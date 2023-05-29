It's been a busy season for Voyager Lanes

DETROIT LAKES — The Voyager Lanes has been full of end of 2022-23 season activities. Karen Feldt was named to the Detroit Lakes Bowling Hall of Fame for her meritorious dedication to the sport of bowling. Karen is currently serving as the president of the Detroit Lakes Bowling Association and the secretary for the Sundown League.

She has been a strong supporter of the sport and is never hesitant to raise her hand when the Association needs something done.

The grades 1-5 tournament winners show off their medals. The tournament was held April 10. Deb Krogsgaard / Detroit Lakes Bowling Association manager

The Bowling Association sponsored a nine-pin bowling tournament where all of the proceeds were donated to the Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota. A total of 32 bowlers participated raising $1425. Winning the tournament was Andrew Wendt in the men's division while Kim Wendt took home the women's division. Local businesses helping to support the event were Feldt Plumbing, Mike Brodsho (ProResources), Foltz Trucking, Sunlite, Personal FX and Lakes Specialty Service. Melissa Krosko served as chair of the tournament.

In addition to league-ending events, the DLBA sponsored tournaments for the junior bowlers. Winning the tournament held on April 10 for the grades 1-5 singles event was Mason Erickson with Jaxon Johnson coming in second. The team of Erickson and Johnson won the doubles event while Ben Allie and Dreydon Martin took home second.

Chloe Leegard, left, placed second and won a $400 scholarship in the scholarship tournament held April 22. Evan Pavlacky, right, won the tournament and earned a $500 scholarship to be used for his secondary education. Deb Krogsgaard / Detroit Lakes Bowling Association manager

The grades 6-12 tournament held on April 8 was won by Chloe Leegard with Daniel Reynolds coming in second in the singles event. The doubles event was won by Leegard and Zane Weaver while Reynolds and Logan Harsch earned second.

On April 22 the scholarship tournament was held with Evan Pavlacky winning the tournament and a $500 scholarship to be used for his secondary education. Winning second was Leegard who won $400. The funds are held with the United States Bowling Congress.

The season ended with the Bowler of the Year event. This year's winner in the Women's Division was Kim Wendt while Ryan Graspy won the Men's Division.

Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to all of the bowlers for a very successful season. We look forward to the 2023-2024 season. If you are interested in joining a league, please feel free to contact the Voyager Lanes.

Grades 6-12 tournament doubles winners Chloe Leegard, left, and Zane Weaver, right. The tournament was held April 8. Deb Krogsgaard / Detroit Lakes Bowling Association manager