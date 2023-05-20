Happenings around the lakes area, May 20-31

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, May 20

St. John's Rummage Sale: St. John's Lutheran Church of Vargas will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be Donuts by Kathy for sale as well as new items from the former Attic Shop. Open to all.

Festival of Birds: The final day of Detroit Lakes' 26th Annual Festival of Birds will begin with early morning field trips to Agassiz Dunes and Maplewood State Park; then moves to M State in Detroit Lakes for a lunch-and learn presentation on the Common Loon with avid Park Rapids birder, retired educator and writer Steve Maanum; a Birders' Bazaar and silent auction throughout the afternoon; and a dinner and birding presentation on “Flight Plan 2050: The Global effort to preserve Birds of the Americas” with Audubon Society Chief Conservation Officer Marshall Johnson, starting at 4:45 p.m. For a complete list of event times, locations and registration information, visit the Detroit Lakes Chamber website at visitdetroitlakes.com/event/festival-of-birds-in-detroit-lakes-minnesota .

Ceramic Bird Painting Workshop: Visit the Becker County Museum between 1-3 p.m. to paint a little ceramic bird, perfect for a window ledge or flower pot and ready to take with you. Cost is per bird and does not include a day pass, which is not required to participate in the activity. Children under 16 must have an adult with them. Supplies are limited. Pre-registration is encouraged. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information, or register online at beckercountyhistory.org/store .

Aiming High for PAD: The Detroit Lakes-based Patriot Assistance Dogs (PAD) program will host a sporting fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn. Tickets are $75 each, and may be purchased via the PAD website at patriotassistancedogs.com . Admission includes access to games of chance, door prizes, dinner and a one-year PAD membership.

TKD School Seminars: The Lakes Area Warriors TKD Club will host Pam "Bam" Sorenson for two live seminars at Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo, including Brazilian Jiu-jitsu from10 a.m. to noon, and kickboxing from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for one seminar, or $60 for both. Sign up via the Detroit Lakes TKD Facebook page .

No Mercy XI: Mixed martial arts and muay thai fighting action comes to Detroit Lakes' Kent Freeman Arena at 3 p.m., featuring some of the region's best fighters. Tickets are available online at ignitefctix.com .

Sunday, May 21

Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club, 810 West Lake Drive, Detroit Lakes. Suggested donation is $8 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; sausage or bacon; and coffee or orange juice. Plenty of tables, lots of space. Open to all.

Detroit Lakes Psychic and Wellness Fair: Come to the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and enjoy tarot/oracle card readers, mediums, psychics, Reiki energy healers, shamans and reflexology as well as vendors selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense, and other merchandise. Entry fee is $5; a bag of free goodies will be given to each of the first 30 people through the door.

Detroit Lakes High School Commencement: Graduation ceremonies for the Detroit Lakes High School Class of 2023 get underway at 2 p.m. in the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at DLHS. Open to the public.

Monday, May 22

Community Blood Drive: Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate blood please contact Denise at 218-847-5655, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

Anime and Manga Club: Anime and manga fans are invited to geek out over their favorite shows and stories, starting at 4 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's discussion will focus on the the Mecha and Robot anime like "Neon Genesis Evangelion," "Mobile Suit Gundam" series and "86: Eighty-Six." Open to all area teens who are interested in joining the discussion.

Genealogy for Beginners: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will host a 6 p.m. class, "Genealogy for Beginners: Discover Your Roots." This workshop is offered free-of-charge, but registration is required. Register online at larl.org/locations/detroit lakes or by calling or visiting the library.

Tuesday, May 23

Family Fun Night: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. and do a Lego challenge, play a game, color a picture or put together a puzzle. Games, puzzles, Legos, and coloring supplies are available on a first come basis. Free and open to the public.

Frazee Trail Plan Open House: The cities of Frazee and Vergas are in the midst of finalizing plans for several new trails in the area. An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. tonight at the Frazee Event Center, to review plans for connecting Frazee to Wannigan Park by trail; an update on the status of Wannigan Park planning and development; plans for connecting Vergas to the Heartland Trail at Frazee and the Heart of the Lakes Trail — and an opportunity for the public to provide input on all of the above. Presentations will take place at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.; a free, light supper will also be served, courtesy of the Frazee Community Development Corporation. For more information, please contact Patrick Hollister at patrick.hollister@claycountymn.gov or 218-329-1809.

Alcohol Inks Painting Class: Come to the Holmes Art Cellar (806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) at 5 p.m. for a two-hour class on painting with alcohol inks, taught by artist Kara Schumann. Go with the flow and create a beautiful abstract flower with the techniques you will learn. You will leave with four to five pieces of art. Class fee is $65, and includes all supplies. Children ages 8 and above are welcome with a paid adult. Pre-registration required; sign up via email at visualarts@dlccc.org .

Wednesday, May 24

Open Acoustic Jam: Bring your acoustic instruments to the Detroit Lakes Public Library for an unplugged jam session, starting at 5 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to this supportive and family-friendly event. Free and open to the public. Bring your acoustic instrument and come have some fun!

Thursday, May 25

Tween/Teen Writers Group: Tweens and teens who love to create stories, poetry, characters, and plot twists are invited to hang out with other writers at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 4 p.m. Each month we have a writing prompt, give feedback for anything you want to share, and talk about the writing process.

Traveling Art Pub: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. for a fun evening creating a 16x20-inch acrylic painting of a loon on canvas that you can take home at the end of the night. Traveling Art Pub provides all the supplies, including an apron to wear while painting. Cost is $43.50 per person; must be at least age 16 to participate. Sign up at thetravelingartpub.com .

Quilting: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly gathering in the meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Police Department at 807 Summit Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m., with "Show and Tell" items displayed at 6:30 and the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Email LakesAreaQuilters@gmail.com for more information.

Friday, May 26

Everclear at Shooting Star: Alt-rock icons Everclear perform live at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino Event Center, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24, and may be purchased online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, May 27

Tour Allure: Come to Allure in downtown Detroit Lakes (821 Washington Ave.) starting at 10 a.m. for a Memorial Day weekend event including live music, hot dogs, lemonade, in-store sales and giveaways. All free will donations at this event will benefit Project 412.

Osage Sportsman's Club Range Grand Re-Opening: The Osage Sportsmans Club Range, located at 25315 County Road 48, Osage, will host a grand re-opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Come see the new range and enjoy coffee and cake as we celebrate our new berms, the new pistol range, the updated trap range and our new archery area. Information about ongoing events, trap shooting and upcoming events, such as Lady’s Day, The Outdoor Show (previously the Gun & Knife Show), and Rifle Sight-In will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold for the drawing that will be held at the end of the Outdoor Show. No entry fee; families are welcome. For more information contact Tom Wettels, 218-252-1130, or Jim Hartig, 218-252-9430.

Monday, May 29

Ogema VFW Cemetery Visit Schedule: Ogema VFW Post 9880 and its Auxiliary will be making Memorial Day cemetery visits throughout the morning. The group will assemble at the Ogema VFW Hall at 7:30 a.m., then visit a dozen local cemeteries according to the following schedule: St. Columba’s Episcopal Cemetery, White Earth, 8:15 a.m.; Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, White Earth, 8:30 a.m.; White Earth Veteran’s Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.; Assembly of God Cemetery, White Earth, 9 a.m.; Calvary Catholic Cemetery, White Earth, 9:15 a.m.; Aura Finnish Cemetery, Goat Ranch Road, 9:40 a.m.; Callaway City Cemetery, 10:15 a.m.; Ogema City Cemetery, 10:45 a.m.; Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Ogema, 10:50 a.m.; Waubun City Cemetery, 11:30 a.m.; St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Waubun, 11:45 a.m.; Lake Grove Cemetery, 12:15 p.m.

Memorial Day Mass: Assumption Catholic Church of Callaway will be offering a Memorial Day Mass prior to the VFW program at the Callaway Cemetery. The 8:45 a.m. mass will be followed by coffee and fellowship until the start of the 10:15 a.m. VFW program at the cemetery.

Memorial Day Parade and Program: Detroit Lakes' Memorial Day Parade steps off at Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m., then proceeds south on Washington Avenue to the roundabout next to the City Park. The parade will be followed by an 11 a.m. program at the Pavilion, featuring Mayor Matt Brenk and keynote speaker Tom Frank, a U.S. Army veteran and retired teacher.

Memorial Day Luncheon: Egelund Lutheran Church in Rochert will serve a light lunch for Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is a free-will offering, with proceeds to be used for upkeep of the church and its cemetery. All are welcome.

Wednesday, May 31

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Native Nations and Local History Organizations: Come to the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) for a 9 a.m. workshop hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society, focused on building an understanding that Minnesota shares borders with four Dakota and seven Ojibwe nations who are oftentimes overlooked or underrepresented in non-Native spaces. This training is intended to support the work of history organizations across the state. Participants will leave the session with a better understanding of how to talk about native nations in Minnesota. Workshop is free, but pre-registration is requested; sign up online at e ventbrite.com .

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Shady Hollow Opening Weekend: Shady Hollow Flea Market in rural Detroit Lakes will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. There will be live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, featuring Tim Eggebraaten on Saturday, May 27; The Cropdusters with Jake Schaefbauer on Sunday, May 28; and Rick Adams on Monday, May 29.

Summer Musical Theater Camp: "The Addams Family" will be the focus of this summer's musical theater camp at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes. Auditions are Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. Rehearsals start Tuesday, May 30 and continue every weekday from 1 to 5 p.m. through the debut of the show at the Holmes Theatre on June 22. Cost is $175 per person (includes a t-shirt). Performances will be June 22-23 at 7 p.m. and June 24 at 1 p.m. For more information, contact the Holmes Theatre Box Office at 218-844-SHOW or visit the website at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html .

Fair Hills Pickleball Tournament and Clinics: The first-ever Fair Hills Pickleball Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 27-28 at Fair Hills Resort, 24270 County Highway 20, Detroit Lakes. There will also be breakout clinics hosted by professional pickleballers, Paul Murray and Paul Huch. Cost is $119 per player for Fair Hills guests, or $139 for visiting players, which includes entry into the tournament as well as the clinics. Weekend specials are available at Fair Hills Resort. Call 218-847-7638 or 800-323-2849 for more information, or send an email to info@fairhillsresort.com.

Live Music: October Road performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, May 20 at 8 p.m.; My Famous Friends perform at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, May 26 at 9 p.m.; Jonah and the Whales perfrom at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, May 26-27 at 8 p.m.; Mike Morse performs at Hub 41 in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 3 p.m.; The Fat Cats perform at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 6 p.m.; Dan Brekke Band performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 27 at 6 p.m.; Kyle Colby performs at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, May 28 at 9 p.m.; Island Time performs at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays or Fridays from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar, starting May 30 (no class June 2 or during the week of July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.