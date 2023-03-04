Happenings around the lakes area, March 4-15

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, March 4

Free Movie Screening: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "DC League of Super Pets," starting at 10 a.m. Concessions open at 9:30. Open to the public.

Armory Open House: The Minnesota National Guard Armory in Detroit Lakes will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be displays to check out, and a bounce house for the kids. For more information, call Floyd DeGroat at 651-268-8074.

Frazee Taste of the Wild: Come to the Frazee Event Center from 3- 7 p.m. for an evening of kids' games, door prizes, outdoors-themed mini sessions, vendor booths, a competition for best game dishes (prizes will be awarded; ,must be homemade to compete), a silent auction, and a special presentation from keynote speaker Jake Blow of Habitat Pro, LLC. All proceeds will go to support the event in this and future years. Hosted by Harvest Church of Frazee.

Lions Bowling Blast: The Detroit Lakes Lions Club will host an evening of friendly, yet competitive bowling at Voyageur Lanes, with two start times, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Cost to participate is $120 for a 4-person team. You don't need to be professional or any good at all to have fun with your friends playing Scotch Doubles, 8 pin-no tap and midnight bowling. To register, contact Brenda Wieland at 218-844-4221, ext. 112, or via email at lionsclub.detroitlakes.mn@gmail.com .

Burgers, Brews and Bands): Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will host an evening of live music, featuring the band FrostFire, along with fresh-grilled burgers and cold brews on tap, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Sunday, March 5

Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Honor Flight Breakfast: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast to raise funds for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota, with serving from 8 am. to 1 p.m. Open to the public.

Tuesday, March 7

Lights Out at the Library: Encourage your child's reading skills by bringing them to Lights Out at the Library, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave. Kids can choose a book to read by flashlight, independently or with a loved one, in the library's special Lights Out Area. Intended for kids ages 6-13; each child will get a glowstick and a personalized book recommendation. Flashlights provided by the library. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, March 8

M State Campus Visit Day: The Detroit Lakes campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College will welcome prospective students and other interested visitors for campus tours; information sessions on financial aid, scholarships, accessibility and student life; a preview M State programs and opportunities to meet its faculty members; win prizes and more, starting at 10 a.m. Sign up to attend M State Visit Day online at minnesota.edu/attend-visit-day .

The Remember Project: Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging and Clay County Age Well will present a 3 p.m. virtual screening of the one-act play "In the Garden," at the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.). In this play, Arthur Monsetin's adult children have come together to decide a course of action for their beloved father who is struggling with Alzheimer's disease. Long ingrained familial tensions come to the surface as Peter, Karen and Jamie wrestle with how best to treasure their father as they also come to terms with his limitations. Following the play, a discussion will be led by staff from the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. This program may benefit anyone experiencing dementia in a friend or loved one.

Thursday, March 9

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on "The Sun is Also a Star" by Nicola Yoon, in all of its adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

B2Wins at the Holmes: Fun loving violin and ukulele playing twin brothers from Brazil, B2Wins (pronounced B-Twins), will present their "Top 40 From the Last 40" concert at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or at the box office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to each show.

Friday, March 10

Skid Row in Concert: Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino will host an 8 p.m. concert by chart-topping American rock band Skid Row. Tickets are available online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, March 11

BookEnds Online: The Wadena County Historical Society is hosting an online BookEnds presentation with Matt Goldman, New York Times bestselling author of "Carolina Moonset." Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org at 11:30 a.m. to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees...all from the comfort of your home! This BookEnds event, like all BookEnds events, will also be available for archived viewing at wadenacountryhistory.org after the live webinar. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Permit to Carry Class: The Sandbar in Detroit Lakes will host a Minnesota Permit to Carry class by Red Bull Firearms Training, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This class will cover the laws pertaining to the permit as well as the basic fundamentals of marksmanship. Lunch provided as part of the class; cost is $80 for new students, $70 for renewals. Handgun rentals available. Call 218-234-7145 to sign up.

Golden Gloves Boxing: Detroit Lakes High School's Lakeshirts Field House will host Golden Gloves boxing starting at 3 p.m.

Whitetails Unlimited Banquet: The Detroit Lakes chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will host a 5 pm. banquet at the Holiday Inn Lakefront, featuring games of chance, raffle drawings and a great meal. To reserve your seat, or for more information, call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230, or Paul Dellaneva, 701-371-7309.

Tuesday, March 14

Artist Collective Discovery Session: All artists and creators are invited to gather at the Holmes Art Cellar at 10 a.m. to brainstorm and discover what can help us shape the creative scene in our community. All makers, crafters, designers, fine artists (and not-so-fine artists), photographers, plus patrons and cheerleaders of the arts are welcome to provide input on arts in the lakes area. Enjoy coffee and treats while spending time with fellow creatives. There is no fee to attend, but we ask that you pre-register by noon on Friday, March 10 for planning purposes. Sign up online at http://bit.ly/3mhcXJG . Can't attend but have thoughts to share? Please drop us an e-mail at visualarts@dlccc.org .

Abstract Painting: Artist Kara Schumann will present an abstract painting workshop, "Free Your Mind," 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes Art Cellar in the basement of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Attendees will learn to create a multi-layer, non-representational abstract acrylic painting on canvas.Schumann will teach you how to abandon more traditional painting techniques to employ a more intuitive approach. You will also uncover the principles of color, shape, line, texture, tone, space, and value. Class is intended for those age 16 and up; cost is $65 per person, which includes all supplies. Sign up at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Drop Tailgate, Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, March 4 at 8 p.m.; In the Fields at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, March 11 at 9 p.m.; Radio Nation, Mustang Lounge at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, March 10-11 at 8 p.m.;

Naytahwaush Nightriders Snodeo: The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club will host their 53rd Annual Snodeo Races will be held March 4-5 at Pinehurst Resort. Part of the Cor Power Sports racing series, this event includes multiple racing categories for both kids and adults. Course will not be plowed beyond the first mile. Broadcast locally on 88.1 FM. Spectators welcome. Visit corpowersports.com for more information, or to register your sled.

Lenten Fish Fry: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Lenten fish fry on Fridays, March 10 and March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church Parish Center in Detroit Lakes; and March 17 and 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee. Menu will include fish, potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, bun and dessert in Detroit Lakes; or fried fish, scalloped potatoes/French fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread and ice cream in Frazee. All proceeds return to the community; Sacred Heart's proceeds will go toward repaying the loan for the church's new roof.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

LRAC Artist Cohort Alumni Exhibit: Ten alumni of the 2022 Lake Region Arts Council Artist Cohort program will be exhibiting their work at the LRAC Gallery in Fergus Falls from now through March 15. Participating artists include Carmen McCullough, Detroit Lakes; Chanda Kraft, Alexandria; Becky Albright, Alexandria; Flacon Gott, Moorhead; Jodi Peterson, Moorhead; Mike Weatherly, Elbow Lake; Nancy X. Valentine, Underwood; Patricia Ann Wahl, Fergus Falls; Ruth Hanson, Vining; and Sean Scott, Battle Lake. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed from Friday through Sunday. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the exhibit is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in Minnesota) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780, or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org .

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public.

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.