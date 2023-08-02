2022 Annual Disclosure Report

District Project Current Net Tax Capacity Original Net Tax Capacity Captured Net Tax Capacity Principal & Interest Payments Due in 2023 TIF Received 2022 TIF Expended 2022 Mo & Yr TIF Receipts Date of Req Decert 8-9 Richwood Heights $16,721 $5 $16,716 $15,000 $16,441 $16,441 6/2004 12/31/2029 8-10 Marina Condo $23,908 $630 $23,278 $22,776 $22,899 $5,721 6/2004 12/31/2029 8-13 Meadow's Edge $18,860 $61 $18,799 $18,000 $18,491 $18,991 5/2005 12/31/2030 16-1 Modern Business $8,480 $1,703 $6,777 $0 $6,666 $6,666 1/1999 12/31/2024 23-1 Tekstar/Hartmans $16,207 $3,652 $12,555 $11,000 $12,348 $12,348 1/2000 12/31/2025 25-1 The Chamber of Commerce $5,804 $1,475 $4,329 $4,000 $4,258 $4,258 5/2007 12/31/2032 26-1 Long Bridge Heights $46,984 $495 $46,489 $23,668 $45,731 $23,668 5/2007 12/31/2032 26-2 Long Bridge Heights III $26,387 $1,487 $24,900 $18,000 $23,367 $5,592 12/2019 12/31/2044 28-1 Union Central $20,753 $3,720 $17,033 $14,000 $14,460 $14,460 6/2012 12/31/2037 30-1 Downtown Crossing $48,988 $2,662 $46,326 $64,460 $40,403 $64,459 7/2014 12/31/2038 32-1 Northland Portable $7,736 $364 $7,372 $0 $6,901 $6,901 5/2014 12/1/2029 33-1 CJ Inc $7,212 $759 $6,453 $0 $2,967 $5,415 7/2016 12/31/2024 34-1 DL Hotel Partners $122,484 $6,575 $115,909 $95,000 $105,080 $105,080 6/2017 1/31/2042 35-1 McKinley Plaza $88,408 $12,904 $75,504 $70,000 $68,449 $68,449 6/2018 12/31/2043 36-1 Dream Island Holdings, LLC $14,148 $624 $13,524 $12,000 $12,692 $13,816 6/2018 6/1/2026 37-1 Apex Townhomes $16,327 $137 $16,190 $14,000 $14,524 $14,524 12/2021 6/1/2045 38-1 Pelican Landing $76,324 $653 $75,671 $61,000 $67,874 $67,874 12/2021 12/31/2046 39-1 Accessories Unlimited $14,514 $1,328 $13,186 $12,000 $12,964 $12,964 12/2021 12/31/2029 40-1 Midtown Development $56,912 $13,645 $43,267 $30,000 $42,557 $42,557 12/2021 8/1/2046 Annual Disclosure Tax Increment District for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 - City of Detroit Lakes Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from Larry Remmen, PO Box 647, MN 56502 or 218-846-7125

