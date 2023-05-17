Happenings around the lakes area, May 17-28

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, May 17

Celebrate Aging Expo: Come to Detroit Lakes' Holiday Inn between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for Essentia Health's annual Celebrate Aging Expo, which will feature a question-and-answer panel at 10:30 a.m., tons of door prizes, over 30 vendor booths to visit and more, then stay for bingo at 1 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Brown Bag Lunch: The Becker County Museum's Brown Bag Lunch series returns with a noon presentation by pickleball enthusiast Dale Twedt, who will talk about the history of the sport, how tournaments work and local pickleball participation. Brown Bag Lunches are free and open to the public. Pack a lunch or call the museum at 218-847-2938 to reserve a lunch for $15 and we will have it waiting for you. The museum is located at 714 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes (it shares a lobby with the Historic Holmes Theatre).

Post-Traumatic Success: Join former Frazee firefighter Scott Geiselhart at Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church for a Mental Health Awareness Month presentation on "Seeing in Color Again: Post-Traumatic Success," with a light meal at 5 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Thursday, May 18

Library Teen Advisory Group: Area teens are invited to join TAG in the library's main meeting room at 4 p.m. We meet each month to suggest books and other materials for the library to purchase, assist library staff in creating fun library programs, and make the library welcome for all.

Vergas Trail Plan Open House: The cities of Frazee and Vergas are in the midst of finalizing plans for several new trails in the area. An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. tonight at the Vergas Event Center, to review plans for connecting Frazee to Wannigan Park by trail; an update on the status of Wannigan Park planning and development; plans for connecting Vergas to the Heartland Trail at Frazee and the Heart of the Lakes Trail — and an opportunity for the public to provide input on all of the above. Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. For more information, please contact Patrick Hollister at patrick.hollister@claycountymn.gov or 218-329-1809.

Friday, May 19

Painting Workshop: Join artists Anna Lassonde and Val Voigt at Detroit Lakes Floral and Gifts in the Washington Square Mall at 6:30pm for a fun evening of creativity and fun. You will get to paint a face or whatever design you want on a flower pot that is 6.5 inches high and 5 inches in diameter, then pick out a plant for your new pot to take home. Cost is $37, with all supplies included; all ages welcome. Tickets may be purchased at jollybirdstudio.com (click on the "Events" tab).

Saturday, May 20

Ceramic Bird Painting Workshop: Visit the Becker County Museum between 1-3 p.m. to paint a little ceramic bird, perfect for a window ledge or flower pot and ready to take with you. Cost is per bird and does not include a day pass, which is not required to participate in the activity. Children under 16 must have an adult with them. Supplies are limited. Pre-registration is encouraged. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information, or register online at beckercountyhistory.org/store .

Aiming High for PAD: The Detroit Lakes-based Patriot Assistance Dogs (PAD) program will host a sporting fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn. Tickets are $75 each, and may be purchased via the PAD website at patriotassistancedogs.com . Admission includes access to games of chance, door prizes, dinner and a one-year PAD membership.

TKD School Seminars: The Lakes Area Warriors TKD Club will host Pam "Bam" Sorenson for two live seminars at Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo, including Brazilian Jiu-jitsu from10 a.m. to noon, and kickboxing from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for one seminar, or $60 for both. Sign up via the Detroit Lakes TKD Facebook page .

No Mercy XI: Mixed martial arts and muay thai fighting action comes to Detroit Lakes' Kent Freeman Arena at 3 p.m., featuring some of the region's best fighters. Tickets are available online at ignitefctix.com .

Sunday, May 21

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Detroit Lakes Psychic and Wellness Fair: Come to the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and enjoy tarot/oracle card readers, mediums, psychics, Reiki energy healers, shamans and reflexology as well as vendors selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense, and other merchandise. Entry fee is $5; a bag of free goodies will be given to each of the first 30 people through the door.

Monday, May 22

Community Blood Drive: Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate blood please contact Denise at 218-847-5655, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the the Mecha and Robot anime like "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Mobile Suit Gundam" series and "86: Eighty-Six." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Genealogy for Beginners: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a 6 p.m. class, "Genealogy for Beginners: Discover Your Roots." This workshop is offered free-of-charge, but registration is required. Register online at larl.org/locations/detroit lakes or by calling or visiting the library.

Tuesday, May 23

Family Fun Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. and do a Lego challenge, play a game, color a picture or put together a puzzle. Games, puzzles, Legos, and coloring supplies are available on a first come basis. Free and open to the public.

Frazee Trail Plan Open House: The cities of Frazee and Vergas are in the midst of finalizing plans for several new trails in the area. An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. tonight at the Frazee Event Center, to review plans for connecting Frazee to Wannigan Park by trail; an update on the status of Wannigan Park planning and development; plans for connecting Vergas to the Heartland Trail at Frazee and the Heart of the Lakes Trail — and an opportunity for the public to provide input on all of the above. Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.; a free, light supper will also be served, courtesy of the Frazee Community Development Corporation. For more information, please contact Patrick Hollister at patrick.hollister@claycountymn.gov or 218-329-1809.

Wednesday, May 24

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Thursday, May 25

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting of a loon on canvas that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com .

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly gathering in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Department at 807 Summit Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., with "Show and Tell" items displayed at 6:30 and the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information

Saturday, May 27

Tour Allure: Come to Allure in downtown Detroit Lakes (821 Washington Ave.) starting at 10 a.m. for a Memorial Day weekend event including live music, hot dogs, lemonade, in-store sales and giveaways. All free will donations at this event will benefit Project 412.

Osage Sportsman's Club Range Grand Re-Opening: The Osage Sportsmans Club Range, located at 25315 County Road 48, Osage, will host a grand re-opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Come see the new range and enjoy coffee and cake as we celebrate our new berms, the new pistol range, the updated trap range and our new archery area. Information about ongoing events, trap shooting and upcoming events, such as Lady’s Day, The Outdoor Show (previously the Gun & Knife Show), and Rifle Sight-In will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold for the drawing that will be held at the end of the Outdoor Show. No entry fee; families are welcome. For more information contact Tom Wettels, 218-252-1130, or Jim Hartig, 218-252-9430.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Festival of Birds: Detroit Lakes will host its 26th Annual Festival of Birds on May 18-20. The festival kicks off with a social and bird trivia at Hub 41 on Thursday, May 18, and concludes with a dinner and birding presentation on “Flight Plan 2050: The Global effort to preserve Birds of the Americas” with Audubon Society Chief Conservation Officer Marshall Johnson on Saturday, May 20 at M State in Detroit Lakes, starting at 4:45 p.m. In between there will be multiple field trips, a dinner and presentation on “Pollinators in Paradise: Butterflies and Moths of the American Tropics" with international birder and retired DNR Non-Game Wildlife Program supervisor Carroll Henderson on Friday, and a lunch-and learn presentation on the Common Loon with avid Park Rapids birder, retired educator and writer Steve Maanum on Saturday, For a complete list of event times, locations and registration information, visit the Detroit Lakes Chamber website at visitdetroitlakes.com/event/festival-of-birds-in-detroit-lakes-minnesota .

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Shady Hollow Opening Weekend: Shady Hollow Flea Market in rural Detroit Lakes will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. There will be live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, featuring Tim Eggebraaten on Saturday, May 27; The Cropdusters with Jake Schaefbauer on Sunday, May 28; and Rick Adams on Monday, May 29.

St. John's Rummage Sale: St. John's Lutheran Church of Vergas will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Open to all.

Summer Muslcal Theater Camp: "The Addams Family" will be the focus of this summer's musical theater camp at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes. Auditions are Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. Rehearsals start Tuesday, May 30 and continue every weekday from 1 to 5 p.m. through the debut of the show at the Holmes Theatre on June 22. Cost is $175 per person (includes a t-shirt). Performances will be June 22-23 at 7 p.m. and June 24 at 1 p.m. For more information, contact the Holmes Theatre Box Office at 218-844-SHOW or visit the website at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Live Music: Tripwire performs at Zorbaz's Summer Kick-Off Party in Detroit Lakes, May 19 at 9 p.m.; October Road performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, May 19-20 at 8 p.m.; Dan Brekke Band performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 6 p.m.; My Famous Friends perform at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, May 26 at 8 p.m.; Mike Morse performs at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 3 p.m.; The Fat Cats perform at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 6 p.m.; Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 28 at 2 p.m.; Kyle Colby performs at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, May 28 at 9 p.m.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.