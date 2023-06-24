Dale Wavra Living Celebration of Life

Dale has Stage 4 Metastatic lung cancer with an unfavorable prognosis. He has led a beautiful life with his family and made wonderful friends along the way. If you know Dale, you know he loves to visit and he doesn’t want to miss one more chance to visit with his loved ones. Please join Dale along with his family at the Detroit Lakes Community Center on June 30 from 6-9pm to CELEBRATE Dale’s life. Be prepared to share stories and laughs as there have been many with ‘ol Wavradale.

A light dinner and drinks will be provided.