Vote here for the 2023 'Best Of the Lakes Area' readers' choice competition

DETROIT LAKES — You nominated, and now you vote! The annual Best Of the Lakes Area competition is now live and taking your votes to determine which area businesses and organizations are the reader favorites.

Voting is open now through July 19. Click here to vote!

This year, nominations were collected in 11 different groups, including:



Community/Arts & Entertainment

Eats & Drinks

Auto Sales/Services

Family & Community

Health & Fitness

Financial Services

Pet Products & Services

Beauty Services

Employment

Services

Home Improvement Services

Winners will be announced on dl-online as well as in a special publication that will hit newsstands in September. For a look at last year's winners, go here .