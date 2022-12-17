Give the gift of life this holiday season: Several area blood drives planned

DETROIT LAKES — 'Tis the season of giving in the lakes area, as Christmas shoppers usually don't hesitate to open up their wallets in support of local charitable endeavors while working to fill the wish lists of their loved ones. But when it comes to being asked to open a vein and give the gift of life, December is the stingiest month on the calendar.

"Blood donations drop to their lowest level every December, but the patient need stays the same," says Alyssa Hagedorn, an account manager for Vitalant, which supplies blood and blood products to hospitals and emergency caregivers across the region. "Currently, we have a severe shortage of plasma and type O red blood cells, and there's a critical need for platelets and blood."

Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season — yet winter weather, combined with a jam-packed holiday calendar, makes December a particularly challenging time for donations.

"With the weather, we've had to cancel several blood drives in our surrounding area," Hagedorn said, adding that they had to cancel a planned drive at Detroit Lakes High School just this week.

But there are still a few more opportunities to give blood coming up in December, as well as in early January, she added, including the following:



ADVERTISEMENT

Two blood drives for Vitalant will be held in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with one scheduled at the Minnesota Department of Transportation office (1000 U.S. Hwy. 10) from 7:30 to 10 a.m., and another at Laker Prep Early Childhood Center (511 11th Ave.), from 12 to 2:45 p.m.

Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church (912 Lake Ave.) will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two drives are planned for Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Detroit Lakes: At BTD Manufacturing (1111 13th Ave.) from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and at SJE Rhombus (22650 Co. Hwy. 6) from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

The city of Vergas is also planning a community blood drive for Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Vergas Event Center (140 W. Linden St.).

All of these drives are open to the public, Hagedorn said, though appointment availability may be limited in some locations. Those wanting to schedule an appointment to give blood can either contact their local blood drive representatives, or get in touch with Hagedorn directly at ahagedorn@vitalant.org . They can also schedule an appointment themselves, by going to the vitalant.org website and typing their zip code into the "Donate Now" search bar to find a list of upcoming drives in their area.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, with the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate, online at vitalant.org/health .

The Vitalant website also includes additional information about blood donation — including some incentives that are being offered, such as a $10 Amazon gift card (sent via email) to all those who donate blood to Vitalant between now and Dec. 31. With each donation, donors also receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

"The No. 1 reason people don’t donate is that no one’s asked them," Hagedorn added. "Anyone reading this, please consider yourself asked, and roll up your sleeves to help a patient in need this holiday season. What better gift to give than the gift of life?"

Successful blood drives held

Two successful blood drives for Vitalant were held in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Bremer Bank hosted a blood drive that helped collect a total of 10 units of blood products for patients in need, while a similar event held at Snappy Air Distribution on the same day collected a total of seven blood units. Two donors also came forward at the Bremer drive to donate Power Red Cells, which involves collecting two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. One first-time donor was reported at the Bremer drive, and five first-time donors at the Snappy event.

Vitalant expressed its gratitude to Laura Koenig, who coordinated the Bremer drive, and Pam Jenkins, who coordinated the Snappy drive, as well as to the two businesses that hosted the Nov. 30 events.