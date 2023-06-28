Vote here for the 2023 'Best Of the Lakes Area' readers' choice competition
Voting is open from June 28 through July 19. Readers decide who has the best of the best in area business and organizations.
DETROIT LAKES — You nominated, and now you vote! The annual Best Of the Lakes Area competition is now live and taking your votes to determine which area businesses and organizations are the reader favorites.
Voting is open now through July 19. Click here to vote!
This year, nominations were collected in 11 different groups, including:
- Community/Arts & Entertainment
- Eats & Drinks
- Auto Sales/Services
- Family & Community
- Health & Fitness
- Financial Services
- Pet Products & Services
- Beauty Services
- Employment
- Services
- Home Improvement Services
Winners will be announced on dl-online as well as in a special publication that will hit newsstands in September. For a look at last year's winners, go here .
Stop by the newspaper office or your favorite news stand and pick up a free hard copy of the 2022 Best of the Lakes Area magazine.
ADVERTISEMENT