhythm hot tub!) and more. The Lake Jam all-ages skiing and snowboarding showcase gets underway at noon, with registration starting at 11 a.m., and to close out the day, the lodge will host "Burgers, Brews and Bands," with live music by Guys and Dahls starting at 6 p.m.

Lakes Area Chorale: This year's spring concert by the Lakes Area Chorale, "Rock 'N Soul Meets Gospel" — with a special appearance by The Fat Cats — will take place at 4 p.m. on the main stage of the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes. Open to the public.

Eagles Charity Auction: Eagles Aerie 2342 will host its annual live charity auction, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Eagles Club, 112 Holmes St. W. Open to the public.

Sunday, March 26

Breakfast Fundraiser: The Lakes Area Leathernecks Marine Corps League, Detachment 1483, will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes. Menu is a choice of pancakes or French toast with sausage or bacon and a side of eggs.

Monday, March 27

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the upcoming Crunchyroll Awards. Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Mountain Trivia Night: Come out to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a fun-filled trivia night in the lounge. Some great prizes will be awarded.

Tuesday, March 28

"Hugs Help" Presentation: Randy Stocker, who lost three family members in a car crash, presents "Hugs Help," an intimate perspective on surviving grief, while providing practical and proven words, actions and gestures for those supporting grievers, at 1 p.m. in the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids. This presentation of the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is free and open to the public.

Library Club: Storyteller Patty Nunn will be the special guest at this month's meeting of the Detroit Lakes Library Club, which starts at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the DL Public Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Patty’s stories will include tales from her childhood traveling with a small, family-owned carnival during the summer. Open to the public.

Family Movie Night: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a 5 p.m. movie night, including a free screening of the family-friendly animated classic "The Incredibles" along with hot cocoa and popcorn. Open to the public.

Wednesday, March 29

Let's Get to Work Job Fair: The Detroit Lakes campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College will host a "Let's Get to Work" Job Fair from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a host of area businesses promoting their current job listings. Businesses wishing to participate should contact the Chamber to sign up and pay their registration fees. This event is open to the public, at no cost to attendees.

Prairie Woods IWLA Meeting: The Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. Discussion will center on planning the area's next EV (electric vehicle) Event. Attendance via Zoom is also an option; call 701-388-1883 for more information, or send an email to pwikes@gmail.com .

Friday, March 31

Seed Starting Basics: The Detroit Lakes Public Library and Becker County Master Gardeners will offer an open house with information on "Seed Starting Basics," 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This open house will cover the basics of seed starting through hands-on stations and additional resources and displays, such as a growth light display. Seed starting is a great way to start a garden, without having to wait until summer. Any questions, please call 218-847-2168.

Lenten Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids age 5 and under. Menu will include fried fish, scalloped potatoes/French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream. Proceeds will go toward repaying the loan for the church's new roof as well as youth scholarships in the community.

Copper Street Brass: Combining classical music with jazz, pop and rock, Copper Street Brass has wowed audiences with their innovative blend of musical style and breath-taking brass-playing skill. They are bringing their inventive music to the Holmes Theatre stage for a 7:30 p.m. concert featuring "music of the 70s" — including the 1770s, 1870s and 1970s. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dlccc.org/holmes.html , by calling 218-844-7469 or by visiting the box office, located at 806 Summit Ave., which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of the show.

Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour: Kent Freeman Arena will be the host of the 5th Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with general admission starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy unlimited 2-ounce samples of craft beers, hard cider and malt beverages; VIP attendees will receive an extra hour of sampling (from 5 to 6 p.m.), access to specialty beers, plus event swag including a sampling mug, event program, custom T-shirt and more. Tickets available in advance, for a discount, at Seven Sisters Spirits or online at craftbeertours.com . Full-price tickets will also be available at the door. Must be age 21 or above to attend.

Saturday, April 1

Permit to Carry Class: The Sandbar in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry class by Red Bull Firearms Training, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch provided as part of the class; cost is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals. Handgun rentals available. Call 218-234-7145 to sign up.

Easter Fun Day: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will host an Easter Fun Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with a make-and-take craft, cupcake decorating, games and a chance to have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Cinema 7 Theatres and the Washington Square Mall will host a free 10 a.m. screening of the family-friendly animated movie, "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile." Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m.

Heart O' Lakes Harmony: The Heart O'Lakes Harmony Men's Chorus will host its spring concert, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway," at 7:30 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are available at the Holmes Box Office, by phone at 218-844-7469, or online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

VFW Spring Stag: VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes will host its Spring Stag fundraiser, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50, available at the VFW, and include dinner, drinks and gun drawings. Need not be present to win the drawings.

Sunday, April 2

Puzzle Competition: Do you enjoy putting together jigsaw puzzles? Then join the Lakes Trail Blazers Saddle Club at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 for their 2nd annual puzzle competition fundraiser. Registration gets underway at 11:30 a.m., with the competition taking place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Puzzles are 500 pieces each. Maximum capacity is 20 teams, so pre-registration is required, but there are still a few slots open. Cost is $45 per team, which can include two or four people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three fastest teams in both the 2-person and 4-person groups. To sign up, contact LeAnn Vetter at 218-849-7484, or send an email to leannjay5@hotmail.com .

Ham Bingo: The Callaway Lions will host a session of Ham Bingo starting at 7 p.m. in the Callaway Event Center. Open to the public.

Tuesday, April 4

Company Culture Club: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will host "Company Culture Club," a corporate culture learning workshop with specialist Mike Henke, 9-11 a.m. at the Chamber office, 700 Summit Ave. Cost is $20 for Chamber members, $30 for nonmembers; please RSVP by March 31 at the Chamber office, 218-847-9202.

El Zagal Shrine Circus: The Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard will host three performances by the El Zagal Shrine Circus at Kent Freeman Arena, starting at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each show. See the circus acts, enjoy all the great circus treats and toys, and get the chance to win free bikes for all! Tickets on sale at Central Market in Detroit Lakes or from any Shriner. Cost is $10 per person, or free for all kds age 5 and under.

Welcome to Detroit Lakes: Whether you are new to the area or want to re-connect with the community, come to the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office (700 Summit Ave.) at 4 p.m. for a free open house where you can learn about events, resources and community information you can use. No cost to attend, but please RSVP by contacting the chamber office at 218-847-9202.

Abstract Painting: Artist Kara Schumann will present an abstract painting workshop, "Exploring Non-Representational Art," 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes Art Cellar in the basement of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Using color, line, form, space, light and composition, Schumann will lead participants through a multi- layer non-representational abstract acrylic painting on canvas. Be ready to explore abstract painting by working from your imagination while exploring techniques to create vivid and innovative imagery. Class is intended for those age 16 and up; cost is $65 per person, which includes all supplies. Sign up at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

50-State Bike Touring Presentation: Interested in bike touring and/or mountain biking? Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance & Trails) at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes for their 7 p.m. membership meeting and presentation by Nancy McDaniel about "50 states of bicycle adventures."

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Up South, Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, March 24-25 at 8 p.m.

Lakes Home and Sport Show: The Lake Region Builders Association will host its annual Home and Sport Show om March 25-26 at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Free parking; admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under age 18 who are accompanied by an adult. Visit lakeregionbuilders.com for more information.

Hillfest at the Mountain: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host a new, two-day event on March 31-April 1, as part of the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge (MESC) racing series. The weekend will feature Hillclimb, Hillcross and Hill-Drags racing categories, thrilling for spectators and participants alike. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Friday, with racing from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday's festivities begin at 8 a.m., with races at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.