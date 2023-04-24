99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls golf: Lakers get 2023 season swinging with 4th place finish at Lake City Girls Invite

The Detroit Lakes girls golf team did not have a golfer finish below the top 40 in its first invite of the season.

DL lakers logo.png
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 7:51 PM

LAKE CITY – After an extended winter season and the golf courses unfit for match play, the Detroit Lakes girls golf team finally got to hit the links at the Lake City Girls Invite on Friday.

For their first time out, the Lakers grabbed a fourth-place finish with an overall team score of 360. Edina took the crown with an overall score of 330.

Junior Hanna Knoop led the way for Detroit Lakes with a final score of 81 and a fifth-place finish. She started the round with a triple bogey on the first hole. After settling down with back-to-back on No. 2 and No. 3, Knoop birdied on No. 4 and had another set of pars on No. 5 and No. 6. In the final three holes, she shot two bogeys and a birdie for a score of 39 to be plus-3 after nine.

In the back nine, Knoop had back-to-back pars on No. 10 and No. 11. She finished the final seven holes of the round with four bogeys, a triple bogey on No. 17, a birdie on No. 16 and a par No. 14. Knoop ended the back nine with a score of 42. She finished nine strokes over par.

Sophomore Sydney Miller and seventh grader Sophie Christianson concluded their rounds with a score of 92 to give them a three-way tie with Rosemount’s Alyssa Fitzgerald for 18th place. Freshman Tatum Gatheridge finished in 26th place with a score of 95. Eighth grader Mya Boeke wasn’t far behind with a score of 99 and a 32nd-place finish. Eighth grader Jaycie Sliper wrapped up her first 18 with a score of 104 to finish in 37th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAKE CITY INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Edina 330, 2- Lake City 339, 3- Albert Lea 347, 4- Detroit Lakes 360, 5- Rosemount 381, 6- Bryon 386, 7- Red Wing 386, 8- Kasson-Mantorville 466, 9- Stewartville 415, 10- Lakeville North 435

TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (Lake City) 73, 2nd- Brooke Bothwell (Edina) 74, 3rd- Alyssa Jensen (Albert Lea) 77, 4th- Kate Burke (Edina) 78, 5th- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 81, T-6th Marin Keller (Winona) 85, T-6th Stella Bodensteiner (Edina) 85, T-6th Whitney Mullenbach 85, 9th Rylee Finney (Byron) 86, 10th Mattie Mear (Lake City) 88

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Lakers Figure Skating Club 2022-23.JPEG
Sports
Lakes Figure Skating Club sees numbers increase after impressive 2022-23 season
April 20, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the cold at Snow-B-Gone Invite
April 20, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
baseball 1.JPG
Prep
Detroit Lakes baseball opens season with sweep against Crosby-Ironton
April 19, 2023 12:12 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
West Lake Drive1 (edited).jpg
Local
Work is starting up again on the West Lake Drive projects
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Byway Slippers_Boat 006 by KB.JPG
Local
MnDOT to host May 2 public open house for Hwy 34 resurfacing project
April 23, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Lakes Area Community Concert Band.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, April 22-30
April 22, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_0406 (2).JPG
Community
Progress: 40 years of animals, people and Perham
April 22, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling