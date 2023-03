100th Birthday

Wishing our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother Shirley (Glover) Askelson from Perham, MN a very Happy 100th Birthday on March 5th, 2023. She will be celebrating her special day with family and friends.

