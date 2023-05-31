Happenings around the lakes area, May 31-June 11

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, May 31

Group Bike Ride: Join LAMBAT (Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails) at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a group bike ride. This ride is open to all ages and skill levels.

Native Nations and Local History Organizations: Come to the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) for a 9 a.m. workshop hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society, focused on building an understanding that Minnesota shares borders with four Dakota and seven Ojibwe nations who are oftentimes overlooked or underrepresented in non-Native spaces. This training is intended to support the work of history organizations across the state. Participants will leave the session with a better understanding of how to talk about native nations in Minnesota. Workshop is free, but pre-registration is requested; sign up online at e ventbrite.com .

Optimist Club Open House: The Detroit Lakes Optimist Club will host an open house meet and greet event from 5 to 7 p.m. at Caribou Coffee, 139 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, June 1

Outdoor Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will hold its weekly Storytime session outside on the lawn, starting at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting; otherwise it will be moved indoors). Enjoy the fresh air and summer sun while enjoying stories to help your child develop exceptional reading skills. Bring a blanket to sit on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Book Bingo: The Detroit Lakes Public Library will kick off its summer library experience with Book Bingo on the lawn (weather permitting) from 2 to 3 p.m. Books and other prizes to be awarded. Open to the public. Will move inside in case of bad weather.

Cookie Decorating with Kara: Join artist Kara Schumann at the Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) for a cookie decorating class; participants will learn the basic techniques of outlining, flooding and wet-on-wet. Cost is $50 per person; sign up online at the museum's website, beckercountymuseum.org/store .

Tea Blending Class: Megan Lhotka, Ojibwe language and culture revitalizer, will be giving a tea blending class at Manna Food Co-op in downtown Detroit Lakes from 5 to 6 p.m. Attend and receive three tea blends to take home, learn how to blend your own teas from bulk and discover the health properties of different tea ingredients. Cost is $10 per person.

After Hours Book Club: Bucks Mill Brewing will host an After-Hours Book Club gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. This month's book selection is “Eat a Peach: a Memoir," by David Chang. This memoir follows Chang's reflections on his life and his challenges of becoming a well-known restaurateur. Set in the ethnic neighborhoods of Seattle during World War II, and in Japanese American internment camps of the era, this debut novel tells the heartwarming story of widower Henry Lee, his father, and his first love, Keiko Okabe. All are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book. If you have any questions, send an email to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168. Bucks Mill Brewing is located at 824 Washington Ave.

Friday, June 2

Eagles Street Dance: Detroit Lakes' Street Faire at the Lakes will once again include a Street Dance, outside the Eagles Club (112 Holmes St. SW), starting at 9 p.m., with music by the Get Over It Band. Cover charge is $5; admission limited to age 21 and up.

Saturday, June 3

Learn to Mountain Bike: Lakes Area Mountain Bike Alliance and Trails (LAMBAT) will host a free mountain biking event for beginners of all ages at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, starting at 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Free Family Movie: Cinemagic Theatres' Washington Square Cinema 7 will host a free screening of the family-friendly movie, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," starting at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30 a.m.

Martial Arts Invitational: Detroit Lakes School of Tae Kwon Do and Kumdo will host a Martial Arts Invitational Tournament at Detroit Lakes High School, with competition starting at 11 a.m. This tournament will include forms (individual and team), sparring, weapons forms and board breaking. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids age 5-12 and free for kids under age 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butterfly Suncatcher Class: The Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes) will host an art class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will be making a cute, colorful, butterfly-shaped suncatcher to take home. Open to the public; supplies are limited.

RibBest Competition and Potluck: Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush will be hosting a 'RibBest' rib competition and potluck starting at 4 p.m., with proceeds to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. Judging for the competition starts at 4 p.m., with the potluck meal to follow at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to share. Pinehurst Resort is located at 27345 County Road 4, Naytahwaush. For more information, contact event organizer Ben Baumann at 218-261-0707 or benjaminbaumann@hotmail.com .

Folk Mountain Gospel Concert: A free performance by Folk Mountain Gospel will be held at Washington Park in Detroit Lakes starting at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Free will donations will be accepted to support the artists. DVDs and hand-crafted, biblical musical instruments will be available for sale after the program as well. Hosted by Detroit Lakes Seventh Day Adventist Church. Visit folkmountaingospel.com for more information.

Summit Dance Spring Recital: The Summit Dance School of Detroit Lakes will present its 2023 spring recital, "A Night on the Red Carpet," at 7 p.m. on the Historic Holmes Theatre's main stage. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for students age 7 and up, and free for all kids age 6 and under.

Sunday, June 4

Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Pancake Breakfast: The Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire hall, 39828 State Hwy. 113, Waubun, from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 2-6, and free for kids under age 2. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, and a choice of juice or coffee.

Knights Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tamarac Sunday Movie: A free screening of the family-friendly, nature-themed movie, "Charlie and the Curious Otters," will be held at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Charlie James has filmed otters for 25 years. They are playful, adaptable and champion swimmers. Through the eyes of 3 orphaned otters, a set of groundbreaking experiments and some incredible wild encounters, Charlie reveals their survival secrets. Run time is approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome. For more information on this event, call 218-847-2641, visit fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or check the Refuge's Facebook page .

Scandinavian Storyteller Chad Filley: The Sons of Norway Vikingland Lodge 1-495 of Detroit Lakes will host a special visit by premier Scandinavian storyteller Chad Filley at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1401 Madison Ave., Detroit Lakes, starting at 2 p.m. Coffee and treats will follow the presentation. There is no cost to attend, but free will donations are much appreciated. All are welcome. For more information contact Cindy Sauer, 218-234-5737 or cindy.sauer5737@gmail.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, June 5

Free Community Shred Day: Need to get rid of some old documents that contain sensitive information? Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union in Detroit Lakes (1401 Highway 10 West) is bringing in a Paper Storm mobile document shredding truck to shred those documents for you at no cost. Just drop them off between 11 a.m.-noon. There is a three-box document limit per person. Event will be held rain or shine.

Tuesday, June 6

Community Blood Drive: Detroit Lakes' BTD Manufacturing will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 7:30 to 11 a.m., while SJE Rhombus will host one from 1 to 2:45 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate blood at BTD Manufacturing, please contact Janel at 218-847-4446, ext. 2100 or janel.christen@btdmfg.com , or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "BTD." To schedule a donation appointment at SJE, please contact Diane Sazama at 218-847-1317, ext. 331 or diane.sazama@sjeinc.com , or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "RHOMBUS."

Tuesdays in the Park: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre and the local Fuller Center for Housing chapter are once again launching their summer Tuesdays in the Park series, with Fuller Center members serving up a picnic supper from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by live music from the Lakes Area Community Concert Band starting at 7 p.m. Free will donations accepted for both the supper and the concert; suggested donation for the meal is $5. Proceeds from the picnic will support the Fuller Center, while donations for the concert will support both the performers and the Holmes Theatre.

Wednesday, June 7

Spanky's Wine Pairing Dinner: Spanky's Stone Hearth in rural Frazee will host a wine pairing dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Five courses will each be paired with a complementary wine. Cost is $125 per person. Call 218-334-3555 to reserve your spot.

Thursday, June 8

Lakes Country Networking: La Barista in Detroit Lakes will host a Lakes Country Networking event from 8 to 9 a.m. Local business professionals are invited to come enjoy a morning of networking and socializing with each other.

Vergas Community Blood Drive: The Vergas Lions will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please contact Mariann Hokanson at 701-886-4301 or Linda Krabbenhoft at 218-790-2829, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "VERGAS."

Explore Mixed Media Art: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 2 p.m. and join local artist Mary Ann Papanek-Miller as she talks about art inspired by stories and nature, and leads a mixed media craft for kids to take home. Supplies are limited and pre-registration is required. Sign up online at larl.org .

Friday, June 9

Holy Rosary Blood Drive: Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host a community blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's Hall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please contact Tracy Bohner at 701-212-2651 or Janet Reller at 218-849-8844, or go online to donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code "DETROITLAKES."

ADVERTISEMENT

VFW Cosmic Bingo: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will host an evening of Cosmic Bingo starting at 7 p.m. Grab your fluorescent daubers and head on over to the VFW for a fun evening as they "put the lights down low and let it glow." Cost is $1 per bingo card; 11 games in all. There will also be electronic racing, meat boards and door prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Saturday, June 10

Ralph's World Concert: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a children’s concert by Grammy-nominated artists Ralph’s World and take a trip to a mega-fun musical planet. This high-energy performance will give kids the chance to rock out to pop-rock tunes perfect for their age group. The concert is offered free-of-charge thanks in part to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund through an appropriation from the Legacy amendment.

Sunday, June 11

Pitch, Hit and Run: The Major League Baseball Network will present an official Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition at Snappy Fields, 1012 Legion Road, Detroit Lakes, starting at 1 p.m. Competition is free, with softball and baseball divisions for girls and boys ages 7-14. Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Jaycees.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Street Faire at the Lakes: Detroit Lakes' 23rd Annual Street Faire at the Lakes is set for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Shop Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a food court with 14 different vendors, kids' activities, an Eagles beer garden and live music playing on the Holmes Street Stage throughout both days, along with over 100 vendor booths featuring area artists' work in a variety of media. Visit dlstreetfaire.com or call 218-844-7469 for more information.

Augustana Rummage Sale: Augustana Lutheran Church in rural Detroit Lakes will host its annual rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Come shop a wide selection of outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, antiques, collectibles, LOTS of children’s clothing, strollers, car seats, toys; jewelry, home decor, small appliances and more.

St. Peter's Rummage Sale: St. Peter's Lutheran Church will host a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, June 9 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. A variety of items will be available for a free will donation, and lunch will be available for purchase until 2 p.m. each day. St. Peter's is located at 19747 County Highway 6, Audubon.

Hawley Rodeo: The community of Hawley will once again be hosting two days of PRCA Rodeo performances on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. Gates open each night at 5 p.m., with the performance getting underway at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, an FFA food stand, vendors and more. Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12. Cost at the gate is $25 for adults, $15 for kids or military veterans (must present photo ID at gate to receive military discount). Visit hawleyrodeo.com for more information, or to purchase advance tickets.

Live Music: The Front Fenders at Hotel Shoreham in Detroit Lakes, June 2 at 9 p.m.; Stella live on the patio at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, June 9 at 6 p.m.; Rheault Family Reunion at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn, June 9-10 at 7 p.m. (both nights); 3rd Street Blues Band, Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, June 10 at 6 p.m.; The Fat Cats at Hotel Shoreham, June 10 at 9 p.m.; Hardwood Groove at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, June 10 at 9 p.m.; Island Time at Long Bridge in Detroit Lakes, June 11 at 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics: Horticulture question? Ask one of the Becker County Master Gardeners during their Plant and Pest Gardening Clinics, which will take place every Wednesday through September at the Becker County Extension Office, 1120 8 th St. S.E., Detroit Lakes. For more information, call 218-846-7328, ext. 7105.

Wednesday Night Barrel Racing: Come to Detroit Lakes' Double S Arena every Wednesday night this summer, June 7-Aug. 30 (except July 5). Champion and reserve champion awards for open and youth categories in every division! This year they will also are give away custom bronc halters for the champion prize. Must ride in 18 of 22 jackpots to qualify for the series award (cannot miss more than two shows). Exhibitions start at 5:30 p.m. and end promptly at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. No membership needed; all competitors welcome. Double S Arena is located at 24300 County Road 149, Just five miles north of Detroit Lakes.

Summer in Color: Summer In Color is happening Tuesdays or Fridays from 9-11 a.m. in the Holmes Theatre Art Cellar, starting May 30 (no class June 2 or during the week of July 4). Classes are $10 each for kids ages 8-12. Sign up online at dlccc.org/artcellar.html .

Shady Hollow Flea Market: Detroit Lakes' Shady Hollow Flea Market will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, plus Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day), and Saturdays on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as well. Visit shadyhollowfleamarket.com or call 602-809-6661 for more information.

Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, June 14-Aug. 30, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be offering "Wild Wednesdays" at 10 a.m. Explore the world of Nature with your child during this hour-long adventure for 3-7 year-olds. Listen to a story, go for a hike, make a craft. There's a differen t topic every week! Space is limited, so pre-registration required for these free programs. Sign up online at eventbrite.com or check Tamarac's Facebook page for the link.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.

Compiled by Vicki Gerdes for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.