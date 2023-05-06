Happenings around the lakes area, May 6-17

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Saturday, May 6

Grace Lutheran Rummage Sale: Grace Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be fresh caramel and cinnamon rolls served for breakfast, and a taco meal for lunch. Some of the proceeds from the sale will be given back locally. Come support Grace Lutheran Church, grab something to eat and take home a new treasure!

Bakke Lutheran Church Rummage Sale: Bakke Lutheran Church in rural Detroit Lakes will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lots of furniture, clothing, books, puzzles, dishes, fresh baked goods and more on sale.

Free Family Film Screening: Washington Square Cinemagic Cinemas will host a free screening of the family movie, "Sing 2," at 10 a.m.; concessions open at 9:30. All are welcome.

Donut Sale: Come to Lund Lutheran Church, located nine miles north of Detroit Lakes on Richwood Road, beteen 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to enjoy some freshly-made, old-fashioned cake donuts. Cost is $1 for a donut and cup of coffee, or $6 for a dozen donuts to take home. To pre-order, call 218-847-9662.

Chili Feed: The Height of Land Sportsman Club in rural Detroit Lakes will host a chili feed from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is a free will offering; there will also be raffles and door prizes. Club memberships available for $25.

Frazee Spring Fling: Come to the Frazee Event Center from 5 to 7 p.m. for a family-friendly evening of games, crafts, taco in a bag, photos and dancing.

Bonnets and Bowties: The Marshmallow Animal Shelter will host a Kentucky Derby-themed "Bonnets and Bowties" fundraiser at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes from 3 to 6 p.m. Put on your Sunday best and come watch the 149th annual Kentucky Derby while enjoying raffles, silent auctions, games of chance and more. There will also be a contest for Best Bowtie and Best Bonnet. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each, in person at Lucky Dog (1478 Mallard St.) or by calling the Marshmallow Animal Shelter at 218-847-9040. Tickets include admission to the event as well as appetizers catered by La Barista. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend.

Kentucky Derby Party: American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes will host a Kentucky Derby party, starting at 1 p.m. The festivities will include drink specials all day, along with a prize wheel spinning great prizes, a meat raffle at 5 p.m. and a special appearance by Elvis, who hits the stage at 7:30 p.m., with karaoke to follow. Break out your best Derby outfit and come have some fun.

Sunday, May 7

Wildflower Golf Course Spring Fling: The Wildflower Golf Course will host a Spring Fling golf scramble starting at 10 a.m. Two-person teams can sign up by calling 888-PLAY-WILD, sending an email to emily@wildflowergolfcourse.com , or visiting wildflowergolfcourse.com/events .

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, located at 500 N. Washington Ave., will host a breakfast served by the VFW Auxiliary from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $7 per plate, which includes pancakes, sausage and eggs, plus a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Tuesday, May 9

Holmes Artist Collective: All fine artists, crafters, graphic designers, photographers and other patrons and cheerleaders of the arts are welcome to attend a 9 a.m. meeting of the Holmes Artist Collective, located in the Holmes Art Cellar at 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (basement of the Historic Holmes Theatre). Enjoy coffee and treats while spending time with fellow creatives. There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is requested, before noon on Friday, May 5. To sign up send an e-mail to visualarts@dlccc.org .

Woods and Wheels ATV Club: The Woods and Wheels ATV Club meets at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the VFW Club in Detroit Lakes. If you enjoy ATV riding please join us. Yearly single memberships are $15 and family memberships are $20. We also do youth ATV safety training. The next class is Saturday, May 20. For more information on the training class contact Gary at 218-841-0274. Our website is woodsandwheelsatvclub.com or you can follow us on Facebook.

Chunky Blanket Making Class: Instructors Mary and Etta Rotter will lead a Chunky Blanket Making Class at the Becker County Museum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $76 for museum members and $85 for nonmembers; sign up online at beckercountymuseum.org/store or call the museum at 218-847-2938.

Wednesday, May 10

United Way Day of Caring: Students, staff and volunteers at Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas public schools will spend part of their day out in the community, raking lawns, bagging leaves and clearing trash from roadside ditches in support of the United Way of Becker County's Day of Caring. Senior citizens, disabled residents and families of active military living in the Detroit Lakes and Frazee-Vergas school districts will be receiving help with spring clean-up projects. For more information, call 218-847-0727.

Defensive Driving Class: A 4-hour refresher, in-person Defensive Driving Class will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Frazee High School Media Center (enter door 16). Cost is $20. To register please call Denise Lillis at 218-346-3336.

Thursday, May 11

Chamber Annual Meeting: The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast to start off its annual meeting, which gets underway at 8:30 a.m. at the Soo Pass Ranch, 25526 County Highway 22, Detroit Lakes. Admission is $20 per person, which includes the meal. Register online via the Chamber's Facebook page , or call 218-847-9202. RSVPs by Monday, May 8 are appreciated.

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburgl and all of its adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Hospice of the RRV Remembrance Service: Hospice of hte Red River Valley will host a Remembrance Service from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Chamber office, 700 Summit Ave. This is a time to reflect on the loss of someone special in your life, and is not a religious service. Registration required at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, or please call 800-237-4629 and ask for the grief support department.

Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band: Come and help the members of the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band salute the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for their country, with an 8:15 p.m. performance at the Perham Center for the Arts. The Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band is a volunteer ensemble that is composed of veterans or family members who share their talents to help foster patriotism through music, with free concerts throughout the area. All are welcome to celebrate an evening of music, allegiance and fellowship as we honor our military and it veterans. Refreshments will be provided and donations are appreciated.

Friday, May 12

Takin' It To The Streets: Minnesota's own Collective Unconscious will present "Takin' It To the Streets," a tribute to the music of the Doobie Brothers, at 7:30 p.m. on the stage of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults, R15 for students, and may be purchased via the Holmes Theatre website, dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of the show.

Roots and Boots Tour: Country crooners Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye are back on the road and they’re making a stop at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino for an 8 p.m. concert. Hear hits like Collin Raye’s “Love Me,” Sammy Kershaw’s “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and Aaron Tippin’s “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.” Tickets are available online at starcasino.com .

Saturday, May 13

Event Center 1676 Grand Opening: Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, located at 500 N. Washington Ave., invites the public to the grand opening of its new event center, with live music from the Front Fenders starting at 6:30 p.m.

Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show: The retailers of downtown Detroit Lakes will present their 2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bucks Mill Brewing (824 Washington Ave.). Tickets are available online at jq-clothing-co.ticketleap.com .

Northern Lights Spring Recital: The Northern Lights Dance Academy, which has studios in Frazee and Park Rapids, will present its spring recital, "Life is Better on the Dance Floor," in two performances at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre, starting at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for students, and may be purchased via the Holmes Theatre website at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of the show.

Monday, May 15

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, May 16

Old-Time Variety Dance: Jerry's Dance Band will provide the music for an Old-Time Variety Dance, taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Frazee Event Center. All are welcome; admission is $5 per person.

Library Book Club: Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library Book Club at 3 p.m. to discuss this month's book, "These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett, a collection of meaningful essays on the author's sense of family, home, and friendship. All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. If you have any questions, feel free to email the library at detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Wednesday, May 17

Post-Traumatic Success: Join former Frazee firefighter Scott Geiselhart at Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church for a Mental Health Awareness Month presentation on "Seeing in Color Again: Post-Traumatic Success," with a light meal at 5 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Celebrate Aging Expo: Come to Detroit Lakes' Holiday Inn between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for Essentia Health's annual Celebrate Aging Expo, which will feature a question-and-answer panel at 10:30 a.m., tons of door prizes, over 30 vendor booths to visit and more, then stay for bingo at 1 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Live Music: Sam Kuusiston performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, May 6 at 8 p.m.; Rootz Within performs at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, May 6 at 9 p.m.; Slamabama performs at Shooting Star Casino's Mustang Lounge, May 12-13 at 8 p.m.; The Front Fenders perform at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Caring Cup Grief Support: The Caring Cup, a gathering of community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, will meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on the second Wednesday of every month; the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee on every third Wednesday, and West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes on every fourth Wednesday. All meetings take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and offer a relaxed time to face the challenges of life after loss, together. For more information, call Mary Swenson at 218-847-4147.

GriefShare: A 13-week grief support group known as GriefShare will begin meeting on Wednesday, March 8, and continue every Wednesday through May 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes. Meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Meetings will incorporate video, workbook, and small group discussion. Workbooks are $20. Scholarships are available to help cover the cost. Registration is not necessary; please call or text Martha Rocheford at 218-849-9234 for more information. You can also check out GriefShare online at griefshare.org .

TOPS Meeting: The local chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets weekly on Thursday mornings at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1400 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes. Weigh-in begins at 8:15 a.m., meeting at 9 a.m. Contact Toni Christen at 646-954-4371 for more information. All are welcome. Come visit and see who we are and what we are all about.

Trivia Nights: Lakeside Tavern in Detroit Lakes hosts a Trivia Night every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Event takes place in Lakeside Tavern's upstairs space, so seating is limited. Open to the public. (Note–previous calendars that have listed this as happening on Tuesday nights were incorrect.)

Theology on Tap: Bucks Mill Brewing will host conversations about life, God, and anything in between, every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Celebrate Recovery: The Celebrate Recovery group meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 28048 Meadow Drive, Detroit Lakes, to take the next steps on the "Road to Recovery: Eight Principles Based on the Beatitudes, Twelve Steps and their Biblical Comparison." Many struggle with alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, codependency, domestic violence, drug addiction, food and gambling addictions. Celebrate Recovery is a tried and proven format to help you walk through life's struggles. Men and women meet in a large group format, then break off into smaller discussion groups; men with men, women with women. Come as you are. No cost. We are here to help." For more information, check out the website at celebraterecovery.com .

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.