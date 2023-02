Heather & Jesse Haugan, of Ottertail, Minnesota, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Willow Joy Haugan. Willow was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on January 5, 2023, at 4:04 pm. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Willow is welcomed home by siblings Silas, Micah, & Malachi; grandparents Lori & Mike Danner, Stephanie Haugan, and Gary Haugan; and great-grandparents Arlene Mulcahy and Jerry Danner.