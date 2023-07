John Tigges’ 90th Birthday Open House

Please join us to celebrate John Tigges’ 90th Birthday & John and Yvonne’s lifetime together on Long Lake. Your presence and memories are the only gifts we request July 8, 2023 1-4 pm Shorewood Pub 1743 Long Bridge Rd. Detroit Lakes, MN Happy Birthday Dad!

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.