Baby boy Easton James Jorgenson was born on May 30, 2023, to Shantel and Wesley Jorgenson of Frazee. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Doctor Bobbi Adams at Astera Health in Wadena. Proud sibling is Ellie. Proud grandparents are Dan and Steph; and Roxane; and Dean.