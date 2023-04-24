Girls golf: Lakers get 2023 season swinging with 4th place finish at Lake City Girls Invite

LAKE CITY – After an extended winter season and the golf courses unfit for match play, the Detroit Lakes girls golf team finally got to hit the links at the Lake City Girls Invite on Friday.

For their first time out, the Lakers grabbed a fourth-place finish with an overall team score of 360. Edina took the crown with an overall score of 330.

Junior Hanna Knoop led the way for Detroit Lakes with a final score of 81 and a fifth-place finish. She started the round with a triple bogey on the first hole. After settling down with back-to-back on No. 2 and No. 3, Knoop birdied on No. 4 and had another set of pars on No. 5 and No. 6. In the final three holes, she shot two bogeys and a birdie for a score of 39 to be plus-3 after nine.

In the back nine, Knoop had back-to-back pars on No. 10 and No. 11. She finished the final seven holes of the round with four bogeys, a triple bogey on No. 17, a birdie on No. 16 and a par No. 14. Knoop ended the back nine with a score of 42. She finished nine strokes over par.

Sophomore Sydney Miller and seventh grader Sophie Christianson concluded their rounds with a score of 92 to give them a three-way tie with Rosemount’s Alyssa Fitzgerald for 18th place. Freshman Tatum Gatheridge finished in 26th place with a score of 95. Eighth grader Mya Boeke wasn’t far behind with a score of 99 and a 32nd-place finish. Eighth grader Jaycie Sliper wrapped up her first 18 with a score of 104 to finish in 37th place.

LAKE CITY INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Edina 330, 2- Lake City 339, 3- Albert Lea 347, 4- Detroit Lakes 360, 5- Rosemount 381, 6- Bryon 386, 7- Red Wing 386, 8- Kasson-Mantorville 466, 9- Stewartville 415, 10- Lakeville North 435

TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (Lake City) 73, 2nd- Brooke Bothwell (Edina) 74, 3rd- Alyssa Jensen (Albert Lea) 77, 4th- Kate Burke (Edina) 78, 5th- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 81, T-6th Marin Keller (Winona) 85, T-6th Stella Bodensteiner (Edina) 85, T-6th Whitney Mullenbach 85, 9th Rylee Finney (Byron) 86, 10th Mattie Mear (Lake City) 88