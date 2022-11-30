Happenings around the lakes area, Nov. 30-Dec. 11

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

Wednesday, November 30

Advent Mini-Concert: Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church will host the first of four Advent Mini-Concerts, featuring local singer, songwriter and entertainer Tim Eggebraaten, starting at 12:05 p.m. The half-hour concert will be followed by a soup-and-sandwich lunch in the church's fellowship hall. Concerts can also be streamed live from the church website, firstlutheranchurch.com . The church is located at 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, December 1

After Hours Book Club: Come to Bucks Mill Brewing in downtown Detroit Lakes (824 Washington Ave.) at 7 p.m. and enjoy a discussion of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic tale, "The Hobbit." All are welcome, even if you haven't read the book. Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Public Library; if you have any questions, send a message to detroit@larl.org .

Friday, December 2

Christmas at Karinall: The Karinall Estate at the Lake in rural Frazee (51097 East Wymer Lake Road) is celebrating "A Very Merry Christmas" from 7 to 9 p.m., with live music, your choice of holiday cocktails and heavy appetizers. Tickets are $20 each, available at the door; admission includes one drink of your choice and a plate of holiday treats (shrimp cocktail, meatballs, shortbread cookies and more). For more information call 218-234-9513 or visit karinallestate.com .

Vince Neil Concert: Vince Neil, the legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, performs a rockin' solo show at Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets available at starcasino.com .

Saturday, December 3

A Merry Frazee Christmas: The Frazee community invites the public to enjoy a full day of Christmas activities, from Breakfast with Santa Claus at 8 a.m. in the Frazee Event Center to a Snowplow Parade at 6:15 p.m. on Main Avenue. Along the way there will be Christmas crafts for kids, a craft and vendor show, Reindeer Cupcake Walk, holiday photo booth, a live Nativity and reading of the Christmas story, horse-drawn trolley rides and a supper with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Cornerstone Community and Youth Center at 5 p.m. The day concludes with Pizza, Puzzles and Beer at the Frazee Event Center, and live music at Third Crossing, both starting at 7 p.m.

Christmas at Dunvilla: The Barn at Dunvilla will host a full day of holiday festivities, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a craft boutique, Santa visits, toy workshops with the elves, sleigh rides, zoo animals, holiday photo booth and more. There will also be a costume contest, for best ugly sweaters, buffalo plaid and Christmas theme. The festivities conclude with a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m.

Free Holiday Movie: Cinemagic 7 Theatres, located inside Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall, will host a free screening of the holiday movie classic, "The Polar Express," starting at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30.

Holiday Bazaar: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will host a great mix of artists, crafters, vendors and fundraising organizations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Dawn Livdahl, 218-847-1679 or send an email to wsm@arvig.net .

Food Bank Walk: Soldiers of the Detroit Lakes-based unit of the Minnesota National Guard will march down Washington Avenue from the Veterans Park to the Becker County Food Pantry on Rossman Avenue, starting at 1 p.m. Come out and donate cash, canned goods and personal care items for the Food Pantry, help our local soldiers complete their mission, and don’t forget to thank them for their service!

Youth Snowmobile Training: Detroit Lakes Community Education will host a Youth Snowmobile Safety Training Field Day at M State's Detroit Lakes campus from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Kent Reisenauer at 218-841-3730 or the community education office at 218-847-4418. You can also register online at www.dlcommunityed.com (under youth enrichment).

Tuxes and Tails: The Humane Society of the Lakes presents its 2022 Tuxes and Tails fundraiser, "The Great Catsby," starting at 6 p.m. inside the Holiday Inn Lakefront. Gala guests are encouraged to wear 1920s-themed attire. There will be cocktails, wine and beer sampling, heavy appetizers, auction baskets, music, charitable gaming activities and much more! Tickets are $60 each; VIP sponsorships are also available. For more information contact the Humane Society of the Lakes at 218-847-0511 or visit the website at humanesocietyofthelakes.org . Shelter is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or Saturdays by appointment.

Big Band Christmas: The Dakota Jazz Big Band performs Christmas favorites from Bing Crosby, Harry Connick Jr. and more at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7.50 for students, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., which is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of each show.

Garms Family Christmas: First Baptist Church of Detroit Lakes will host a special holiday concert, featuring The Garms Family , at 7 p.m. Open to the public; admission is a free will offering.

Sunday, December 4

Knights of Columbus Breakfast: The local Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a pancake/French toast and sausage breakfast from 8 am. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. All are welcome.

Granders in Concert: The Granders will be at Lund Lutheran Church, located 12 miles north of Detroit Lakes on Richwood Road (County Highway 21) at 9:30 a.m. to share their music with the congregation. All are welcome to come and listen.

Callaway Lions Pancake Breakfast: The Callaway Lions Club will be serving up hot-off-the-griddle pancakes, with butter, syrup and sausage, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Callaway Community Center. Each meal also includes a beverage of choice — coffee, juice or milk. Admission is a free will offering.

Tamarac Holiday Gala: The Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host a Holiday Gala at the Tamarac Visitor Center from noon to 4 p.m. There will be four screenings of the new, Tamarac-based nature documentary, "Rhythms of Refuge," at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the Nature Store will be open, with refreshments and special "Taste of Tamarac" holiday gift baskets available. The theater has limited seating, so please reserve your seat for one of the screenings through eventbrite.com .

Carols-N-Cheer: Trinity Lutheran Church of Detroit Lakes is hosting a family-friendly event, "Carols-N-Cheer," from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bucks Mill Brewing, 824 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes. Wear your Christmas sweaters and enjoy some delicious appetizers, treats and hot chocolate, with other beverages from the Bucks Mill menu (both alcoholic and not) available for purchase. At 4:30 p.m., the singing begins, with Christmas carols for the whole family and some holiday trivia mixed in for fun.

Monday, December 5

Ask a 'Techspert': Do you have a phone, tablet, laptop, iPad, Kindle or other device that you’re struggling to use? Visit the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., at 4 p.m. to learn more about your device, plus learn how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks free of charge.

Tuesday, December 6

Sustainability 101: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 7 p.m. for a Sustainability 101 presentation on "New Year, Less Waste" by Sandy Gunderson of Becker County Environmental Services. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, December 7

Advent Mini-Concert: Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church will host the second of four Advent Mini-Concerts, featuring saxophone soloist Rich Johnson, vocal soloist Emma Duncan and piano accompanist Karen Bimberg, starting at 12:05 p.m. The half-hour concert will be followed by a soup-and-sandwich lunch in the church's fellowship hall. Concerts can also be streamed live from the church website, firstlutheranchurch.com . The church is located at 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Writers Group: Writers and prospective writers seeking encouragement, feedback and collaboration are welcome to join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Writers' Group, which meets at the library at 3 p.m. If you have any questions, send an email to detroit@larl.org or call 218-847-2168.

Thursday, December 8

Teen Book vs. Movie Club: Area teens are invited to join a Book vs. Movie Club at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., for this month's Book Vs. Movie debate on "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson in all of its many adaptations. Visit larl.org or call 218-847-2168 for more information.

John Berry Christmas: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will host a 7:30 p.m. Christmas concert with award-winning country music star John Berry. There will also be a VIP experience with the star at 6 p.m. in the Holmes Ballroom (for an extra charge). Tickets $34 for adults and $17 for students.

Friday, December 9

Holiday Open House: Come to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) between 2-5 p.m. for some holiday cheer, with music, refreshments and a chance to check out all the latest releases. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, December 10

Free Holiday Movie: Cinemagic 7 Theatres, located inside Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall, will host a free screening of the holiday movie classic, "Elf," starting at 10 a.m. Doors and concessions open at 9:30.

Holiday Market Shops: Come to Washington Square Mall between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and enjoy shopping an assortment of artist and vendor booths. Open to the public.

Burgers, Brews and Bands: Come to Detroit Mountain Recreation Area from 6 to 9 p.m. and enjoy freshly-grilled burgers, brews on tap and live music from Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.

Live Music: Come to Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes from 9 p.m. to midnight and enjoy live music from In the Fields. Open to the public.

Sunday, December 11

Holiday Concert: The Lakes Area Community Concert Band will present its holiday concert at 4 p.m. in Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church. Hosted by the Historic Holmes Theatre, this event is free and open to the public, though free will offerings will be taken to support the musicians. This band includes more than 50 of the lakes area's most talented musicians, performing a variety of holiday favorites.

Multi-day and Recurring Events

Lake Park Parade of Trees: The community of Lake Park will host its 17th Parade of Trees on two more weekends this holiday season, Saturdays and Sundays on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11. More than 30 uniquely decorated trees will be on display in a new location at the corner of State Highway 10 and County Highway 5. Enjoy complimentary coffee, cider and Christmas treats while you explore, and be sure to pick up a 2022 commemorative ornament before you go. Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11. Open to the public; a free will donation will be taken at the door, with proceeds to benefit the event's former home, the American Legion, which was destroyed by fire and is in the process of rebuilding.

Santa's Workshop: Come to the Lincoln Education Center in Detroit Lakes (204 Willow St. East) on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9, to see its magical transformation into Santa's Workshop. Santa and Ms. Claus will be ready by the fireplace to visit and have pictures taken. Games, make ornaments, activities, snacks, hot chocolate, and more are on tap for families with preschoolers, along with a free book for each child from DL's Breakfast Rotary. Hours are 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday and and 10-11:15 a.m. Friday.

Photos and Wishes with Santa: Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall will host Santa Claus and his elves on three successive Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from noon to 3 p.m. Photos and wishes are free.

Young Life Tree Sales: Lakes Area Young Life will be selling Christmas trees in the parking lot of West Lake Laundry, 802 West Lake Drive, Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 17 (while supplies last).

Best Christmas Pageant Ever: Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will present a live performance of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," featuring a cast of local actors from the Holmes Acting Club, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, available online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Officek 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. (Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to each show).

Special Holiday Movie Screening: Cinemagic 7 Washington Square Theatres, located in Detroit Lakes' Washington Square Mall, will host a special screening of the holiday movie, "I Heard the Bells," the inspiring true story behind the beloved Christmas carol and its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, with daily showings on Dec. 1-4. Special event pricing is $10 per ticket. Show times are 4:15, 6:45 and 9:10 p.m. on all four days, with an additional 1:15 p.m. showing on Dec. 3-4.

Off the Wall Art Exhibit: Detroit Lakes artist Cathy Oehler is among those featured in the new "Off the Wall" dimensional art exhibit at the Lake Region Arts Council Gallery in Fergus Falls, which runs through Dec. 23. Other featured artists include Penny Kagigebi of White Earth Ojibwe, Rick Kagigebi of Lac Courte Oreille, Mary Jo Wentz of Battle Lake, Vicky Radel of Norcross, Jarod Marrow of Fergus Falls, Phyllis Joos of Hancock, Judy Christoffersen of Dent, Kae Homeman of Erhard, Kristi Kruder of Battle Lake, Dar Eckert of Fergus Falls, Timothy Cassidy of New York Mills, Mary Williams of Clitherall, Brian Christensen of Fergus Falls and Carl Zachmann of Fergus Falls.

GED/Adult Diploma Instruction: If finishing high school is still on your “to do” list, it is never too late!! Lakes Area Adult Education is open and ready to help you meet your goals. Orientation sessions for GED or Adult Diploma classes take place twice a month, so get in touch and get started now! Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us .

Driver's License Exam Preparation: Classes for driver's license exam preparation are now being offered virtually through Lakes Area Adult Education. These classes are designed to help unlicensed adult drivers become familiar with vocabulary, signs and rules of the road so they can successfully pass the written portion of the Minnesota Driver’s License Exam. Classes will be held Feb. 6-March 10 on Mondays and Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with an accelerated option offered on Mondays and Fridays from March 13-March 31 (same class times). Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

Free ESL Instruction: Free English as a Second Language instruction is offered for adults in the Detroit Lakes Area, every Monday through Thursday (holidays excepted) at Lakes Area Adult Education. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or email slandsem@detlakes.k12.mn.us for more information.

DL Cloggers: The DL Cloggers meet to dance and socialize every Tuesday (excluding holidays) at 1 p.m. in the basement of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. No prior dance experience necessary. For more information, call Ruby at 218-847-7741.

HR Connect: The Detroit Lakes Chamber is hosting an opportunity for human resources professionals, business owners and managers to connect, every first Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at the Chamber office at 700 Summit Ave. Discuss human resource topics, share best practices and review data to help attract, retain and grow the workforce for the lakes region. Event is free for Chamber members, $10 for non-members.

Library Storytime: The Detroit Lakes Public Library offers weekly storytime sessions every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join library staff for stories, flannel boards, finger plays, songs and more. This early literacy experience explores a different theme each week and is a way to encourage young children to enjoy reading; sometimes held outdoors during the summer months, weather permitting. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Baby Bounce: Songs, stories, and action poems for infants, toddlers and their caregivers are offered every Monday at the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Program runs about a half hour including playtime and chatting with other caregivers. For ages 0-18 months. Call 218-847-2168 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Detroit Lakes' Alano Club meets at 827 Summit Ave. on the following days and times: Sundays at 1 p.m., 12x12 open meeting; Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Big Book open meeting; Wednesdays at noon, Grapevine open meeting; Wednesdays at 6 p.m., women's open meeting; Thursdays at 7 p.m., Intro to AA open meeting; Saturdays at 7 a.m., men's open meeting; Saturdays at 9 a.m., Women's Big Book closed meeting; Saturdays at 8 p.m., open topic meeting. There are no dues or fees for meetings. For more information, call 218-844-9970 or the District 3 AA Helpline at 877-833-2327.

Holy Rosary Al-Anon Meeting: There will be an Al-Anon meeting every Thursday, starting at noon, inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-step program for those who struggle in their relationship with food, Overeaters Anonymous continues to meet at noon every Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. There is no charge to attend. Contact Debbie C. at 218-234-3071. Another group also meets on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is a change of venue as of Oct. 9. Please call Sharon R. at 1-701-388-7585 or Hailee S. at 1-701-212-7904 for information if you plan to join the Zoom meeting. There is no charge to participate.

Lake Country Woodcarvers: At the Holmes Art Cellar every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. Bring woodcarvings to show and/or take part in a free woodworking session. Pattern books and other resources available for checkout. No cost to participate. Call Dale Wavra at 701-371-5204 for more information.