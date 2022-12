Eleanor Mae Richter

Whitney & Austin Richter of Detroit Lakes, MN, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Eleanor Mae Richter. Eleanor was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on December 16, 2022, at 3:31 AM. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

