Family-fun race may be the slowest in the county

PERHAM — As summer begins, the hootin’ and hollering will soon start in Perham. The city is home to the International Turtle Races, which is known to draw thousands of participants and spectators each year.

Turtle races are held every Wednesday in June, July and August. There is also a turtle race on Friday, June 16 as part of the annual Turtle Fest celebration. Race registration starts at 10 a.m. with races starting at 10:30 a.m.

The turtles were released during Turtle Races. Perham Focus file photo

People can bring a turtle, or use one of the 30 turtles on-site, for race events. The house turtles are brought to the venue by a DNR-approved collector, former Chamber of Commerce Director Dan Schroeder explained. He added the turtles are cared for in a natural habitat where they eat live minnows, live outside, swim in a pond and sunbathe on rocks.

Every Wednesday they take a group trip to Perham to visit the big city and get some exercise.

Turtle races are as simple as it sounds. A racer picks a turtle, places it on the start line, and the first turtle to cross the finish line wins its temporary owner a prize.

“The winner of each heat gets $1,” said Perham Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nick Murdock. “Then the winners come back and race in the grand finale. The top three get a prize package.”

Leah Monson, the marketing director for the Perham Chamber of Commerce, said the prize package includes gift certificates from local businesses, as well as trinkets and treasures.

Perham celebrates summer with the annual Turtle Fest, scheduled this year for June 14-18. The festival includes kid's games, vendors, turtle races, a street dance, a parade, a demo derby, a triathlon and tournaments. Perham Focus file photo

While receiving a prize can be a lot of fun, attendees all appear to be winners. Schroeder explained families are gifted time to connect, share laughs and make memories. In between the races, families are often seen visiting shops, grabbing a bite and joining in with the other activities going on in the busy little town along U.S. Highway 10.

“We also give narrated trolley rides during the turtle races,” Schroeder said. “They tour downtown. The tour is about 20 minutes.”

The adventurers visiting Perham may also enjoy visiting one of the many parks that offer paved bike paths and the public beach.

“There are all kinds of hidden gems in Perham,” Murdock said.

Schroeder estimated about 90 percent of turtle race participants are visitors to the Perham community. Among the visitors are people from all over the country, and beyond.

The turtle races began when police officers decided to give kids something to do during summer in the late 1970s, recalled Schroeder.

The races began pulling visitors to town and by the 2000s more activities were added to the summer fun event, such as face painting, vendors and games.

With more people attending, the organizers decided to find it a permanent home. Schroeder recalled it started behind the post office, then it moved to the Service Food parking lot before landing at the City Hall Park (also known as Turtle Park).

In addition to Turtle Races, Perham offers Turtle Fest June 14-18. Turtle Fest offers tons of events, from a street fair to a parade, fireworks to concerts, pickleball tournaments to eating contests and more. A full list of events can be found at perham.com/turtlefest.

